Satellite Photos Reveal Damage To Hospital, Residential Buildings In Mariupol

New satellite imagery from Ukraine's besieged southern port city of Mariupol by Maxar Technologies on the morning of March 12 reveals extensive damage by Russian shelling to civilian infrastructure, including a hospital, and residential buildings throughout the city.
Fires are seen in the western section of the city and dozens of high-rise apartment buildings have been heavily damaged.
