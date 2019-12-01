Ukraine Lawmaker's 3-Year-Old Son Killed In Shooting In Central Kyiv

The 3-year-old son of a regional Ukrainian lawmaker and businessman on December 1 died from a gunshot wound in central Kyiv, local media report.



The father, Kyiv regional council lawmaker Vycheslav Sobolyev, was leaving a restaurant that he owns with his family when an unknown assailant approached the Range Rover he was driving nearby and fired at the moving car.



The child was shot and died inside an ambulance en route to a hospital, police said.



A police search of the shooter is underway, and the incident is being investigated as premeditated murder.



Sobolyev, a businessman from the Donetsk region town of Yenakiyeve, the hometown of former President Viktor Yanukovych, leases the vehicle he was driving from a company that he had founded, and which features in a criminal investigation related to financing terrorism in eastern Ukraine where an armed conflict with Moscow-backed separatists has existed since April 2014.



Citing court documents, investigative journalism group Slidstvo.info reported that that the company and others to which Sobolyev had a direct relationship were used through January 2017 to allegedly legalize proceeds from business dealings in territories that Kyiv doesn’t control in the easternmost regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.



Another company mentioned in court documents is a supermarket chain that Sobolyev established in 1997 but then sold in 2007.



Sobolyev also lists the vehicle he was driving in his asset declaration.



He was elected to the Kyiv regional council in 2015 with the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko, named after the former president who this year lost a re-election bid.



Sobolyev previously was for one year the deputy head of state-run oil and gas conglomerate Naftogaz until March 2011 and a deputy mayor of Donetsk.

With reporting by TSN, Censor, Slidstvo, UNIAN, Ukrayinska Pravda, and Interfax