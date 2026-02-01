Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites Follow RFE/RL on Google
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Cause Of Energy Blackout In Ukraine And Moldova Under Investigation

Cause Of Energy Blackout In Ukraine And Moldova Under Investigation Cause Of Energy Blackout In Ukraine And Moldova Under Investigation
Embed
Cause Of Energy Blackout In Ukraine And Moldova Under Investigation

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:53 0:00

Investigators are working to determine what caused a power failure that swept through Ukraine and Moldova on January 31, shutting down vital public services from transport to banking, along with residential heating in subzero temperatures. Ukrainian officials have said the temporary blackout was caused by 'technical problems' rather than a Russian strike -- but one analyst told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that a Russian sabotage operation can't be ruled out.

XS
SM
MD
LG