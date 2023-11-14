Ukrainian Lawmaker Detained For 60 Days On Suspicion Of Treason

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced on November 14 that lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskiy has been officially informed that he is under suspicion of treason and has been ordered to be placed in detention for 60 days by a Kyiv court.

The SBU said Dubinskiy is suspected of collaborating with Russia and being involved in subversive actions against Ukraine, accusations that he has denied.

"The Pechersk District Court issued a preventive measure in the form of detaining a people's deputy who is suspected of treason and participation in a criminal organization," the SBU said in a statement.

The court ruling was made during a closed-doors session.

The SBU said it "exposed the deputy [Oleksandr Dubinskiy] for taking part in criminal activities supervised by officials of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine."

The court "admitted that the SBU's suspicions are well-founded, and the evidence is sufficient," the statement said, adding that Dubinskiy will be held without bail.

Dubinsky confirmed in a separate video on his Telegram channel that he was ordered into custody until January 12.

"That is called 'new year in a pretrial detention center' for criticizing the government," he said.

Dubinskiy was expelled from Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party in 2021 after he was put on a U.S. sanctions list over alleged election meddling, which he denies. He has continued in parliament as an independent lawmaker.

On November 10, the SBU announced that it had completed an investigation into the actions of an unnamed lawmaker who was suspected of forgery and giving authorities false information to facilitate traveling abroad.

Ukrainian media reported that the lawmaker under investigation was Dubinskiy.

On November 13, the SBU announced that a new accusation had been brought against the investigated lawmaker.

The SBU said that the suspect, who had the call sign Buratino, "was part of a criminal organization formed by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU)," whose principal task was "to undermine the social and political situation in Ukraine and discredit the state in the international arena."