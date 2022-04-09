Ukrainian Governor Says More People Need To Evacuate In East Amid Increased Russian Shelling

More people need to be evacuated from the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, the region's governor has said.

Serhiy Hayday said that some 30 percent of residents still remained in cities and villages across the region and had been asked to evacuate.

Russia is "massing forces for an offensive and we see the amount of shelling has increased," Hayday told Ukrainian TV on April 9.

Ukraine has increasingly been warning that Russia plans to intensify its attacks in the country's east and south after withdrawing troops from areas to the north of the capital, Kyiv.

The United States said this week that Moscow probably plans to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers in eastern Ukraine.

Russia was focusing its offensive, which included cruise missiles launched by its naval forces, on the eastern Donbas region, the British Defense Ministry said in a daily briefing on April 9.

It said it expected air attacks would increase in the south and east as Russia seeks to establish a land bridge between Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the Donbas but Ukrainian forces were thwarting the advance.

Ukrainian officials said shelling had increased in the region in recent days as more Russian forces arrived.

"The occupiers continue to prepare for the offensive in the east of our country in order to establish full control over the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said on April 9.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on April 9 that 10 humanitarian corridors had been agreed for the evacuation of people across the country, including for people to leave the southern besieged port of Mariupol by private transport.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has demanded a tough global response to Russia after its forces fired a missile at a crowded train station, killing at least 52 people.

In his nightly address late on April 8, Zelenskiy said the strike on the train station in Kramatorsk, where 4,000 people were trying to flee a looming Russian offensive in the east, amounted to another war crime.

Russia denied it was responsible for the strike. Among those killed were five children, and dozens of people were severely injured.

Photos taken after the attack showed corpses covered with tarpaulins, and the remnants of a rocket painted with the words "for the children" in Russian.

World leaders condemned the attack.

U.S. President Joe Biden reacted on Twitter, calling it "yet another horrific atrocity committed by Russia, striking civilians who were trying to evacuate and reach safety."

The French government called it a "crime against humanity," and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as "unconscionable."

Train evacuations from Kramatorsk have been suspended due to the attack, Ukraine's state railway said on April 9, adding that evacuations from the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk continue from railway stations at Slovyansk, Pokrovsk, and Novozolotarivka.

With reporting from AP, Reuters, and AFP