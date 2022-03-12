Accessibility links

Ukraine

Satellite Photos Reveal Damage To Hospital, Residential Buildings In Mariupol

New satellite imagery from Ukraine's besieged southern port city of Mariupol by Maxar Technologies on the morning of March 12 reveals extensive damage by Russian shelling to civilian infrastructure, including a hospital, and residential buildings throughout the city.

Fires are seen in the western section of the city and dozens of high-rise apartment buildings have been heavily damaged.
The hospital in Mariupol before damage from air strikes.
And after.
Before/after views of apartment buildings and damage on Zelinskovo Street in Mariupol.
Before/after views of apartment buildings and damage in the Zhovteneyvi district of Mariupol.
Multispectral imagery of fires in the industrial Primorskiy district of Mariupol.
Multispectral imagery of artillery craters in fields and damaged buildings in the Zhovteneyvi district of western Mariupol.
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

