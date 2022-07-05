Ukraine's Armed Forces Determined To 'Break' Moscow's Offensive Capabilities

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine's armed forces are undeterred in their efforts to "break" Moscow's will to pursue the war against his country hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to continue its offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said in his nightly video message on July 4 that despite Ukraine's withdrawal from Lysychansk, which enabled Russia to claim full control of the eastern Luhansk region, its troops continued to fight.

"We need to break them," he said. "It is a difficult task. It requires time and superhuman efforts. But we have no alternative."

Ukrainian forces on July 5 took up new defensive lines in Donetsk, where they still control major cities.

Russian forces shelled the towns of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk overnight, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.

"They are now also the main line of assault for the enemy," he said of the towns. "There is no safe place without shelling in Donetsk region."

Ukraine's military said it withdrew from the bombed-out city of Lysychansk late on July 3 to save the lives of its soldiers, while Zelenskiy vowed to retake the city "thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons."

"This is the last victory for Russia on Ukrainian territory," Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskiy, said in a video posted online.

Arestovych said that besides the battle for Donetsk, Ukraine was hoping to launch counteroffensives in the south of the country.

"Taking the cities in the east meant that 60 percent of Russian forces are now concentrated in the east and it is difficult for them to be redirected to the south," he said.

"And there are no more forces that can be brought in from Russia. They paid a big price for Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk," he said.

Early on July 5, Russian rockets hit the southern city of Mykolayiv, on the main highway between Kherson and Odesa, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.

With reporting by Reuters and dpa