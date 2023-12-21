News
Kyiv Considers Calling Up Men Living Abroad For Military Service
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has told foreign media that Ukraine next year plans to mobilize Ukrainian men between 25 and 60 who reside abroad. Umerov said those who fail to heed the mobilization call when summoned will face unspecified sanctions. Meanwhile, Defense Ministry spokesman Illarion Pavlyuk told the Babel website that Umerov only intended to send a message to Ukrainians abroad about the importance of their joining Kyiv's struggle to repel Russia's invasion, adding that specific mechanisms to recruit Ukrainian expats are not under discussion yet. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Ukrainian military needs up to half a million people more. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Legalizes Medical Marijuana
Ukrainian lawmakers on December 21 approved in a second and final reading a bill to legalize medical marijuana. The bill would create a national medical marijuana program to provide access to patients with conditions such as cancer or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulting from war. The National Security and Defense Council and the Veterans Ministry have supported the move. The legislation will take effect in six months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Lawmaker Claims Up to 2,000 People Facing Execution For Alleged Drug Crimes In Small District
Yahya Ebrahimi, an Iranian lawmaker who represents the Delfan district of Lorestan Province, has alleged that up to 2,000 suspects are risking execution for drug-trafficking offenses in the small western Iranian district.
In a video that went viral after he shared it on social media, Ebrahimi spoke about his visit to Delfan, which has a population of about 150,000, and the meetings he had there with the families of individuals convicted of drug trafficking that face execution, voicing his deep concern about the alarmingly high number of death-row inmates in Delfan.
"I am profoundly shocked by this situation, how officials over the past 44 years have created the conditions leading to such a high rate of crime and subsequent executions," Ebrahimi said, in apparent reference to the time interval that passed since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which brought the current Iranian rulers to power.
"Unfortunately, we are now witnessing these individuals on the verge of execution," Ebrahimi said, adding that he has appealed to authorities to stop the executions.
"I have asked the head of [Iran's] judiciary to refrain from carrying out these sentences for the sake of God and the people, and because we, the officials, should also be held accountable, because authorities could have helped this city to get rid of poverty and misery," he said.
The precise time when the video was recorded is unclear, although Ebrahimi's statements were reported by the website of the Tehran-based Ettela'at newspaper on December 20.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
The United Nations General Assembly recently passed a resolution condemning widespread human rights violations in Iran, specifically highlighting the numerous executions carried out by the Islamic republic. The resolution noted that these executions often occur following forced confessions and without fair trials.
Amnesty International has also voiced concern, reporting a significant increase in drug-related executions in Iran.
In the first five months of this year alone, the number of drug-offense executions amounted to two-thirds of the total executions in the country, Amnesty said, adding that those facing capital punishment for drug offenses often come from marginalized and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
Group Of Uzbeks Who Illegally Entered U.S. Sent Back To Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan's Labor Migration Agency said on December 21 that 119 Uzbek nationals who had illegally entered the United States, mostly via Mexico, had been flown back to Tashkent. In a video the agency placed on Telegram, one of those expelled said he paid $5,000 to individuals who had arranged a Mexican-U.S. border crossing for him in September. In October, Fox News TV said more than 13,600 Uzbeks had illegally entered the United States since 2021. In August, Washington said a network attempting to smuggle people from Uzbekistan into the United States had been stopped. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kazakhstan To Extradite U.S.-Wanted Russian Cybersecurity Expert To Moscow
Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office said on December 21 that the Kazakh authorities would extradite Russian cybersecurity expert Nikita Kislitsin to Moscow, although he is also wanted in the United States for allegedly buying illegally obtained personal data.
In late June, Kazakh authorities said they arrested Kislitsin at the request of the United States. Moscow had also requested Kislitsin's extradition to Russia and reportedly urged the Kazakh authorities not to rush to send him to the United States.
According to the Prosecutor-General's Office, Kislitsin is suspected in Russia of extortion and illegal access to online information protected by Russian laws.
Kislitsin is a senior executive at FACCT, a Russian-based spinoff company of Group-IB, one of Russia's top cybersecurity firms, which left Russia in April following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and sold its assets to FACCT.
Kislitsin had been Group-IB's head of network security before migrating to FACCT.
Kislitsin is wanted in the United States for allegedly buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of LinkedIn, and servers of Dropbox and Formspring, a now-defunct social-media site that allowed users to receive answers to questions.
One of Kislitsin's acquaintances and the mastermind of the hacks of the U.S. companies, Yevgeny Nikulin, was extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. He was released from jail earlier this year and expelled to Russia.
In July, the Moscow City Court sentenced Group-IB's founder, Ilya Sachkov, to 14 years in prison on a high-treason charge.
The court pronounced the verdict and sentence on July 26 without providing details of the case. It is not clear exactly what Sachkov was accused of as the trial was held behind closed doors because the court said the case materials were classified.
Sachkov is one of a group of prominent people, including scientists and cybersecurity officials, to be arrested in Russia on treason charges in recent years. Moscow has faced numerous allegations of being behind cyberattacks on Western countries -- which it has consistently denied.
Investigators have said Sachkov was suspected of passing classified information to a foreign country.
With reporting by Kommersant
Armenia Suspends License Of Russian Broadcaster's Local Affiliate For Month
The Armenian authorities have suspended for one month the license of the Tospa radio station, which carries programs of Russian broadcaster Sputnik, for broadcasting "ironic and offensive" comments last month about Armenia by Tigran Keosayan, a Russian propagandist of Armenian origin. The commission added that it had ordered Tospa to pay 500,000 drams (about $1,200) for the comments, described as "far from reality" and "panic-inducing" in Armenia. Keosayan is the husband of another noted Kremlin propagandist, Margarita Simonyan. Both are under Western sanctions over their public support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Moldova Scraps Soviet-Era Abbreviation For Chisinau Airport
Moldova will alter the three-letter international abbreviation for Chisinau's airport, Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu announced -- the pro-Western government's latest move to curb the influence of Moscow and the Russian language in the former Soviet republic. The current KIV abbreviation -- shortened for Kishinev, the capital's name in Russian -- will be replaced with the RMO acronym that stands for Republica Moldova, the country's official name in Romanian. The change will come into force on January 18. "The main aim is to remove the Russian name...and rid ourselves of the legacy of what the name Kishinev meant," Spinu said.
Russia Promises To Respond In Kind If EU Uses Its Frozen Assets
Russia on December 21 promised to respond in kind should the European Union go ahead with a plan to ring-fence profits generated from Russia's frozen assets in the EU and hand them to Ukraine. The EU is proposing using the income generated from around $300 billion of frozen funds from Russian central-bank reserves -- and could ultimately collect around $16 billion. "We also have enough assets that are frozen here, in type-C accounts," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview on the Rossia-24 TV channel.
Germany To Provide 88.5 Million Euros In Energy Assistance For Ukraine
Germany will provide an additional 88.5 million euros ($96.89 million) to help strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system as Russia targets its infrastructure, the Foreign and Economy ministries said in a joint statement on December 21. The Economy Ministry is contributing 54.3 million euros via the state-owned bank KfW and the Foreign Ministry 34.2 million euros to the Ukraine energy support fund, the statement said.
Rights Groups Slam Iran For Executing 'Child Bride'
Human rights groups and others have condemned the execution of a woman in Iran who was found guilty of killing the man she was forced to marry as a child.
Amnesty International said it "is horrified by reports" of the "chilling execution" in Iran of Samira Sabzian, a mother of two.
Sabzian was reportedly hanged at dawn on December 20 in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj, according to human rights groups, although Iranian state media have not reported it.
She had been in prison for the past decade. Iran carried out the execution despite an international campaign for clemency.
In a social-media post, Amnesty International called on the international community to "urgently call on Iran's authorities to immediately establish an official moratorium on executions," noting that at least 115 people had been executed in Iran in November alone.
Amnesty noted that Sabzian had been convicted under the principle of "qesas" -- retribution-in-kind -- for the killing of the man she was forced to marry as a child.
"At the sentencing stage, qesas entails a mandatory death penalty for homicide, removing the ability of courts to consider relevant evidence and potentially mitigating circumstances such as history of abuse and trauma when issuing a sentence," the global human rights watchdog explained.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said Sabzian was a child bride who had married her husband at the age of 15 and had been a victim of domestic violence, according to relatives.
"Samira was a victim of years of gender apartheid, child marriage, and domestic violence, and today she fell victim to the incompetent and corrupt regime's killing machine," Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of IHR, said.
The office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights said it was "alarmed" by the execution.
"We again urge Iran to establish a moratorium on all executions with a view to abolishing death penalty," it added, AFP reported.
Her execution comes as concern grows over the number of people executed this year by Iran, where hundreds of people have been hanged mainly on drug and murder charges, including more than a dozen women.
With reporting by AFP
Ukraine Says Last Tranche Of EU Aid Received, As Russian Drone Attack Repulsed
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Kyiv has received the last 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) tranche of the 18 billion euro package from the European Union as other Western aid remains in doubt.
"Today we have received the last 1.5 billion euros of the 18 billion euro financial aid package. Hope for continued unwavering support from the EU," Shmyhal said on the X social media platform on December 21.
His announcement comes after Germany announced it will provide an additional 88.5 million euros ($96.89 million) to help strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system as Russia targets its infrastructure, the Foreign and Economy ministries said in a joint statement on December 21.
The fresh cash injections come after further U.S. aid was thrown into doubt earlier this week when the U.S. Congress adjourned for a winter break without a deal to send some $61 billion to Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden has urged Congress to approve the funding for Ukraine's war effort, which conservative Republicans have demanded be paired with stronger border-security laws at a time of record immigrant arrivals.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on December 19 that he was certain the United States will make good on its promise to provide billions of dollars in further aid for Kyiv to continue its fight.
Elsewhere, two women were killed by Russian artillery fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol on December 20, Ukrainian officials said on December 21.
The reported deaths come after another night of Russian drone attacks across Ukraine.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 34 of the 35 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia at 12 regions, including Kyiv, early on December 21, Ukraine's General Staff reports.
"Thirty-four attack UAVs were destroyed by our air defense forces," the military said in a statement.
"Antiaircraft defense was active in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsya, Cherkasy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolayiv, Khmelnytskiy, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regions," the military added.
Since 2022, when Russia launched a campaign of drone attacks over Ukraine, Kyiv’s military has managed to down 2,900 out of 3,700 Shahed drones, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on December 21, Reuters reported.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Says Hungary's 'Sovereignty' Law Gives Government 'Draconian Tools' That Can Be Used Against Opposition
Hungary's law on "protecting national sovereignty" passed by the parliament last week has raised concern at the U.S. State Department, which says it gives the government "draconian tools that can be used to intimidate and punish those with views not shared by the ruling party." State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on December 20 that the law was "inconsistent with our shared values of democracy, individual liberty, and the rule of law." The ruling Fidesz party says the law will defend against undue political interference by foreign persons or groups.
March To Protest Excessive Arrests Of Baluch Men Ends Violently In Islamabad
Police in Islamabad used force to disperse a protest by Baluchis in the early hours of December 21 after the protesters marched hundreds of kilometers to draw attention to excessive arrests of Baluch men and their mistreatment by police.
The woman who led the march, Mahrang Baloch, said on X, formerly Twitter, that she was taken into custody along with other protesters, while several protesters were reportedly injured by police as the protest was dispersed and people were rounded up and placed into transport vehicles.
The march "is under attack by the Islamabad police," Baloch said on X. "I have been arrested along with several women and men by Islamabad police, but remember fascist state, we will defeat you."
Participants in the march posted videos on X showing people, mainly women, marching and decrying alleged brutal police beatings of their sons.
Before her own arrest, Baloch said many youths had been arrested and many had been injured by tear gas and violence.
"Right now, we are being treated worse than animals. Will the world raise its voice for us against this barbarism?" she said on X.
The protesters reached Islamabad nearly a month after setting off from the Turbat district in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province to demand a judicial inquiry into the killing of Balach Maula Bakhsh, who relatives say died in police custody in November.
The killing is just one of the crimes that protesters want authorities to investigate. They also accuse Pakistani security agencies of a string of abductions and extrajudicial killings of Baluch men. The authorities reject the allegations.
The march passed through the provincial capital, Quetta, before heading toward Islamabad.
Moldova Receives Airspace Radar System Purchased From France
Moldova has received an airspace-monitoring system bought from a French company as part of a larger effort to modernize the country's armed forces amid the war in Ukraine. Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii said on December 20 that the system was "vital" to Moldova's air defense, especially in light of recent "incidents of airspace violations." Those incidents highlighted the urgent need to consolidate Moldova's defense capabilities, Nosatii said in a Defense Ministry statement. Chisinau announced in September plans to acquire a Ground Master 200 (GM 200) radar produced by Thales that can monitor aircraft as far as 250 kilometers away. To read the original story on RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Pro-Peace Russian Presidential Hopeful Submits Documents To Register As Candidate
A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine presented documents on December 20 to Russia's Central Election Commission to register as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Yekaterina Duntsova hopes to be accepted as an independent candidate in the March 17 election and promote her vision of a "humane" Russia "that's peaceful, friendly, and ready to cooperate" on the principle of respect. The former journalist would need to gather 300,000 signatures from at least 40 Russian regions. She said presenting her documents gave her a sense of accomplishment but acknowledged that collecting signatures would be a "huge job."
U.S. Issues New Sanctions On Russia-Related Oil Sales
The United States on December 20 issued new Russia-related sanctions against entities in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates that the Treasury Department said have transported Russian crude oil sold above a price cap set last year by Group of Seven (G7) countries.
The department designated what it called "under the radar" traders of Russian oil and a company that is based in the United Arab Emirates but owned by a fleet operator owned by the Russian government.
The Treasury Department said in a news release that the businesses have emerged as "frequent participants in the seaborne transportation of Russian-origin oil" since the price cap was imposed.
The department said that these "little-known oil traders with opaque ownership structures" have emerged and are shipping up to half of Russia's oil exports.
Three companies designated by the United States for sanctions -- Hong Kong-based Bellatrix Energy, Hong Kong-based Covart Energy, and U.A.E.-based Voliton DMCC -- sharply increased their share of trade in Russian oil since the price-cap policy was implemented, the department said.
The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it also designated U.A.E.-based SUN Ship Management, which is owned by fleet operator Joint Stock Company Sovcomflot (SCF), a company owned by the Russian government.
The Treasury Department said SUN Ship manages the SCF Primorye, a vessel OFAC previously identified as having engaged in the transport of Russian crude oil priced above $60 per barrel after the price cap came into effect in December 2022.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests owned by the entities in U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit people in the United States from dealing with the companies.
The Treasury Department said in a separate statement that the price-cap coalition led by the United States had updated its compliance regime.
The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil last year replaced an outright ban on buying Russian seaborne crude implemented to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
The price cap works by prohibiting shippers, insurance, finance, and other services from handling cargoes of Russian crude unless it is sold at or below the $60 price cap. The world's key shipping and insurance firms are based in G7 countries, giving them leverage to set the price cap and make it difficult for Moscow to sell its oil for a higher price.
The Price Cap Coalition Advisory for the Maritime Oil Industry and Related Sectors recommended in October that industry stakeholders conduct increased diligence when dealing with intermediary companies, such as traders, that conceal their ownership or otherwise engage in unusually opaque practices.
The coalition emphasized as it issued the new compliance rules that "due diligence is especially important where market assessments indicate that Russian oil prices exceed the price cap, and Price Cap Coalition services are being used or sought."
The Price Cap Coalition includes the G7, the European Union, and Australia, which all agreed to prohibit the import of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia under terms of the price-cap agreement, which intends to maintain a stable global market while reducing the revenues Russia earns from oil.
- By AFP
Iranian 'Child Bride' Hanged For Murder Of Husband, Rights Groups Say
Iran on December 20 hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, whom she married while still a child, defying an international campaign for clemency, rights groups said. Samira Sabzian, who had been in prison for the past decade, was executed at dawn in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said. Her execution comes as concern grows over the numbers of people this year executed by Iran, where hundreds of people have been hanged mainly on drug and murder charges, including more than a dozen women.
Prosecutor Seeks More Than Three Years In Prison For Russian Opposition Activist
A prosecutor asked a court in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on December 20 to sentence opposition activist Ilya Myaskovsky to 3 1/2 years in prison on a charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine. The case against Myaskovsky was launched in October 2022 after he posted several articles online condemning Russia's full-scale invasion. In his last testimony at the trial, Myaskovsky reiterated his anti-war stance and rejected the charge. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Party Of Pakistani Ex-PM Khan Says He'll Contest Upcoming Elections From Prison
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will run in upcoming parliamentary elections from prison, his party said on December 20, which legal experts say is possible while his appeal of his conviction in a corruption case is being considered. "Imran Khan has decided to contest elections for three seats in the National Assembly," or the lower house of parliament, said Gohar Khan, the head of Kahn's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party. In Pakistan, politicians usually run for a seat from more than one constituency to expand their chances of winning.
Filmmakers Call On Iran To Drop Charges Against Two Directors
Filmmakers and film-festival organizers from around the world have called on Iran in an open letter to drop all charges against Iranian filmmakers Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghadam and lift their travel ban.
In the letter released on December 19, the signatories urge the Iranian authorities to halt what they describe as the "merciless harassment" of filmmakers, writers, artists, and composers who give a voice to the aspirations and dreams of the Iranian people.
Among the prominent signatories of the letter are organizers of the Berlin Film Festival, Artists at Risk (affiliated with the PEN American Center), Addis International Film Festival, Naples Human Rights Film Festival, Geneva Human Rights Film Festival, and Cine INSTAR Festival.
Sanaeeha and Moghadam, who have gained international acclaim particularly for their film Ballad Of A White Cow, face accusations of "propaganda against the system and actions against national security."
The open letter highlights the couple's recent ordeal during the production of their new film, My Favorite Cake, when their passports were reportedly confiscated in Tehran as they planned to travel to Paris for postproduction work.
Sanaeeha and Moghadam as well as dozens of other Iranian filmmakers were among those who joined the Facebook hashtag #put_your_gun_down, to protest a violent crackdown during demonstrations that followed in the aftermath of a mall building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan that killed at least 41 people in May 2022.
Iranian officials have kept up the pressure on filmmakers amid a renewed crackdown on dissent over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged clothing violation in September 2022.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Katayoun Riahi.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Thousands Of Afghans Deported From Pakistani, Iranian Prisons
Thousands of Afghans who were detained in Pakistani and Iranian prisons have been sent back to Afghanistan as Islamabad and Tehran ramp up the expulsion of Afghan citizens.
In Karachi, the capital of the southern Pakistani province of Sindh, the Taliban's consul-general, Abdul Jabbar Takhari, said that over 3,000 Afghans detained in the region's prisons had been sent back during the past year.
"Women and children are among the 3,053 Afghans who were sent back," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on December 19.
"During the past two months, more than 460 Afghans who had been detained despite possessing legal documents were repatriated after they were released," he added.
Takhari said that 356 Afghans still languished in prisons across Sindh.
Meanwhile, Taliban officials in the southern Nimroz Province said that during the past nine months, Iran has handed over 300 Afghan detainees.
The large number of Afghans detained, mostly on charges of staying illegally in the two countries, indicates the scale of the forced expulsions of Afghans from its eastern and western neighbors.
According to the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, Islamabad currently hosts more than 3 million Afghans, while more than 4.5 million displaced people live in Iran, the vast majority of whom are Afghan.
Taliban and Pakistani officials say that over half a million Afghans have returned to their country from Pakistan during the past three months.
In early October, Islamabad announced that all 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners" should leave the country by November 1.
During the past few months, several hundred thousand Afghans have been forced out of Iran in a similar campaign. Iranian officials say over half of the 5 million Afghans living in the country currently do not possess the documents required to stay in the country.
Most Afghans returning from Iran and Pakistan complain of harassment, abuse, and mistreatment.
"The police took away all our money after detaining us," Roman Yadgar, who was recently returned to Afghanistan after being freed from prison in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, told Radio Azadi.
"They didn't give us any food, mistreated our children and women, and treated us inhumanely," he added. "After a few days, they deported us here.”
Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if Islamabad and Tehran continue to send millions of Afghans back.
With more than 29 million of the country's estimated 40 million population in need of humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan is already reeling from the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Earlier this month, Asif Durrani, Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan, said that nearly 450,000 Afghan nationals returned to their home country since Islamabad announced two months ago that it would deport all undocumented foreigners.
Durrani shared the latest data while addressing a seminar in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, VOA reported on December 6. He was speaking the same day the United Nations renewed its warning that Afghans returning from Pakistan "face a precarious, uncertain future" in their crisis-hit and impoverished country.
Kazakh Ex-President Holds 'Private Talks' With Putin In Moscow
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 20 confirmed media reports about former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev holding talks with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week, telling journalists that the talks were "absolutely private."
Media reports in Kazakhstan said earlier that Nazarbaev and Putin had been scheduled to hold talks on December 19, while Telegram channels in Russia said Nazarbaev had arrived in Moscow on December 18.
Nazarbaev, 83, who had resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor, retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as "elbasy" -- the leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
But Nazarbaev and his clan lost influence in the oil-rich Central Asian state after unprecedented anti-government protests in January last year, which started over a fuel price hike and spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country.
At least 238 people were killed across Kazakhstan, mostly in the country’s largest city, Almaty, after the protests turned violent.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, two of Nazarbaev's sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively, and a third son-in-law, Timur Kulibaev, resigned from his post as chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken.
In late February 2022, Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha Nazarbaeva, quit her parliamentary seat.
Nazarbaev's once-powerful nephew Qairat Satybaldy and his former wife were also sentenced to six years in prison each in separate trials on corruption charges.
Toqaev said publicly at the time he wanted Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
In his book My Life. From Dependence To Freedom, published in early December, Nazarbaev describes Putin as his close friend and blamed the West for Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Nazarbaev last met with Putin in Moscow in June last year. Before that, in late December 2021, weeks before the deadly unrest in Kazakhstan and two months before Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Nazarbaev, Toqaev and the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, held talks with Putin in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg.
High Air Pollution Prompts Sarajevo To Ban Outdoor Events
Authorities in Sarajevo have banned outdoor gatherings, including sporting events, due to worsening air quality in Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital, RFE/RL’s Balkan Service reported on December 20. Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues have also been urged to limit the time they spend outside. Despite a pledge by Sarajevo's authorities pledge to make the city carbon-free by 2035, experts say a cost-of-living crisis has forced people to choose cheaper solid fuels for home heating and to drive older cars with higher emissions of pollutants. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Lawmakers Approve Bill On Amending National Flag In Final Reading
Kyrgyz lawmakers approved a bill in final reading on December 20 amending Kyrgyzstan's national flag amid protests. The draft legislation, initiated by President Sadyr Japarov, says the wavy yellow rays of the sun on a red field depicted on the current flag resemble a sunflower. The Kyrgyz word for sunflower is "kunkarama," which can also mean "dependent." Japarov is now expected to sign the bill into law, which, according to the lawmakers, will allow the "straightening" of the sunrays to make the image look more like the sun. Several rallies protesting the move have been held in the Central Asian nation since it was proposed in October. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting 'False Information' About Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
A Moscow court on December 20 fined Alphabet's Google more than 4.6 billion rubles ($50.8 million) for the "systemic failure" to delete from YouTube what the court said was false information about Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The YouTube materials in question are reports about Russian losses during the full-scale aggression against Ukraine that started in February last year and casualties among Ukrainian civilians. In addition to that, the Taganka district court said Google refused to delete videos on YouTube that "propagate nontraditional sexual relations."
