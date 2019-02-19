Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Amnesty International: Five Years After Euromaidan, Justice For The Victims 'Still Not Even In Sight'

Scores of people were killed in violence that erupted during the Euromaidan protests in 2014. (file photo)

Amnesty International says the Ukrainian criminal justice system has "resisted and obstructed justice" when dealing with the human rights violations committed by police during the Euromaidan protests five years ago.

Colm O Cuanachain, senior director at the office of the London-based group's secretary-general, made the comment on February 19, which marked the fifth anniversary of the protest movement’s worst day of violence.

Three months of peaceful protests in Kyiv, known as the Euromaidan, forced Moscow-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych to flee to Russia in February 2014.

More than 100 people were killed and 2,500 injured in clashes with security forces, some of them shot dead by snipers.

The death toll included at least 13 police officers, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

The Evolution Of Euromaidan
Photo Gallery:

The Evolution Of Euromaidan

Euromaidan -- the name given to the pro-European protests in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv -- started late on November 21, 2013, when up to 2,000 protesters gathered on the city's central Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square). The movement, sparked by President Viktor Yanukovych's abrupt decision to abandon talks on a pact on closer relations with the European Union, started peacefully, but did not end that way. The violence started with the government's crackdown on protesters overnight on November 30. Months later, Yanukovych would flee the country and around 100 protesters would be dead.

As of the end of 2018, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office had identified 441 suspects, most of them former law enforcement officers, according to Amnesty.

The rights watchdog said that the cases of 288 individuals had been sent to court, 52 of them resulting in court decisions.

Out of 48 convictions, "only nine custodial sentences were handed down," it added, and not one of those jailed was a former police officer.

Justice for most victims who suffered at the hands of Ukrainian police "is still not even in sight," Cuanachain said. "Promises were made, strong words were said by the post-Yanukovych authorities, but time and facts speak volumes."

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG