Cause Of Energy Blackout In Ukraine And Moldova Under Investigation
Investigators are working to determine what caused a power failure that swept through Ukraine and Moldova on January 31, shutting down vital public services from transport to banking, along with residential heating in subzero temperatures. Ukrainian officials have said the temporary blackout was caused by 'technical problems' rather than a Russian strike -- but one analyst told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that a Russian sabotage operation can't be ruled out.