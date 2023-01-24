News
NATO'S Stoltenberg: Confident Of Solution Soon On Battle Tanks
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is confident the alliance will find a solution soon on the delivery of battle tanks to Ukraine, he said after meeting Germany's defense minister on January 24. "At this pivotal moment in the war, we must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster," Stoltenberg told reporters, standing alongside German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. "I therefore welcome our discussion today. We discussed the issue of battle tanks. Consultations among allies will continue and I'm confident we will have a solution soon," Stoltenberg added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Nobel Laureates Muratov, Ressa Urge Red Cross To Intervene On Behalf Of Navalny
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa have urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene on behalf of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who has spent more than 100 days in punitive solitary confinement since August 2022.
In a letter signed by Muratov and Ressa, published by the Novaya Gazeta newspaper on January 24, the two say that “as long as [Navalny's] torment goes on, we are all accomplices of the executioners.”
"Do as you are told by your universal humanitarian principle: Prevent human suffering."
Since January 1, dozens of lawmakers, lawyers, and physicians in Russia have urged President Vladimir Putin, the Prosecutor-General's Office and the presidential Council for Human Rights to intervene on behalf of Navalny, whose state of health has dramatically worsened after he was placed in punitive solitary confinement numerous times for what he and his supporters say are dubious reasons.
Navalny and his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, have said in recent weeks that the opposition politician has a heavy cough and a fever, but the penitentiary's administration is not allowing medicine to be passed on to him.
The call by Muratov and Ressa, who were co-winners of the 2021 Nobel award, may fail to hit the mark, Novaya Gazeta said, given that ICRC officials say the organization “has no mandate for such actions.”
"We understand that the International Committee of the Red cross may face difficulties related to its authority and, therefore, we address all nongovernmental organizations that could assist to resolve this issue," Novaya Gazeta wrote.
Navalny suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at Putin's behest. He was arrested on January 17, 2021, upon arriving from Germany where he was treated for the poisoning.
After that, he was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March last year, Navalny was handed a separate nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Azerbaijan Calls For Penalties After Tennis Player's Nagorno-Karabakh Message At Australian Open
Azerbaijan has called on the International Tennis Federation and the Russian Tennis Federation to take action after Karen Khachanov wrote messages of support for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh following wins at the Australian Open.
Khachanov, a Russian who has Armenian roots, twice wrote "Artsakh stay strong!" on a camera lens following victories in the Grand Slam tournament. Artsakh is the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh.
"The tennis player should be punished for the provocative actions and to keep such a situation from being allowed to repeat itself," the Azerbaijani Tennis Federation said in a statement dated January 23.
Following matches at the Australian Open, winners on the main court traditionally sign their name on the lens of a camera that sits courtside.
Khachanov, who won his quarterfinal match on January 24 against American Sebastian Korda, was born in Moscow. His Armenian father was born in Yerevan.
The 26-year-old world number 20 has publicly noted his Armenian roots many times previously.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenians' losing control over parts of the region and the adjacent districts.
Tensions in the region have flared again in recent weeks after protesters, who describe themselves as environmentalists, began a blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only route for food, essential supplies, and people between Armenia and areas controlled by ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The blockade, set up in December, was launched by the protesters who are demanding access to mining sites inside the breakaway region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Armenia says has questioned whether the protesters are legitimate, saying they are actually a cover allowed by Baku in an attempt to put pressure on ethnic Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh to either leave the area or accept Azerbaijan's sovereignty.
WHO Urges 'Immediate Action' After Cough Syrup Deaths
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for "immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year. In 2022, more than 300 children -- mainly aged under 5 -- died of acute kidney injury in Gambia, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan -- and these deaths were associated with contaminated medicines, the WHO said in a statement on January 24. The medicines, over-the-counter cough syrups, had high levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. "These contaminants are toxic chemicals used as industrial solvents and antifreeze agents that can be fatal even taken in small amounts, and should never be found in medicines," the WHO said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Finland Says Timeout Needed In Talks With Turkey Over NATO Bid
Finland's foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, told Reuters on January 24 that a timeout of a few weeks is needed in the talks between Finland, Sweden, and Turkey regarding the two Nordic nations' plans to join the NATO military alliance. Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said on January 23 that Sweden should not expect his country's support for NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm at the weekend that included the burning of a copy of the Koran. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Several Senior Ukrainian Officials Gone As Zelenskiy Vows To Clean Out Graft
A number of senior Ukrainian officials resigned or were fired on January 24 as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to eradicate corruption from his administration amid a high-profile graft scandal that is threatening to erode the so-far staunch Western support for the leadership in Kyiv.
The shake-ups came as at least three civilians were killed amid heavy continued heavy fighting in the east, where Ukrainian forces face "around-the-clock" indiscriminate Russian shelling.
Early on January 24, the deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced on January 24 that he had tendered his resignation to Zelenskiy.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"I thank the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute," Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging, adding, "Thank you to the armed forces for saving and defending our country."
Shortly after Tymoshenko's announcement, Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for supplying troops with food and equipment, also resigned, citing "media accusations" of corruption.
A statement on the Defense Ministry's website said that Shapovalov's resignation was "a worthy deed" tha would help retain trust in the ministry.
Also on January 24, Deputy Prosecutor-General Oleksiy Symonenko was fired in what the Prosecutor-General's Office said was a shake-up of senior officials.
A statement announcing his dismissal gave no reason for the decision but said it had been "according to his own wish."
The departures of the three officials came after Zelenskiy announced late on January 23 that he would make personnel changes at senior and lower levels, following the most high-profile graft scandal engulfing Ukraine since Russia's invasion.
"There are already personnel decisions -- some today, some tomorrow -- regarding officials at various levels in ministries and other central government structures, as well as in the regions and in law enforcement," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
The corruption scandal broke on January 22, when the Defense Ministry was accused by an investigative newspaper of overpaying suppliers for troops' food. The supplier has said a technical mistake was to blame and no extra money had been given. The ministry said the accusations were baseless.
The same day, Ukraine's deputy infrastructure minister was detained on suspicion of receiving a $400,000 bribe over the importation of generators in September, an allegation he denies.
The scandal comes as European allies are arguing about giving Ukraine German-made Leopard 2 tanks that Kyiv says it needs to break through Russian lines and recapture territory.
Germany had initially showed reluctance both to providing such tanks to Kyiv itself or allowing third countries that have Leopard tanks to send them to Ukraine.
But Berlin has come under intense pressure from Ukraine and several NATO allies to change its position and allow the export of the Leopards.
On January 22, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin would not stand in Poland's way if it chose to ask for re-export permission, while on January 23, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Germany was not blocking the export of the tanks.
"From what I understand, Germany is not going to ban the export of these weapons if any EU country that has them wishes to do so," he said.
On January 23, the German defense group Rheinmetall said it could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required.
Rheinmetall said it could deliver 29 Leopard 2A4 tanks by April or May and another 22 of the same model around the end of the year or in early 2024.
It could also supply 88 older Leopard 1 tanks, a Rheinmetall spokesperson said, without offering a time frame for delivery.
On the battlefield, Ukraine's General Staff said in its January 24 report that it repelled Russian attacks in 11 locations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with enemy fire concentrated mainly in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, where heavy fighting has been under way for months.
The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said three people were killed and three were wounded by Russian shelling.
"On January 23, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: in Novopokrovskiy, Paraskoviyivka, and Chasovoy Yar," Kyrylenko said.
Russian forces also continued shelling Ukrainian positions in Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Lyman, the General Staff said.
Front lines have been largely unchanged for two months despite heavy losses on both sides and incessant Russian bombardments.
"Enemy shelling and attacks are occurring round the clock," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video message on January 23.
"But the battle for Donbas goes on. And the battle for the south goes on. We see how Russia is massing its forces and we know how to respond," he added.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
North Macedonia's President Accuses Unnamed Bulgarian Politicians Of Ties With Russian Intelligence
North Macedonia's president, Stevo Pendarovski, said on January 23 that a number of Bulgarian politicians who engage in campaigns against his country are connected to Russian intelligence services. “These are organized activities by structures from Bulgaria that were activated after the adoption of the European negotiation framework in July of last year,”Pendarovski said following a meeting of the country’s Security Council. He added that he will propose to the government that it should ban a Bulgarian member of the European parliament as well as several other Bulgarian nationals from entering North Macedonia due to their actions. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Serbia's Vucic: EU Will Halt Accession Talks If He Refuses To Normalize Ties With Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on January 23 that European and U.S. diplomats had warned him that if he does not accept a French-German proposal to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, EU accession negotiations with his country as well as Western investments will be halted. Vucic made the comments after meeting with a group of U.S. and European envoys in Belgrade on January 20. The EU proposal was presented to Serbia and Kosovo in December. Earlier this month, U.S. State Department counselor Derek Chollet said that the EU proposal was a good basis for conversation between Belgrade and Pristina. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Erdogan To Sweden: Don't Expect Turkish Support For NATO Bid After Stockholm Protest
Sweden should not expect Turkey's support for its NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm over the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on January 23. Protests in Stockholm against Turkey and against Sweden's bid to join NATO, during which a copy of the Koran was burned, have heightened tensions with Turkey, whose backing Sweden needs to gain entry to the military alliance. "Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their NATO membership," Erdogan said in a speech after a cabinet meeting. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
Sakharov Foundation Declared 'Undesirable' By Russia
Russia has declared the Andrei Sakharov Foundation an "undesirable" organization amid an ongoing crackdown on international and domestic NGOs, independent media, and civil society. The Prosecutor-General's Office announced the decision on January 23, saying that the activities of the Andrei Sakharov Foundation posed a "threat to the basic constitutional structure and security" of the country. The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iran Charges 16, Including Several Teens, For Protests Amid Reports Of Forced Confessions
Iran has charged 16 people, including several teenagers, in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia for planning demonstrations and accusing them of espionage amid reports those detained gave confessions after being beaten.
In November, 25 people were arrested for allegedly having connections with "spy organizations" and "attempted to deceive and incite youth and teenagers through social networks to join protests" against the government after the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September.
A group called the Detainees Followup Committee, which was set up to monitor the arrests, said on January 22 that among those detained were several teenagers -- including a 15-year-old girl -- and eight women.
It added that 16 of the 25 are now being prosecuted in the case, and that even though none of them knew each other before being held by police, they went through "intense pressure during interrogations."
"None of them knew each other before and during the interrogations. They were forced to confess against each other after being beaten and threatened with rape," the committee said.
It added that the cases were being held in the Urmia Revolutionary Court even though some in custody should be in courts set up for minors.
Public anger erupted after the September 16 death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was in custody after being detained by morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Protests in Iran do not have a centralized leadership, and protest calls are planned by people and often anonymous groups on social media. The country's leaders have blamed Western governments for the unrest.
One of the anonymous groups that has played a role in driving the protests is called "Youths of Tehran's Neighborhoods." Other cities have seen similar initiatives.
The role of younger Iranians in the unrest has been accompanied by reports of mass arrests of teens and heavy sentences for those convicted in adult courts.
The U.S.-based activist group HRANA quoted an informed source on January 4 as saying that the Revolutionary Court in the northern city of Sari handed down a death sentence to 18-year-old Arshia Takdastan after he was accused of throwing a bottle and a stone at a police car during a protest in the city of Nowshahr in September.
The court said Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over Amini's death.
The same court sentenced to death another teenager, 19-year-old Mehdi Mohammadifard, who was arrested during the same demonstration as Takdastan. Mohammadifard's offense was helping to organize and lead a September 21 rally in the city of Nowshahr.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left nearly 500 people dead and hundreds more injured, in addition to the arrests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Aid Chief Raises Women's Rights Concerns With Taliban In Afghan Capital
The United Nations' aid chief visited Kabul on January 23 and raised concerns over women's education and work with the Taliban administration's acting minister of foreign affairs, an Afghan ministry statement said. The Taliban-run administration last month ordered NGOs not to allow most female employees to work, prompting many aid agencies to partially suspend operations in the midst of a humanitarian crisis unfolding during a bitterly cold winter. UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths raised the issue of women's education and work and how this affected the UN's operations, according to the ministry statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Official Says Evidence Of War Crimes Against Children In Ukraine
SARAJEVO -- One of the independent members of the recently established UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine says investigators have found evidence of war crimes, including sexual abuse of children, during Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with the "vast majority" of offenses having been committed by Russian troops.
Speaking in an interview with RFE/RL's Balkan Service on January 23, Jasminka Dzumhur, one of three members of the commission and Bosnia-Herzegovina's human rights ombudswoman with more than three decades of experience in the fields of the judiciary, human rights, and international relations, said there was a "very wide" range of crimes that have been uncovered in Ukraine.
"When we talk about children, they were wounded or killed by firearms. They were sexually abused. We recorded violations of the rights of children placed in homes for neglected children," Dzumhur said, adding that the commission had also received information about children being moved from Ukraine to Russia even though "in many cases" their biological parents still reside in Ukraine.
The European Union and human rights groups have accused Russia of human rights violations on the territory of Ukraine, including torture, abuse, rape, and other forms of violence as well as attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure since the Kremlin launched its unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
Moscow has vehemently denied the allegations, despite mounting evidence, and has called on international bodies to investigate crimes it says have been committed against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.
Kyiv has said it will punish abuses committed by its own forces but believes the number of such incidents is small.
Dzumhur said the commission had found evidence that "war crimes, violations of human rights and international humanitarian law were committed on the territory of Ukraine, but that Russian armed forces were responsible for the vast majority of identified violations."
WATCH: A Russian soldier says he is ready to testify about Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
The United Nations set up the commission comprised of three experts in March 2022. It is headed by Norway's Erik Mose, the former president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and a former judge on Norway's Supreme Court. The third member is Colombian Paolo de Greiff, an expert on international justice issues.
Dzumhur said the commission will submit its report in March, when its mandate ends, and that all of the information presented in it will be "the direct result of the commission's work in the field, with confirmations from other sources."
However, she noted that the commission, which originally focused on four regions of Ukraine, had not been able to access certain parts of the country.
"We often have no or limited access to certain territories, specifically when we talk about Donetsk and Luhansk. The commission did not have the opportunity to visit and talk to people who live there."
She also said that the commission had been collecting information from other countries as well.
NATO's Baltic States, Russia Remove Ambassadors As Diplomatic Relations Downgraded
NATO and EU members Estonia and Latvia have told their Russian ambassadors to leave after Moscow said it was downgrading diplomatic relations with Estonia, accusing it of "total Russophobia." Estonia, Latvia, and Baltic neighbor Lithuania have been among a group of NATO allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia's invasion. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had told the Estonian envoy he must leave next month, and both countries would be represented in each other's capitals by an interim charge d'affaires instead of an ambassador. Estonia responded in kind, telling the Russian envoy to leave by February 7, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Urges Azerbaijan To Reopen Lachin Corridor With Armenia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to reopen Nagorno-Karabakh's land link with Armenia, warning that a blockade of the corridor could undermine peace efforts between the two countries.
Blinken spoke by telephone with Aliyev "to urge an immediate reopening of the Lachin Corridor to commercial traffic," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on January 23.
"He underscored that the risk of a humanitarian crisis in the Lachin Corridor undermined prospects for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the statement added.
Blinken last week also spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and voiced "deep concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh" due to the blockage of the corridor.
Government-backed Azerbaijani protesters identifying themselves as environmentalists have blocked a section of the sole road connecting Karabakh to Armenia since December 12 and are demanding that Baku be allowed to inspect "illegal" ore mines in Karabakh. Some activists have also called for the Russian peacekeepers to be replaced with an international force.
The Azerbaijani side insists that the road is open for humanitarian cargo, emergency services, and peacekeepers.
Armenia has called the blockade a gross violation of the Russian-brokered agreement from November 2020 that suspended more than a month of intense fighting in the decades-old Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts.
That cease-fire ushered in a deployment of about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to the area and joint monitoring of the situation with longtime Azerbaijani ally Turkey.
Close to 7,000 people died on both sides during the 2020 war that ended with Baku's regaining control of a big part of the region and seven adjacent districts that had been under ethnic Armenians' control for three decades.
Earlier on January 23, the European Union said its had agreed to establish a civilian mission to Armenia to help improve security in the border area and ease tensions with neighboring Azerbaijan.
The mission, which was requested by Armenia will "conduct routine patrolling" in border areas to "strengthen the EU's understanding of the situation on the ground," the EU said in a statement, adding that the mission had a two-year mandate.
"The EU will continue to support de-escalation efforts and is committed to work closely with both sides towards the ultimate goal of sustainable peace in the region," EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said.
Armenia welcomed the EU decision, with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan saying that it "will contribute to peace, stability and security in the region."
"We will readily cooperate with the mission and support its activities," Mirzoyan said on Twitter.
There was no immediate reaction from Azerbaijan.
Earlier in January, Aliyev blasted the EU's plans to again monitor the border area from the Armenian side without Baku's consent. Aliyev said such a move "will not improve security" and will only complicate further EU mediation of Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks.
With reporting by AFP
Ex-FBI Official Charged With Violating U.S. Sanctions On Russia
A former top FBI official has been charged with violating U.S. sanctions on Russia by receiving concealed payments from oligarch Oleg Deripaska, prosecutors said on January 23. Charles McGonigal, who led the agency's counterintelligence division in New York, was arrested on January 21 on charges he agreed to investigate a rival oligarch in return for the payments from Deripaska after he was hit with sanctions in 2018, according to federal prosecutors in Manhattan. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Prosecutors Seek 10 Years In Prison For Kyrgyz Protest Singer
BISHKEK -- Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for traditional Kyrgyz bard singer Bolot Nazarov for performing songs criticizing the Central Asian state's authorities.
Nazarov's lawyer, Bakyt Avtandil, told RFE/RL on January 23 that the prosecutor's request was announced at the trial four days earlier.
Nazarov is charged with the alleged possession of illegal drugs and stealing a horse, which he and his supporters reject as a politically motivated move against him over his professional activities.
Nazarov was initially arrested a year ago along with well-known investigative journalist Bolot Temirov for drug possession. Following an outcry by the two men's supporters, they were transferred to house arrest.
In November, police accused Nazarov of stealing a horse from a farmer and placed him back in pretrial detention.
Nazarov denies the new charge as well, saying that the owner had given him the horse as an award for winning a bards' competition.
After he was officially charged with stealing the horse, Nazarov returned it to the farmer. In December, the plaintiff asked the court to drop the charge against Nazarov, saying he has no claims against him.
But the judge refused to drop the charges.
Following the arrest with Nazarov, Temirov was deported to Russia in November after a Bishkek court found him guilty of illegally obtaining a Kyrgyz passport.
Temirov, who has reported extensively about corruption among government officials in Kyrgyzstan, had both Kyrgyz and Russian citizenship. He has insisted that the court's decision was politically motivated, saying all his documents, including his Kyrgyz passport, had been legally and properly obtained.
The court's decision to deport Temirov has been condemned by a UN rights envoy, press-freedom defenders, and Western governments.
- By AFP
Sean Penn's Ukraine Documentary To Premiere At Berlin Film Fest
U.S. actor and director Sean Penn will premiere a documentary he filmed in Kyiv featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at next month's Berlin film festival, organizers said when they unveiled the full program on January 23. The Berlinale, as the February 16-26 event is known, will shine a spotlight on the Russian invasion of Ukraine as it passes its first anniversary. Penn's Superpower is billed as "the chronicle of a film project that reality forced to change into something less controllable but more meaningful." It will be the most prominent among several Ukraine-themed entries at the 73rd annual festival.
Sanctioned Russian Tycoon Usmanov Announces 'Retirement'
Uzbekistan-born Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, who is under Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine, has asked the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) to cancel his membership, as he was heading into "retirement." Usmanov's letter to the RSPP appeared on the Brief telegram channel on January 23. The RBK news agency quoted sources as saying the letter was original and RSPP will decide on the matter on January 25. German media have reported that Usmanov, 69, is accused of evading at least 555 million euros ($602.4 million) in German taxes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Former McDonald's Restaurants Resume Operations In Kazakhstan Without A Name
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh consumers are having to adjust from eating at restaurants with one of the world's most recognizable names to enjoying their food at a place with no name at all.
Food Solutions KZ Ltd, the franchise holder of McDonald's in Kazakhstan, said on January 23 that it had resumed operations at five of its Almaty outlets -- which recently closed due to supply issues amid Russia's war with Ukraine -- but with no name on the doors.
The franchise holder added in a statement that more of the 24 restaurants it used to run under the name of McDonald's will soon resume operations across the country under a new brand name.
In November, Food Solutions KZ suspended operations, citing unspecified supply-chain issues sparked by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which was launched in February 2022.
Reuters quoted sources as saying that McDonald's Kazakhstan had stopped buying supplies from Russia because of the disruptions and that it had trouble replacing them locally.
The statement by Food Solutions KZ did not say where it was sourcing supplies for the reopened outlets.
Menu items at the restaurants that reopened without a name included hamburgers, chicken burgers, and fish burgers as well as chicken nuggets, french fries, and ice cream.
Last week, the Kazakh Justice Ministry said it was looking into a request by Russia's Vkusno -- i Tochka (Tasty and That's It) company to register its trademark in Kazakhstan.
McDonald's restaurants in Russia were rebranded under the name Vkusno -- i Tochka after the iconic fast-food chain pulled out of the market last year over the invasion of Ukraine.
In that instance, McDonald's signed a deal to sell its business in Russia to a local licensee, Aleksandr Govor, that gave him the global fast-food giant's entire restaurant portfolio in the country and allowed him to operate the restaurants under a new brand.
It is unclear if Vkusno -- i Tochka's trademark was registered in Kazakhstan.
With reporting by Informbyuro
U.S., U.K., EU Level New Sanctions Targeting Those Linked To Iran's IRGC
The United States, Britain, and the European Union have issued new sanctions on dozens of Iranian individuals and entities for Tehran's deadly crackdown on dissent following the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The sanctions, announced on January 23, include several officials linked to Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), but did not go as far as putting the military force on terror blacklists.
In Brussels, EU foreign ministers said they had agreed to impose travel bans on officials including Abbas Nilfrushan, a deputy commander in the IRGC who has led a unit that has taken a major role in quelling unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.
Minister of Sport and Youth Hamid Sajjadi was also placed on the list for his role in going after athletes who spoke out against repression and the authorities amid reports from rights groups that almost 500 protesters have been killed in a crackdown over the unrest, seen as one the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Britain said it had placed sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities over the country's "brutal repression" of its people, including a crackdown on anti-government protests and the recent execution of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari.
The move freezes the assets of Deputy Prosecutor-General Ahmad Fazelian, who the British Foreign Office said was "responsible for a judicial system characterized by unfair trials and egregious punishments, including use of the death penalty for political purposes."
"Those sanctioned today, from the judicial figures using the death penalty for political ends to the thugs beating protestors on the streets, are at the heart of the regime's brutal repression of the Iranian people," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
"The U.K. and our partners have sent a clear message through these sanctions that there will be no hiding place for those guilty of the worst human rights violations."
In Washington, the U.S. Treasury said a further 10 people had been added to its sanctions list, all of whom are linked to the IRGC or officials around it.
The unrest that has swept Iran since Amini's death on September 16 has been met with thousands of arrests by security forces and calls from lawmakers for harsh penalties.
At least four people have been executed so far in relation to the protests, while several others have been handed death sentences and are on death row.
While the sanctions once again tighten around Tehran and its leadership, EU foreign ministers debated, but did not put the IRGC on its terrorist blacklist.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who headed the meeting in Brussels, said such a designation could not be applied until a court in one of the bloc's 27 members makes a ruling against the IRGC for acts of terror.
"It is something that cannot be decided without a court decision first," he told reporters.
The bloc had already imposed several rounds of sanctions on Iranian officials for their response to the unrest.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iranian Female Political Prisoners Publish Letter Demanding Halt To Executions
A group of 30 female political prisoners incarcerated in Iran's notorious Evin prison have published a letter demanding a halt to executions of those protesting the death of a young woman while in police custody, as well as an end to unjust sentences in response to the unrest.
The letter, signed by Friba Adelkhah, Faezeh Hashemi, Hasti Amiri, Narges Adib, Sepideh Gholian, Gelareh Abbasi, Farangis Mazloum, and other prisoners emphasizes concerns over the "unfair and nontransparent" judicial procedures being used in Iran.
The signatories to the letter, published on January 22, noted that they "have come together to say no to the death penalty and defend the people's right to live in justice."
Iran has been rocked by unrest over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of defiance in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini died after being detained in Tehran by the country's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly. Authorities have said she died of illness but her family and supporters say she was beaten while in detention.
A brutal government crackdown on dissent has seen thousands of people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Four protesters have already been executed for their alleged actions, while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court and remain in prison on death row.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Some lawmakers have demanded a harsh response to the unrest, saying heavy penalties, including death sentences, are warranted for protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Three More Belarusian 'Railway Guerrillas' On Trial For Trying To Derail Russian Military Moves
MINSK -- Three more Belarusian activists who were arrested for allegedly damaging railways in the country to disrupt the supply of Russian arms and troops to Ukraine have gone on trial in the eastern city of Mahilyou.
The trial of Dzmitry Klimau, Uladzimer Auramtsau, and Yauhen Minkevich started on January 23, the Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said.
The activists are charged with high treason, conducting terrorist acts, and participating in terrorist activities. If convicted, they face lengthy prison terms.
Judge Ihar Shvedau is holding the trial behind closed doors.
"Since the trial is being held behind closed doors, the details of the case are not known," Vyasna said, noting the accused have already been detained for 10 months.
The three activists were among some 60 people arrested for their alleged involvement in damaging Belarusian railways to impede the progress of Russian troops and arms to Ukraine as part of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.
The campaign, called the "railways war," was initiated in Belarus by a group called BYPOL. Those involved in the campaign have been nicknamed "railway guerrillas."
Several "railway guerrillas" have already been handed lengthy prison terms. Earlier this month, a court in Minsk sentenced 40-year-old Vital Melnik to 13 years in a maximum-security prison after finding him guilty of terrorism, possessing illegal firearms, premeditated damage to state property, and publicly insulting the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Russia for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.
Western governments have slapped Belarus, like Russia, with an ever-increasing list of financial sanctions in response to the Kremlin's war on Ukraine, and for Belarus's efforts to aid the Russian invasion.
- By Vlasta Lazur
Ukraine's SBU Responsible For Killing Of Banker Who Was Conduit For Russian Intelligence, Says Intel Chief
KYIV -- Ukrainian security agents were responsible for killing a Ukrainian banker who reportedly served as a crucial information conduit and negotiator with Russia in the run-up to last year's invasion, a top intelligence official said.
The comments, made by General Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, add further to the mystery surrounding the killing of Denys Kiryeyev, who was reportedly honored for his work four months after his death.
Budanov, who heads Ukraine's military intelligence agency, said "he believes the facts" and that Kiryeyev, who was a full-time employee of the agency, was killed by the Security Service of Ukraine, widely known as the SBU. Budanov did not say how long Kiryeyev had worked for the agency.
The agents killed Kiryeyev in an SBU car as they "conducted an operation" against him, he said.
"It's a fact that he was killed in that car by these operatives," Budanov, whose agency is known as the GUR, said in a January 21 phone interview.
Asked specifically if SBU agents killed "a Ukrainian hero," he told RFE/RL: "This is absolutely true."
Budanov's comments came three days after a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) story that examined the work of Kiryeyev, who had been employed for several Western banks and had developed ties with powerful businessmen in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk who had strong connections to Russia.
Kiryeyev's body was found on a Kyiv sidewalk on March 5, 12 days after Russia launched its invasion.
According to WSJ, Kiryeyev was investigated by the SBU on suspicion of passing information to Russian officials.
The SBU declined to answer questions from RFE/RL regarding Budanov's assertions. Ukraine's main law enforcement agency, the State Bureau of Investigation, declined to comment on Budanov's statement that it had opened a criminal probe of the killing.
In the interview, Budanov said that on the day of Kiryeyev's death he had been summoned for a meeting with SBU officials. He was accompanied by two GUR bodyguards, Budanov said, which was standard protocol.
On their way to the SBU headquarters, he said, the car Kiryeyev and his escorts were riding in was stopped by armed agents from the SBU's tactical unit, known as Alfa.
"Approximately 200 meters from the SBU's main building, a bus pulled out, that is, broke into oncoming traffic," he said. "Alfa agents ran out shouting 'SBU!' Agents burst out, saying they were from the SBU."
"Kiryeyev told everyone to stop," Budanov said. "Then he was transferred to a minibus that went not to the central building but several blocks away. Then what happened is what happened. His body fell out of that van. Those are the facts. Why didn't they go to the SBU building? Let the investigation answer this question."
Budanov confirmed that Kiryeyev had participated in high-level talks with Russian officials held in Belarus just four days after the invasion, and he said that the day before his death Kiryeyev was slated to travel by train again to Belarus for more talks -- at Budanov's directive.
"What was the purpose? I sent him there. And the first time and the second time, he had to get on the train right after he was supposed to visit the SBU," Budanov said. "The main task we set for him was to prolong the [negotiating] process in order to buy time. Because Mr. Kiryeyev personally knew two people from the negotiation process who represented the Russian side."
In an interview with the Baltic news agency Delfi on January 19, Mykhaylo Podolyak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said Kiryeyev was killed due to a lack of coordination between the SBU and Budanov's agency.
Asked if he agreed with Podolyak's assessment, Budanov said: "I believe that the matter is much deeper. However, I will keep my opinion to myself. Let's evaluate only the facts."
In comments to RFE/RL, Fedir Venislavskiy, a parliamentary lawmaker and member of Zelenskiy's political faction, suggested that in the aftermath of the Russian invasion there had been several examples of "friendly fire" involving rival Ukrainian security agencies.
"Unfortunately, such 'friendly' fire killed people from various components of the security and defense sector," he said.
Another lawmaker, Roman Kostenko, who serves in a different political faction, said the SBU must explain what exactly happened and why. And even if Kiryeyev had been a Russian agent, he should have been prosecuted in Ukrainian courts.
"We should not turn into the Russian Federation, where sentences are handed down somewhere on the street or on the curbs," he told RFE/RL.
In July, Zelenskiy fired his childhood friend and head of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov. The Ukrainian leader also sacked dozens of generals and other top officers in the SBU for their alleged role in allowing the Russian invasion to go forward.
Zelenskiy also gave a posthumous honor to Kiryeyev for "exceptional duty in defense of state sovereignty and state security," according to WSJ, and was buried with military honors in a Kyiv cemetery.
RFE/RL was unable to confirm Kiryeyev's posthumous honor.
Former Vagner Commander Who Was Seeking Asylum In Norway Apprehended By Police
A former commander of Russia's Vagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway has been apprehended by police, an official said in Oslo on January 23. "He is apprehended...and we are considering whether to seek a court's decision for internment," police lawyer Line Isaksen told Reuters, declining to give further details. Andrei Medvedev, who fled by crossing the Russian-Norwegian frontier in the Arctic, has said he was in fear for his life after witnessing the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners brought to the front lines in Ukraine. Medvedev's lawyer was not immediately available for comment. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
