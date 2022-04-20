News
Ukrainian Woman Who Survived Nazi Occupation In Mariupol Dies Hiding From Russian Bombs
A Ukrainian woman who survived the Nazi occupation of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has died while hiding in a basement during Russia's siege of the port.
Chabad.org said 91-year-old Vanda Obyedkova, an active member of Mariupol's Jewish community and a Holocaust survivor, died in a basement "freezing and pleading for water" in early April after being trapped in the city for weeks during intense shelling by Russian forces.
"At 10 years old, Vanda survived the Germans by hiding in a basement in Mariupol. 81 years later, she died in a basement in the same city as a victim of the horrific war hiding from the Russians," the Auschwitz Memorial group tweeted on April 19.
Obyedkova was born in Mariupol in 1930 and survived the Nazi roundups hiding in Mariupol's basements. Her mother and several members of the family perished during the Nazi occupation.
Last month, another Holocaust survivor, 96-year-old Borys Romanchenko, was killed by a Russian bomb that hit his apartment in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Saakashvili Helped Out Of Courtroom During Tbilisi Trial After Falling Ill
TBILISI -- Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili needed assistance to leave the courtroom at his trial on an illegal border-crossing charge on April 20, raising fears over his state of health.
A tired-looking Saakashvili was giving testimony at the trial when he stopped and said: "I need doctor's assistance."
Saakashvili, who served as Georgia's president from 2004 until 2013, was helped out of the courtroom but returned about 10 minutes later, saying he feels fatigued and suffers from insomnia.
"I have lost 12 kilograms in recent days. I am literally unable to eat. Probably because of that, I fully lost control over my legs," Saakashvili said.
Saakashvili, 54, has been in custody since October 1, when he was detained shortly after returning to Georgia from self-imposed exile. He is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office, a charge he called politically motivated.
He is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and has been charged with embezzlement. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them politically motivated.
Saakashvili’s doctors and supporters say his health has deteriorated dramatically since he held two separate hunger strikes during his detention.
Saakashvili, who is currently a Ukrainian citizen, also made a statement regarding Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, saying the "whole world is winning in this war."
Russian, Belarusian Tennis Players Banned From Wimbledon
Wimbledon has banned Russian and Belarusian players from the 2022 tournament in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The ban means Russian Daniil Medvedev, currently ranked second in the world, and Andrey Rublev, ranked eighth, are barred from participating in the grand slam tournament. In the women's draw, two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka, ranked 18th in the world, and Aryna Sabalenka, ranked fourth, are barred from playing. Both are from Belarus, which has aided Russia in its attack on Ukraine.
The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which runs Wimbledon, announced the decision on April 20, confirming earlier media reports.
"In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players," an AELTC statement said. "It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to Wimbledon."
Ian Hewitt, chairman of the AELTC, said in the statement that the tournament recognizes that the ban will be hard on the players affected.
"It is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime," he said.
But he said given the tournament's high profile, the importance of not allowing sport to be used to promote the Russian regime, and concerns for public and player safety, "we do not believe it is viable to proceed on any other basis at The Championships.”
The statement said that if circumstances change materially between now and June, the AELTC "will consider and respond accordingly."
Earlier on April 20, The Times newspaper and the sports industry website Sportico quoted sources as saying the AELTC was in talks with the British government on the participation of players from the two countries.
The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 27 and conclude with the men's singles final on July 10.
Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to continue to compete in ATP and WTA events under a neutral flag since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Russia and Belarus had already been barred from competing in the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup team events.
The Kremlin reacted with outrage to the report, deeming it "unacceptable."
With reporting by The Times, Sportico, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Kazakh Lawmakers Approve Controversial Bill Allowing Them To Shut Down Social Media Platforms
NUR-SULTAN -- The Kazakh parliament's lower chamber, the Mazhilis, has approved a controversial bill that would allow authorities to shut down social media and messaging platforms to protect users from cyberbullying. Critics of the legislation, however, have warned that it could be used by the state to silence its critics.
According to a bill amending the law on the protection of children's rights, foreign social media networks and messaging services would be obliged to register in Kazakhstan and set up local offices to receive permission to operate in the Central Asian nation.
Companies affected will have six months to register in Kazakhstan and open local offices once the bill is endorsed into law by the president.
The bill was initiated by lawmakers Aidos Sarym and Dinara Zakieva, who also proposed allowing regulators to block websites without court decisions.
Internet experts and activists have criticized the bill, saying that it would give authorities tighter control over social networks and messengers, while several rallies were held in recent weeks to protest against the legislation.
Diana Okremova, the chairwoman of the Legal Media Center group which defends the rights of Internet users, told RFE/RL that the bill needs additional work as there are no clear definitions of what can be recognized as cyberbullying of children or what the bill calls the "distribution of dangerous information."
Okremova pointed to another controversial law, one on inciting social discord, which she said also has "unclear definitions" that have allowed the authorities to jail dozens of civil rights activists, journalists, bloggers, and representatives of religious groups in recent years.
Rights activists have accused Kazakh authorities of purposely using "unclear text" in legislation to crack down on dissent.
The bill now must be signed by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to become a law.
International human rights groups have said that Kazakhstan frequently blocks or restricts access to social networks. In its annual report on the level of Internet freedom in the world, Freedom House defined Kazakhstan as a "not free" country.
With reporting by Asemgul Mukhitqyzy of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
Moscow Court Rejects Ekho Moskvy's Appeal Against Broadcasting Restrictions
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has rejected an appeal by the independent radio station Ekho Moskvy against moves by the government to restrict the broadcaster's reach, which led to its decision to close.
The Taganka district court on April 20 refused to recognize as illegal the decision by Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, to restrict access to Ekho Moskvy's website on March 1 at the Prosecutor-General’s request.
Judge Nadezhda Kiselyova said statements by Ekho Moskvy's lawyers -- which maintained that the Prosecutor-General's request failed to specify which programs at the station violated Russian laws -- were baseless and thus the appeal had been turned down.
In its March request, the Prosecutor-General's Office said the broadcaster, known to be critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was distributing what authorities deemed information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian government has instructed media in the country to refrain from calling Russia's actions in Ukraine a war or an invasion and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation."
Soon after the move by the Prosecutor-General's Office, Ekho Moskvy's board decided to liquidate the radio station and its website.
Ekho Moskvy first aired on August 22, 1990, in Moscow.
Before Russia launched its war with Ukraine on February 24, the station had been taken off the air only once, during the State Committee for the Emergency Situation (GKChP) coup in 1991.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets, including RFE/RL, for their independent coverage of the war.
Kyrgyz Investigative Journalist Hit With More Charges That He Calls Politically Motivated
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have brought new charges against investigative journalist Bolot Temirov, adding to previous allegations of illegal drugs possession, which he vehemently denies.
Bishkek city police said on April 20 that Temirov, who is a Russian citizen, used forged documents to obtain a Kyrgyz passport that he used to illegally exit and enter Kyrgyzstan in recent years.
Temirov called all the cases against him politically motivated.
Temirov was arrested along with noted Kyrgyz traditional bard singer Bolot Nazarov, known for performing renditions of Temirov's investigative reports as songs, in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which they say were planted by police.
The two were freed amid rallies demanding their release but ordered not to leave the country until a probe against them was completed.
The arrests in January came after Temirov's YouTube channel, Temirov LIVE, launched an investigative report alleging corruption by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and the head of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev.
The investigation looked into the possible involvement of relatives of Tashiev in the activities of Kyrgyzstan's state oil company.
Tashiev wrote on Facebook then that the information published about him by Temirov LIVE “was a complete lie."
Temirov last year was among 12 people recognized by the U.S. State Department as anticorruption champions.
UN Agency Says More Than 5 Million Refugees Have Left Ukraine
The UN refugee agency says that the number of Ukrainians who have fled their country since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion has now surpassed 5 million in what is Europe's largest influx of refugees since World War II.
According to data published by the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) on April 20, 5,034,439 Ukrainians have left the country because of the war, launched by Russia on February 24.
The UN said 90 percent of those who have fled are women and children, as the authorities in Kyiv have not allowed men of military age to leave the country.
The UN said on April 5 that about 7.1 million people have been displaced within Ukraine because of the war.
Poland, which has taken in an estimated 2.8 million refugees, was the main destination for those crossing the border. Another EU member, Romania, has seen the second-largest influx of Ukrainian refugees -- just over 757,000. In both cases, some of the refugees have traveled onward to other destinations.
Another neighbor of Ukraine, EU member Hungary, has so far received some 471,000 Ukrainian refugees.
Moldova, one of Europe's poorest nations, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, has seen an influx of more than 426,000 Ukrainians since February 24.
Slovakia, which shares a border of less than 100 kilometers with Ukraine, received some 342,000 refugees, while a much smaller number of Ukrainians -- under 24,000 -- crossed the border into Belarus, Russia's main ally.
European Council Chief Michel Says Justice Must Be Done In Ukraine Over Possible War Crimes
European Council President Charles Michel, visiting Ukraine in a show of support for the Eastern European nation as it fights to repel Moscow's unprovoked invasion, says there must be justice for alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces.
"Like Bucha and too many other towns in #Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here. There can be no peace without justice," Michel tweeted after touring the devastated town of Borodyanka.
A recent retreat by Russian forces from towns such as Bucha and Borodyanka have revealed harrowing evidence of brutal killings, torture, mass graves and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in the fighting.
Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court have launched an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine.
Michel, whose European Council represents the European Union's 27 member states, is following in the footsteps of several other European leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, who have gone to Ukraine to show their support.
He arrived earlier in the day in Kyiv, which he called "the heart of a free and democratic Europe."
Preliminary Agreement Reached On Evacuating Women, Children, Elderly From Mariupol, Says Ukrainian Government
Kyiv has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on creating a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children, and the elderly from the besieged city of Mariupol on April 20, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
"We managed to pre-agree a humanitarian corridor for women, children and older people," she wrote on Facebook. "Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, this is where we will focus our efforts today."
Vereshchuk said the attempted evacuation would start at 2 p.m. local time.
The column will move along the Mariupol-Zaporizhzhya route, Vereshchuk said.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities hope to evacuate 6,000 people from the city in 90 buses.
About 100,000 civilians are still in the besieged city, Boychenko said on national television on April 20, adding that tens of thousands have been killed.
A previous agreement to establish a safe corridor to evacuate civilians from Mariupol collapsed on March 5. Since then, repeated attempts to create a humanitarian corridor have failed, with each side blaming the other.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia's Mariupol Ultimatum Expires With No Sign Of Ukrainian Surrender
A Russian ultimatum for Ukrainian defenders holed up in an industrial complex in the besieged port city of Mariupol to surrender has passed with no signs of movement by either side as Moscow steps up its assault on Ukraine's eastern regions amid Western pledges of more military aid and further sanctions.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Russia's attempts to capture the Sea of Azov port have been met with stubborn resistance by the Ukrainian defenders, despite waves of devastating shelling that have turned most of the city into a wasteland and killed thousands of civilians while trapping tens of thousands more among the ruins.
But shortly before a 2 p.m. April 20 deadline, Russia-backed separatists said that only five people had surrendered.
The fall of Mariupol would be a strategic prize and huge morale boost for Moscow, helping to link territory held by Russia-backed separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Russia illegally annexed in 2014.
The Ukrainian military said earlier on April 20 that Russian forces continuing their assault on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, where Ukrainian troops and civilians are said to be holding out.
A Ukrainian commander in the Azovstal plant issued a desperate plea for help, saying his marines are "maybe facing our last days, if not hours."
"The enemy is outnumbering us 10-to-1," said Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade.
One of the victims of the intense battle was 91-year-old Vanda Obyedkova, who 81 years earlier had survived the Nazi invasion of Mariupol.
The Chabad.org media website said on April 19 that Obyedkova had died 15 days earlier as she succumbed to a lack of water and basic necessities while hiding in a basement in Mariupol waiting for the fighting to end.
“Mama didn’t deserve such a death,” her daughter Larissa, who risked her own life to bury her mother in a nearby park less than a kilometer from the sea, told the news outlet.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers have dug in and are bracing for battle in the eastern Luhansk region as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russian forces have launched their offensive in the Donbas. RFE/RL reporter Maryan Kushnir visited the Ukrainian trenches outside the town of Kreminna on April 18.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Kyiv had reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on creating a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children, and the elderly from Mariupol on April 20.
"Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, this is where we will focus our efforts today," she said on social media.
Vereshchuk said the evacuation attempt would start at 2 p.m. local time. It was not immediately clear whether Russia made opening the humanitarian corridor contingent on the surrender of Ukrainian defenders in the city.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces have repulsed 10 attacks by Russian forces in Donetsk and Luhansk over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said.
On the diplomatic front, European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv on April 20 in a show of support for Ukraine.
"In Kyiv today," Michel tweeted under a photograph of him at a train station. "In the heart of a free and democratic Europe."
A recent retreat by Russian forces from towns such as Bucha and Borodyanka have revealed harrowing evidence of brutal killings, torture, mass graves, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in the fighting, which Michel said would be met with justice.
"Like Bucha and too many other towns in #Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here. There can be no peace without justice," Michel tweeted after touring the devastated town of Borodyanka.
Kyiv and Moscow have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29. Each side blames the other for the breakdown in negotiations, raising fears of a prolonged war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call on April 20 that Moscow had put forward its demands in a document handed over to Ukrainian officials, but gave no details, saying only that "we're waiting for a response."
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said the proposal was being reviewed but also noted that it is difficult to say when the next face-to-face round of negotiations will be possible because the Russians are seriously betting on the so-called "second stage of the special operation."
After failing to seize Kyiv and other large and strategic cities in its nearly eight-week war, Moscow now says its aim is to capture the full provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been the focus of Russia-backed separatists since 2014.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Western Leaders Pledge To Send Artillery To Help Ukraine In New Phase Of War
The United States, Britain, and Canada have pledged to send more artillery to Ukraine to help its soldiers defend regions in the east of the country, where Russia has begun an all-out assault.
U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters after a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and other Western leaders on April 19 that artillery would be among the next round of munitions that the United States would send.
Speaking in London, Johnson told lawmakers: "This will become an artillery conflict, they need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them...in addition to many other forms of support."
Trudeau said Canada would be sending heavy artillery and promised to provide more details.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States is trying to focus on sending systems that Ukrainian forces can put in the field almost immediately along with equipment that does not require lengthy training.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was also on the call with Biden and the other leaders, promised that Berlin will finance direct arms deliveries from German industry.
He said anti-tank weapons, air defense equipment, ammunition and equipment that can be used "in an artillery engagement" were among the weapons that could be supplied by Germany.
Systems from Eastern European nations that could be quickly deployed because they are familiar to Ukrainian troops are also being considered, Scholz said.
Scholz said Germany and its partners in the Group of Seven industrial nations have concluded that it makes more sense to send systems that would be familiar to Ukrainian troops such as the Soviet-era weapons that some NATO partners still have.
Western partners would then help those countries acquire replacements.
The priority has been to deliver what can be supplied and used quickly, he said, starting with equipment from Germany’s own limited supplies and then funding purchases by Kyiv. But he said Germany would not "go it alone" on weapons, and that any decisions would be made in close cooperation with "friends and allies."
Scholz has faced growing pressure at home to authorize sending heavy weapons to Ukraine. He and his center-left SPD party have for weeks argued that doing so would risk a spiral of escalation that could see other countries attacked.
Scholz's government has pledged more than 1 billion euros in financial aid for Ukraine so that the government in Kyiv can buy the weapons it needs to fight back. But reports of atrocities committed against civilians have fueled calls for a tougher stance.
The German chancellor told reporters that Russia's invasion remains a “blatant breach of international law."
"The killing of thousands of civilians as we have seen is a war crime for which the Russian president bears responsibility," he said.
"We feel immense grief for the victims and also, it must be said, great anger toward the Russian president and this senseless war."
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
U.S. Senators Urge Serbian President To Impose Sanctions On Russia
A U.S. Senate delegation visiting Belgrade has urged Serbia to join Western democracies in backing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
The three-member delegation met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on April 19 and stressed that Serbia must harmonize its foreign policy with that of the European Union.
“We understand Serbia has a long cultural and economic history with Russia,” said Senator Chris Murphy (Democrat-Connecticut) after meeting with Vucic. “But this is a moment where there is great risk if we, as a democratic community, don’t send a united message about the consequences of Russia’s behavior in Ukraine.”
Speaking at a news conference, he added that Washington hopes to be able to stand with Serbia “in the coming weeks and months to send that clear message to Russia.”
Murphy said the United States continues to support Serbia on its path to EU membership. He was joined on the visit by Senator Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat-New Hampshire) and Senator Thom Tillis (Republican-North Carolina).
Shaheen said the delegation made the case that, as Vucic has said, the future of Serbia lies with the rest of Europe, noting that Serbia has been building trade ties and increasing business investment with the United States.
“And, as we pointed out, if that’s the intent, then certainly looking at the foreign policy that’s currently in place by the EU is very important,” she said.
Serbia depends on Russia almost entirely for its energy supplies. Vucic has said that imposing sanctions against its traditional ally would be disastrous for Serbia.
Although it has not joined international sanctions against Moscow, it voted in favor of three United Nations resolutions condemning the Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The senators also said that, if Serbia really wants to join the EU, it should reconsider rapidly arming itself with Russian and Chinese weapons.
“In in the long run, I think every country needs to make a decision about whether their security interests are best aligned with China,” Murphy said. “If Serbia is intent on being a member of the European Union, then it’s probably not in their long-term interests to have a security relationship with China.”
Earlier this month, China delivered a sophisticated air defense system to Belgrade despite earlier U.S. warnings that, if Serbia wants to join Western integrations, it should align its military with Western standards.
Vucic said Serbia is committed to respecting the principles of international law, territorial integrity, and the political independence of nations as was made clear by its votes on the UN resolutions.
Trade between the United States and Serbia will reach $1.2 billion this year, which shows significant progress in economic relations, Vucic said, adding that Serbia hoped to "further intensify various types of cooperation and implement specific projects of mutual interest."
According to a statement, Vucic thanked the senators for "the continuous support that Washington provides to Serbia on its path to full membership in the European Union," calling EU membership “one of our priority foreign policy goals and Serbia's strategic commitment."
With reporting by AP
Nazarbaev Attends Public Event In Kazakhstan In First Appearance Since Deadly Protests
NUR-SULTAN -- Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev has attended a public event in Kazakhstan for the first time since he and his clan lost political power and influence following deadly anti-government protests in January that left at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
The website of Kazakhstan’s first president said on April 19 that Nazarbaev attended an exhibition of artwork by talented Kazakh youths held at the First President's Museum in Nur-Sultan.
Nazarbaev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as elbasy -- the leader of the nation. Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Sharipbaev is widely known to be married to Nazarbaev’s eldest daughter, Darigha. Dosanov is the husband of Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Aliya.
The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken, announced the resignation of its chairman, Timur Kulibaev, who is also Nazarbaev's son-in-law.
In late February, Darigha Nazarbaeva said that she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Nazarbaev was seen in Turkey on March 8 when he attended a diplomatic forum in Antalya. At the time, Nazarbaev's once powerful nephew Qairat Satybaldy and his wife were arrested on corruption charges.
Days later, Kazakh oligarch Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter used to be married to Nazarbaev's late grandson, was also arrested for alleged corruption.
Toqaev has said publicly that he wanted Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
Citing Impact Of War In Ukraine, IMF Slashes Global Growth Forecast To 3.6 Percent
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed its forecast for world economic growth this year to 3.6 percent, citing a disruption of global commerce caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
The IMF revised its global growth projection downward by nearly a full percentage point from its January projection in its latest World Economic Outlook released on April 19.
The IMF said the war was the main reason for the downward revision, and its fallout will be felt most acutely in Ukraine, Russia, and the poorest nations in the world.
"The economic effects of the war are spreading far and wide -- like seismic waves that emanate from the epicenter of an earthquake," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in the report.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Global economic prospects “have been severely set back, largely because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” Gourinchas said.
He cautioned that the outlook is highly uncertain, and things could get drastically worse if the war is prolonged and tougher sanctions are imposed on Moscow.
The 3.6 percent growth forecast represents a steep decline from the 6.1 percent growth in the world economy recorded last year as it rebounded from the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the war has caused an increase in oil prices, exacerbated inflation, prompted drastic sanctions on Russia, and sparked a flood of refugees into neighboring countries, the IMF said.
The report projects that the economies of Russia and Ukraine will experience steep contractions. Russia’s is expected to shrink 8.5 percent this year and Ukraine’s 35 percent, it said.
The 19 countries in the euro zone will grow but by just 2.8 percent in 2022, down sharply from the 3.9 percent forecast by the IMF in January and down from 5.3 percent growth last year.
U.S. economic growth is expected to drop to 3.7 percent this year from 5.7 percent in 2021.
The IMF expects the growth of the Chinese economy to decelerate to 4.4 percent this year from 8.1 percent in 2021. The latest lockdowns in China to control the spread of the coronavirus are likely to cause new bottlenecks in global supply chains, the IMF said.
The IMF also sharply downgraded its growth estimate for Britain to 3.7 percent this year, down a full percentage point from an estimate of 4.7 percent in January.
The World Economic Outlook also mentions reduced supplies of oil, gas, and metals produced by Russia, and wheat and corn produced by both Russia and Ukraine.
The result has driven up prices sharply in Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa, and hurt lower-income households around the world.
The IMF forecasts a 5.7 percent jump in consumer prices in the world’s advanced economies this year and 8.7 percent in developing nations.
The price pressures have prompted central banks in many countries to raise interest rates, but that will hurt highly indebted developing nations, especially if the U.S. Federal Reserve and others move more aggressively on interest rates, the report noted.
"Even prior to the war, inflation had surged in many economies because of soaring commodity prices and pandemic-induced supply-demand imbalances," Gourinchas said.
Now, shortages caused by the war "will greatly amplify those pressures, notably through increases in the price of energy, metals, and food," he said.
The crisis will be the focus of finance officials from around the world who are gathering in Washington this week -- virtually and in person -- for the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Moldovan President Signs Law Banning Symbols Of Russia Aggression; Lithuanian Parliament Passes Similar Ban
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has signed into law a bill banning the ribbon of St. George, a black and orange military symbol of Russian patriotism and aggression against Ukraine, as well as the signs "Z" and "V" used by Russian armed forces to mark their vehicles and equipment during Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Sandu endorsed the law, which envisions punishment by a fine of at least 900 lei ($49) for making, wearing, or displaying the banned symbols, on April 19, five days after Moldovan lawmakers approved it.
Russian military vehicles in Ukraine are marked with the letter Z, and it has started appearing on social media and on clothing elsewhere in support of the war.
Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon criticized Sandu for signing the law, accusing her of what he called "fighting symbols instead of poverty."
Dodon also vowed to organize a Victory March on May 9 that has been marked in Russia and several other former Soviet republics on that day each year, but in recent years turned into a tool of the Russian propaganda to justify its aggression against Ukraine, namely Moscow’s illegal annexation of Crimea and its support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014.
Last month, Sandu signed a formal application for Moldova to join the European Union, hastening its planned pro-Western course in the wake of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Lithuania's parliament approved a similar bill that outlaws the ribbon of St. George, as well as thw"Z" and "V" signs, on April 19.
Last week, Ukrainian lawmakers also banned the Russian symbols in public places, commercials, clothes, media, and social networks.
On April 19, Lithuania's parliament approved a bill similar to the one signed by Sandu to ban public displays of the letter Z, the ribbon of St George, and other symbols seen as expressing support for the invasion.
The Lithuanian law says fines for breaching the ban should be raised to 900 euros ($827) for people and up to 1,500 euros for companies.
Lawmakers in Vilnius added the provision to an earlier ban on "the symbols of totalitarian or authoritarian regimes used in the past or currently used to promote military aggression, crimes against humanity, and war crimes committed or perpetrated by them."
Last week, Ukrainian lawmakers also banned the Russian symbols in public places, commercials, clothes, media, and social networks.
With reporting by Current Time, Adevarul, Delfi, and Stir
Ukrainian Troops Brace For Battle As Russia Launches Donbas Offensive
Ukrainian soldiers have dug in and are bracing for battle in the eastern Luhansk region as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russian forces have launched their offensive in the Donbas. RFE/RL reporter Maryan Kushnir visited the Ukrainian trenches outside the town of Kreminna on April 18.
Deputy At Belarusian News Agency Gets Prison Term For Cooperating With Opposition
MINSK -- A deputy director at Belarus's leading state-run news agency, BelTA, has been sentenced to five years in prison for sharing information with opposition groups as he looked to avoid repercussions for cooperating with the authorities when it appeared authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka would be pushed from power.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on April 19 that Judge Alyaksandr Vouk of the Soviet district court in the Belarusian capital sentenced Syarhey Adzyarykha on January 10 after finding him guilty of abuse of duty.
Details of the trial only became available now even though the Minsk City Court rejected Adzyarykha's appeal on March 15, which means that he will soon be taken to a penal colony to begin serving his term.
Investigators accused Adzyarykha of providing information to the opposition People's Anti-Crisis Leadership group and the Nik & Maik opposition Telegram channel in an attempt to distance himself from Lukashenka's regime amid mass protests following a disputed August 2020 election.
Months before the election, which Lukashenka claimed to win but opposition leaders said was rigged, Adzyarykha was awarded with a special prize from the president for his "high professionalism and personal contribution to the development of the state's information policy."
The court determined that he had abused his duty as a journalist by then leaking information to discredit Lukashenka and distance himself from the regime if and when it fell.
Hundreds of Belarusians have faced trials linked to the protests against Lukashenka over the results of the election, which handed him a sixth consecutive term.
Much of the opposition leadership has since been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during the widening security crackdown.
Romanian Court Rules To Extradite To Russia Chechen Woman Who Fled Ukraine Amid War
A court in Romania's northeastern city of Suceava has ruled to extradite to Russia a Chechen woman, 36-year-old Amina Gerikhanova, who fled the fighting in Ukraine after Moscow invaded the country in February.
Gerikhanova's relative, Amrudi Bakharchiev, told RFE/RL on April 19 that Gerikhanova is wanted in Russia for allegedly taking part in military operations with the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria, which the woman and her relatives have denied.
Bakharchiev added that Gerikhanova appealed the court's ruling and has asked for political asylum in Romania.
Gerikhanova, who fled Russia five years ago and was in Kyiv as a refugee, left the Ukrainian capital for Romania along with hundreds of thousands of others after Moscow launched its war against Ukraine on February 24.
Romanian authorities detained her on March 13 at Russia's request after she crossed the border.
On March 23, thousands rallied in front of the Romanian Embassy in Vienna protesting Gerikhanova's arrest.
On April 18, the Sweden-based Vaifond human rights group, which focuses on the rights of ethnic Chechens abroad, said that Ukraine's presidential office had promised to take Gerikhanova back to Ukraine if Romanian authorities decided to deport her to Kyiv.
- By Current Time
Russia Expels 36 Belgian, Dutch Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia says it is expelling 36 diplomats from two EU countries in retaliation for similar steps taken against Moscow's foreign envoys over the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 19 that it had declared 21 diplomats from Belgium and 15 from the Netherlands "personae non gratae," giving them two weeks to leave the country.
The ministry also summoned Luxembourg's ambassador to Moscow, warning him that Russia may decide to take reciprocal measures for the tiny European state's recent expulsion of Moscow's envoy.
European countries have expelled more than 300 Russian Embassy staff since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russia has responded by expelling diplomats from the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and the European Union in the past week, as well as the Dutch and Belgians.
Crimean Tatar Handed Lengthy Prison Term In Russia On Extremism Charge
A court in Russia has sentenced Crimean Tatar activist Emil Ziyadinov to a lengthy prison term after convicting him of organizing activities of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on the ethnic group, which has been critical of Moscow's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Russia's Southern District Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don on April 19 sentenced Ziyadinov, a 37-year-old sports teacher at a school in Crimea, to 17 years in prison.
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
His brother, Selim, told the human rights group Crimean Solidarity that the court ruled that Ziyadinov, who pleaded not guilty, must serve the first four years of his term incarcerated in a prison facility, with the rest of the term to be served in a maximum-security penal colony. Once the sentence is completed, he will be subject to parole-like restrictions for another 18 months.
Ziyadinov was arrested in July 2020 along with several other Crimean Tatar activists after their homes in Crimea were searched by Russia-imposed authorities. They were later charged with being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
The Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center has recognized Ziyadinov as a political prisoner.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Last month, the same court sentenced seven Crimean Tatars on extremism charges that they and human rights organizations in Ukraine call politically motivated.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea, who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Uzbekistan Rejects Claim By Islamic State Affiliate In Afghanistan Over Rocket Assault
Uzbekistan has rejected claims by a regional affiliate of Islamic State that it carried out a rocket attack on the Central Asian nation from neighboring Afghanistan.
The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) said on April 18 that it had fired 10 rockets at an Uzbek military base in the border town of Termiz, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks terrorist propaganda.
But Uzbek presidential spokesman Sherzod Asadov denied the claim on April 19, calling on Uzbek citizens to disregard what he called "provocations."
"The information distributed by some Telegram channels about a so-called rocket attack from the territory of Afghanistan at units of Uzbekistan's armed forces near the town of Termiz absolutely do not correspond to the reality. According to the Defense Ministry and Uzbekistan's border guard troops, there are no active military developments along the Uzbek-Afghan border, the situation is stable," Asadov said in a statement placed on Telegram.
IS-K, meanwhile, claimed that it fired the rockets from the Afghan town of Hairatan near the Uzbek border.
IS-K has increased attacks in and around Afghanistan following the U.S.-led military withdrawal from the country in August after 20 years.
The terrorist group has conducted several attacks in neighboring Pakistan, including a deadly suicide bombing of a Shi'ite mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar last month.
In February, the United States offered a $10 million reward for information that helps identify and locate the leader of IS-K in Afghanistan, Sanaullah Ghafari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir.
The U.S. State Department says Ghafari was appointed to lead IS-K in June 2020 and that he is responsible for approving all IS-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding for activities.
The State Department has designated Ghafari and two other leaders of the extremist group’s affiliate in Afghanistan as global terrorists.
With reporting by VOA
Greece Seizes Russian Tanker As Part Of EU Sanctions Over Ukraine
Greek authorities say they have seized a Russian oil tanker in the Aegean Sea as part of European Union sanctions imposed against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized on April 19 near the coastal city of Karystos on the southern coast of the island of Evia.
"It has been seized as part of EU sanctions," a shipping ministry official said.
The coast guard said the seizure order concerned the ship itself and not its cargo.
The vessel had experienced mechanical issues and was being escorted by a tug to the Peloponnese so that its cargo could be transferred to another ship. However, rough seas forced it to Karystos.
The European Union, of which Greece is a member, has adopted a wide range of sanctions against Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, designed to cripple the Russian economy and pressure President Vladimir Putin into ending the war against Ukraine.
The sanctions include import and export bans for a wide array of goods and a ban on access to EU ports by Russian-flagged ships.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Russia Restricts Access To HRW Website Over Statements On War In Ukraine
Russia's communications regulator says it has restricted access to the website of Human Rights Watch (HRW) as a result of the group's statements over Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
A Roskomnadzor official said on April 19 that the move was made at the request of the Prosecutor-General's Office, adding that the restriction was imposed only on one of the items published on HRW's website about the war in Ukraine. That report -- titled Ukraine: Russian Air-Dropped Bombs Hit Residential Area -- is now inaccessible in Russia.
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
On April 8, Russia revoked the registration of HRW and 14 other foreign organizations that had worked in the country for decades, including Amnesty International and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, due to "violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation."
Further details on what those "violations" were have not been released by the Justice Ministry.
Russian authorities have blocked a number of independent media outlets and publications as Moscow tries to control coverage of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
After Russia launched its invasion on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered all media outlets and other organizations to only use data and information provided by official Russian sources when covering the war.
It also directed media outlets and other groups to describe events in Ukraine as a "special military operation" and forbid the use of the words war and invasion with regard to the conflict.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets, including RFE/RL, for their independent coverage of the war.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Ukraine Defiant As Russia Launches Massive Offensive In East
The Ukrainian military says Russian forces have launched "aggressive actions" along almost the entire front line in eastern Ukraine, in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was the start of the long-anticipated offensive in the eastern Donbas region.
Ukraine says Russian forces have launched attacks along the entire front line in the east as Moscow opens a new phase in its unprovoked invasion while blaming the West for prolonging the conflict by supplying weapons to Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Ukraine’s General Staff said on April 19 that thousands of Russian troops are fanning out their offensive on the 480-kilometer-long front line in the east in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was the start of the "Battle of Donbas."
Ukrainian media reported powerful shelling in the Donetsk region in Maryinka, Slovyansk, and Kramatorsk, and officials said Russian forces were attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses "along almost the entire front line of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions."
After almost two months of unsuccessful attempts at seizing large and strategic cities despite intense and indiscriminate shelling, which has killed numerous civilians and caused widespread destruction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on April 19 that “another phase of this operation is starting now.”
Russia has avoided calling its invasion of Ukraine a war, using instead the term "special military operation."
In Moscow, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Russian military has “consistently implemented the plan to fully liberate" eastern Ukraine and accused the United States and other Western nations of supplying Ukraine with weapons so that the fighting continues “until the last Ukrainian.”
Shoigu was shown on Russia's state Rossiya 24 TV channel, but it was not clear whether the footage was broadcast live or prerecorded. If confirmed, this would be 66-year-old Shoigu's first public appearance in days, amid reports he might have serious health problems.
In a video address on April 18, Zelenskiy vowed to repel the Russian troops despite their overwhelming advantage in manpower and weaponry.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on April 19 that its forces struck 1,260 targets in Ukraine overnight and downed a Ukrainian MiG-29 jet in the Donetsk region. The claim could not be independently confirmed.
On April 18, a series of Russian missile strikes on military infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv killed at least seven people.
A hotel sheltering Ukrainians who had fled fighting in other parts of the country was among the buildings badly damaged, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.
Russia said the strikes on Lviv destroyed a large depot of foreign weapons recently delivered to Ukraine and an ammunition storage facility in the Kyiv region.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on April 19 that no humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon with Russia for a third successive day, leaving thousands trapped in several cities, including the besieged port of Mariupol.
“Unfortunately, there are no humanitarian corridors. Intense shelling continues in the Donbas,” Vereshchuk said in a statement posted on her Telegram channel on April 19.
“We continue difficult negotiations on the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions,” she added.
The continuing siege of Mariupol in Ukraine’s southeast has caused “significant” civilian casualties and destroyed “large areas of infrastructure," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said.
An estimated 100,000 people remained in city -- out of its prewar population of 450,000 -- trapped without food, water, heat or electricity, Ukrainian officials say.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol will fight to the end against Russian troops and denied that the city has fallen.
Russia's military says it controls almost all of Mariupol, while Ukraine's Azov Battalion is still holding out in the vast Azovstal steel plant.
Meanwhile, Western nations and their allies continue to discuss ways to ratchet up the pressure on Moscow to end its aggression.
U.S. President Joe Biden convened a virtual meeting of allies on April 19 to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the White House said.
The videoconference brought together the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Romania, Poland, Italy, Canada, and Japan. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also took part in the call, as well as the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Russia's fresh offensive in eastern Ukraine and called for a four-day truce to mark Orthodox Holy Week.
"Instead of a celebration of new life, this Easter coincides with a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine," Guterres told reporters at the UN in New York.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on April 19 that an embargo on Russian oil at a European Union level was in the works, adding that President Emmanuel Macron favors such a move.
"I hope that in the weeks to come we will convince our European partners to stop importing Russian oil," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.
Ukraine's leaders have pushed for an embargo on Russian energy saying money paid by European countries for Russian oil and gas is financing Moscow's war machine.
Germany, a major importer of Russian gas and oil, has so far resisted an immediate shutoff but says it plans to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year and most Russian gas by mid-2024.
One sticking point has been Hungary, where right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Officials in Budapest on April 19 reiterated that their country will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas claiming it would hurt the country.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and the BBC
Ukraine Rejects Serbian Claim That It Is Behind Threats Against Flights To Russia
Ukraine has rejected accusations made by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that Ukraine’s secret service is behind a series of hoax bomb threats against Air Serbia flights to Russia.
Vuvic has claimed, without providing evidence, that the foreign intelligence services of Ukraine and an unidentified European Union nation are behind the threats.
“[Vucic’s] statements about Ukraine’s alleged involvement in bomb threats to Serbian air carriers flying to Russia are false,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement.
Other Serbian officials have alleged that the threats had been sent from either Ukraine or Poland.
The Serbian national carrier is the only European airline that has not joined EU flight sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Several Air Serbia flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg have been delayed or had to return to Belgrade after receiving anonymous bomb threats.
Vucic said that although the flights to Russia are not making a profit because of frequent returns to their base in the Serbian capital, the flights will continue “as a matter of principle.”
Serbia voted in favor of three UN resolutions condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine but has rejected joining international sanctions against Moscow.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed disappointment that Serbia, a candidate to join the EU, has not yet supported the bloc’s sanctions against Russia.
“Tough sanctions and unity of the democratic world can stop this war,” Nikolenko said in a statement. “We call on Belgrade to stand up for the truth and fully join in supporting Ukraine and upholding the values on which a united democratic Europe has been founded.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
