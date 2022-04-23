News
Kyiv Awaits NATO Summit Invite As Wider Security Concerns Mount
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Ukraine is expecting an invitation to a NATO summit next week in Germany initiated by the United States.
The Pentagon has invited 40 allies to meet in Germany on April 26 to discuss Ukraine and its longer-term security needs.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said defense ministers and senior generals from 20 countries, NATO and non-NATO members, have already accepted the invitation from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
It will reportedly take place at the Ramstein Air Base in western Germany.
Ukrainians continue to battle Russian forces trying to take eastern and southern territory in a nearly two-month-old, all-out war following eight years of Russian assistance to armed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week in an attempt to discuss bringing peace to Ukraine.
Ukraine has made its intention to join NATO part of its constitution, although President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has also acknowledged that such a goal is unlikely in the near term.
But in addition to weapons and other support, he has appealed to NATO and other countries to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to help its forces repel Russia, sparking intense debate within NATO.
U.S. President Joe Biden and others have orchestrated major weapons shipments and other support for Ukraine, and have warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against his forces crossing "one inch" into NATO members' territory.
Underscoring Kyiv's recent plea for increased military assistance to beat back the Russian invasion, Russia's Defense Ministry said on April 23 that it had shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed three MI-8 military helicopters at an airfield in the Kharkiv region, in northeastern Ukraine.
There was no immediate way to confirm the Russian assertion, and Ukrainian officials did not initially respond to the claim.
Russia said a day earlier that it captured a large arms depot in Kharkiv, a report that was also difficult to confirm.
An adviser to the head of Zelenskiy's office, Mykhaylo Podolyak, said on April 23 that negotiations on possible security guarantees for Ukraine from foreign partners were under way and could be completed within as little as a week.
Speaking on a telethon to raise support for Ukraine, Podolyak said that "Of course, there will be different package guarantees," but he added that "It is important for us to supply weapons, close the skies, military consultations, and the means to quickly purchase additional weapons."
Advisers to leaders of the United States, Britain, Turkey, Poland, Germany, France, and Israel have reportedly expressed readiness to discuss a list of security guarantees for Ukraine.
The acting commander of Russia's Central Military District, Rustam Minnekayev, said on April 22 that full control of southern Ukraine was a strategic goal to allow access to Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniester.
Kyiv has repeatedly warned that Transdniester could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine or against Moldova, a non-NATO member that shares a border and a common history with NATO member Romania.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Russia Adds Ekho Moskvy Editor, Navalny Ally, Others To 'Foreign Agents' List
Russian authorities have designated the former head of an independent radio station, a longtime ally of a jailed opposition leader, and seven others as "foreign agents" in a crackdown that has intensified since Russia launched all-out war in Ukraine eight weeks ago.
The Justice Ministry added former Ekho Moskvy editor in chief Aleksei Venediktov and exiled Kremlin critic Leonid Volkov to a list that now targets around 150 entities and citizens for ostracization and burdensome labeling requirements.
News of their listings follows confirmation that the ministry also placed prominent opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is in detention over alleged statements concerning the Ukraine war, on the "foreign agents" list.
The other additions are: TV journalist and former lawmaker Aleksandr Nevzorov, independent media award RedKollegia co-founder Sergei Parkhomenko, sociologist Viktor Vakhshtain, Yaroslavl LGBT rights activist Yaroslav Sirotkin, journalist Vladimir Voronov, and RFE/RL journalists Artur Asafiev and Yekaterina Lushnikova.
Russia's original 2012 legislation on "foreign agents" targeted NGOs and rights groups and has since been expanded to punish media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers, and many other perceived opponents alleged to have even indirect ties to outside funding.
Venediktov's Ekho Moskvy was a leading media outlet that, along with numerous other remaining independent news providers, has been shut down since late February over their coverage of the war.
Volkov is a longtime associate of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny who was among several Navalny allies to flee Russia last year before being placed on the government's list of extremists and terrorists.
Russian authorities have tried to cast Navalny and his supporters as Western-backed subversive operatives trying to destabilize Russia.
Many of Navalny’s allies have fled Russia rather than face restrictions on their freedoms or prison time at home, contributing to a long-running demographic dilemma that has been exacerbated by a wave of emigration since the Ukraine invasion.
Venediktov, who is Jewish and a frequent target of pro-Kremlin abuse, reported finding the severed head of a pig at the door of his Moscow apartment late last month and a note reading "Judensau," or "Jewish pig."
Kara-Murza was listed by the ministry as an agent of Ukraine.
A Russian court on April 22 ordered pretrial detention for Kara-Murza for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian army, his lawyer said.
Nine other people were added to the "foreign agents" list on April 15, including YouTuber Yury Dud, political scientist and publicist Yekaterina Shulman, cartoonist Sergei Elkin, The Insider founder and editor-in-chief Roman Dobrokhotov, and journalist and LGBT activist Karen Shainyan.
Iranian General 'Unhurt' In Attack On Vehicle In Southeast
Iranian state media say a general of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was unhurt but a bodyguard killed when gunmen fired on their vehicle in southeastern Iran early on April 23.
The apparent target, Brigadier General Hossein Almassi, is an IRGC commander in the restive Sistan-Baluchistan Province, a particularly poor and mostly Sunni region that borders Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The reports said suspects were apprehended after the attack near a checkpoint in the provincial capital, Zahedan, but they did not provide details.
IRNA said Almassi was not injured and identified the dead bodyguard as Mahmud Absalan, the son of a senior IRGC commander in the region.
Sistan-Baluchistan has been the scene of numerous clashes between Iranian security forces and Baluch militants, as well as drug traffickers exploiting it as a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.
Some of its large Sunni population complain of discrimination by the majority Shi'ite Iranian authorities.
On January 1, the IRGC said it had killed six "armed bandits" in the province in an incident in which three local volunteers for the regime's Basij militia were also killed.
Days earlier, Iranian authorities said three men suspected in an attack in late December that left two IRGC members dead had been killed.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Russia's Offensive Said Stalled In Ukraine Amid Warnings Of Putin's Wider Aims
Russian forces are said to have been mostly stymied overnight as Ukrainian counterattacks continue in the eight-week-old invasion, and Kyiv's appeals for increased foreign assistance gained urgency following suggestions of broader war aims by Moscow.
British military intelligence said early on April 23 that Russian invasion forces appeared to have made no major gains in the past 24 hours.
The U.K. intelligence also said Russian air and naval forces still had not established control of Ukraine's skies or seas in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.
In a video address late on April 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked countries that have delivered weapons to help Ukraine's defense and said its armed forces continued to deter attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Ukraine's General Staff has said Russian forces increased attacks along the entirety of the front line in the east.
"The Izyum direction, Donbas, Azov, Mariupol, Kherson region are the places where the fate of this war and the future of our state is being decided now," Zelenskiy said.
He also intensified warnings of Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged territorial aims elsewhere in the region in addition to its freshly stated goals of wresting away and occupying eastern and southern Ukraine.
The acting commander of Russia's Central Military District, Rustam Minnekayev, was quoted by official state media on April 22 as saying that full control of southern Ukraine was a strategic goal to allow access to Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniester.
Minnekayev's comments were the most detailed public description yet of Russia's goals in the second phase of its invasion of Ukraine and were highlighted by Kyiv as a sign that the Kremlin has been lying with its previous statements that Moscow has no territorial ambitions.
Kyiv has also repeatedly warned that Transdniester could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine or Moldova, which shares a border and a common history with NATO member Romania.
Transdniester is a sliver of territory that borders Ukraine where hundreds of Russian troops remain deployed over Chisinau's objections.
Minnekayev said Russian speakers were oppressed in Transdniester. Moldova and Western leaders say that is untrue.
Moldova's Foreign Ministry rejected the Russian statements as "unfounded" and summoned Moscow's ambassador to express Chisinau's "deep concern."
"Moldova...is a neutral state and this principle must be respected by all international actors, including the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.
In the eastern Luhansk region, Governor Serhiy Hayday said on television on April 23 that all of that region's cities were being shelled around the clock, and that the bombardment was only intensifying.
Hayday also said via Telegram that an evacuation effort was planned from the Pokrovsk railway station to help residents fleeing the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
He also said two people were killed when the city of Popasna "got the most" of the Russian shelling of residential buildings in the region, in addition to street fighting that has continued for weeks.
He said Ukrainian defense forces were leaving some settlements in order to regroup. But Hayday insisted the movements were not a critical setback.
An adviser to the head of Zelenskiy's office, Mykhaylo Podolyak, said that negotiations on possible security guarantees for Ukraine from foreign partners were under way and could be completed within as little as a week.
Speaking on a telethon to raise support for Ukraine, Podolyak said that "Of course, there will be different package guarantees," but he added that "It is important for us to supply weapons, close the skies, military consultations, and the means to quickly purchase additional weapons."
Advisers to leaders of the United States, Britain, Turkey, Poland, Germany, France, and Israel have previously expressed readiness to discuss a list of security guarantees for Ukraine.
"We will defend ourselves as long as possible...but all the nations who, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us," Zelenskiy said in his video address on April 22.
Meanwhile, Ukraine will try again to evacuate civilians from the devastated southeastern port city of Mariupol , which has been under intense siege by Russian forces since early in the war.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk called via Telegram for people to gather on a highway near a local shopping center in hopes of escorting them safely out of the city.
"Today we will again try to evacuate women, children, and the elderly," she said. "If everything happens as planned, we will start the evacuation around noon."
Many thousands of residents have fled the city of a prewar population of around 500,000 people, but bombardment blamed on encircling Russian forces has frequently derailed civilian evacuations.
Most of Mariupol is said to be under Russian control, although around 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are holed up at a local metals plant that has become a last-ditch stronghold of resistance.
An adviser to Mariupol's mayor said bombs were falling daily on the Azovstal plant.
On April 22, new satellite images showed a second possible mass grave site in a nearby town, compounding the worst fears about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding there since Putin's offensive began on February 24.
Putin issued an order this week for Russian forces to seal off Mariupol so that "not even a fly" could penetrate into the badly damaged city of around 500,000 people before the conflict.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters, and AP
One Death Reported After Strong Earthquake Felt Across Balkans
One person died and at least three were injured in a strong earthquake that struck Bosnia-Herzegovina on April 22, sending people fleeing their homes.
The earthquake, which struck shortly after 11 p.m., was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Croatia, Serbia, and Montenegro.
The director of the Safet Mujic Cantonal Hospital in Mostar confirmed to RFE/RL that the woman who died was injured in the city of Stolac.
She was found among the rubble after a part of a hill collapsed on her family house, the hospital told RFE/RL. Her exact age was not given, but her birth year was 1992.
She had already passed away when she was brought to the hospital, the director said, adding that there were three other people with head injuries.
"They came with scratches or sprained wrists [sustained] while fleeing houses," hospital director Kazimir Raguz said. "There were also minor head injuries due to objects falling into houses, but nothing was more significant and serious. They were all released for home treatment."
Ranko Radic, the head of civil protection in Ljubinje, which is located about 30 kilometers from Stolac, told RFE/ RL that there were damaged cars, roofs, and chimneys in that city.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.7 and its epicenter was about 42 kilometers southeast of the city of Mostar at a depth of about 5 kilometers, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC)
The EMSC warned that aftershocks were likely in the coming hours and days. Radic said two had been felt in Ljubinje, and most people remained outside because of the danger.
The fire department in Trebinje, located about 80 kilometers from the epicenter, told RFE/RL it had no reported damage.
A power outage was reported in some parts of Mostar, and a chimney fell from a building into a city street.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russia Confirms One Death Among Crew Of Sunken Moskva, 27 Missing
The Russian Ministry of Defense has admitted that one crew member died and 27 are missing as a result of a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser last week.
The remaining 396 crew members were evacuated to other ships of the Black Sea Fleet, Interfax said, quoting a statement from the ministry.
Since the ship sank there have been reports quoting relatives of sailors who served on the cruiser about the dead and missing.
The ministry said that it has been providing assistance to the relatives of the deceased and the missing.
Russia acknowledged on April 14 that the Moskva had sunk, attributing the disaster to a fire that caused ammunition on the ship to detonate.
The ministry claimed that the entire crew of 500 was evacuated from the ship, which Ukraine and the United States said sank after Ukrainian forces hit the vessel on April 13 with at least one Neptune missile.
A senior Pentagon official said on April 15 that the loss of the ship was a "big blow" for Moscow. The official said then that the strike was believed to have caused casualties, but it was difficult to assess how many.
Bashkir Activist Ruslan Gabbasov Gets Political Asylum In Lithuania
Activist Ruslan Gabbasov from Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, who fled Russia in December fearing for his safety, has obtained political asylum in Lithuania.
Gabbasov wrote on Facebook on April 22 that the asylum was handed to him after just 4 1/2 months, while usually it takes up to one year to get political asylum in the Baltic state.
Gabbasov told RFE/RL earlier that he left Russia after Russian authorities imposed pressure on him, trying to connect him with criminal cases in Bashkortostan.
According to Gabbasov, the authorities have been trying to incriminate him for his participation in the activities of the banned Bashqort group, which for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture as well as equal rights for ethnic Bashkirs.
Before the organization was recognized as extremist and banned, Gabbasov was in the leadership of the civil body.
He also said that his decision to leave Russia was influenced by two events in November, namely the arrest of Lilia Chanysheva, the former head of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's headquarters in Bashkortostan, and the conviction of activist Ramila Saitova, who was sentenced to three years in a colony settlement after a court in Bashkortostan found her guilty of calling for extremist activities.
Dutch Subsidiary Of Russia's Alfa Bank Declared Bankrupt
A Dutch court has declared the Russian-owned Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB) bankrupt after it was caught up in sanctions related to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Amsterdam's district court issued the ruling on the bank, which is a subsidiary of Russia's Alfa Bank, in a decision confirmed on April 22 by the Dutch central bank.
The bank, founded in 1994, had around 23,000 customers, most of whom are Dutch, but 6,000 are German, the Dutch central bank said in a statement on its website.
The statement said ATB depositors would be covered up to 100,000 euros ($108,000) each under the Netherlands' deposit guarantee system.
According to filings at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce, one of the bank’s largest owners is Mikhail Fridman, the Russian-Israeli billionaire who is contesting Western sanctions imposed on him following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Alfa Bank, Russia's top private lender, is subject to U.S. sanctions imposed on April 6, which froze all its assets linked to the U.S. financial system. It is also subject to British sanctions.
Alfa Bank has not been targeted by the European Union, and Amsterdam Trade Bank itself had not been sanctioned.
In a statement on its website, ATB confirmed that it had requested bankruptcy. The bank said that U.S. and British sanctions had "caused operational difficulties, as the majority of ATB's counterparties, including corresponding banks...find it difficult to continue supporting ATB."
The bankrupt bank recently condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while stressing its focus was serving European small and medium-sized businesses.
In a statement at the time it said that, as a regulated Dutch bank, it acted independently of shareholders and complied with all sanctions against Russia.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
UN Chief To Meet With Putin Next Week For Talks On War In Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Russia next week, the Kremlin and a UN spokesman said on April 22.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state news agency RIA Novosti that the meeting will take place on April 26, and that Guterres will meet first with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov."
He will also be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin," Peskov added.
A UN spokesperson said Guterres hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine.
The meeting was announced after Russia’s top diplomat said talks to end the fighting in Ukraine have “ground to a halt.”
Lavrov said during a press conference that talks were at a standstill because a proposal Russia passed on to Ukrainian negotiators about five days ago “remains without a response.”
The proposal was drawn up with Ukrainian comments taken into account, Lavrov said.
Vladimir Medinsky, Putin’s aide and Russia’s lead negotiator at the talks with Ukraine, confirmed reports that he held several lengthy conversations on April 22 with the head of the Ukrainian delegation.
He didn’t offer any details as to what was discussed or if any progress was made.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Video Blog Of A Russian Soldier In Ukraine
A 25-year-old Russian soldier has posted a video blog of his time in Ukraine, showing him and his comrades firing at Ukrainian positions and cavorting in occupied apartments. Later, he laments, "We've had many losses."
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Resigns
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev has resigned.
Presidential spokesman Erbol Sultanbaev told RFE/RL on April 22 that Kazakbaev stepped down but did not give any details.
Kazakbaev, 55, had served as the Central Asian nation's foreign minister since October 14, 2020. It was his second time in the post after serving from 2010 to 2012.
He was elected as a lawmaker in 2015.
Prague Street In Front Of Russian Embassy, Nearby Bridge Renamed To Honor Ukrainian Heroes
PRAGUE -- The name of the Prague street in front of the Russian Embassy has been changed to Ukrainian Heroes Street and a bridge nearby has been renamed in honor of a Ukrainian soldier.
Prague city officials and Ukraine’s ambassador to the Czech Republic were on hand on April 22 as street signs bearing the new names were posted at the sites.
The decision to rename a segment of the street and the bridge, which was approved by Prague municipal lawmakers and the city's topographical commission last month, came into force on April 22. The street was previously named Korunovacni Street.
The renamed street will not affect locals as there are no residential buildings in the renamed segment.
The renamed bridge is a railway bridge next to the site that now bears the name of Vitaliy Skakun, a Ukrainian soldier who blew himself up to destroy a bridge in the Kherson region to block the progress of Russian troops on February 24, the day the Kremlin started its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posthumously gave Skakun the title Hero of Ukraine.
It's not the first time Prague officials have made a political statement to Russia around its embassy.
In 2020, they renamed a square next to the embassy after Boris Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister and outspoken critic of the Russian government who was fatally shot in February 2015 near the Kremlin.
The same year, Prague's mayor named a promenade in a park behind the embassy after Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Politkovskaya's dogged reporting exposed high-level corruption in Russia and rights abuses in its North Caucasus region of Chechnya. New York-born Politkovskaya was shot dead near her Moscow apartment building on October 7, 2006.
Russian Man Fined For Wearing Shoes With Ukraine's Colors
Call it a fashion crime.
A court in Moscow has fined a man for wearing blue-and-yellow shoes because they were seen as a statement of support for Ukraine even though he was only out shopping.
Lawyer Ilya Utkin said on April 21 that the Butyrka district court convicted his client, whose identity has not been disclosed,
after he was picked up earlier in the month while wearing footwear that was in the national colors of Ukraine as an unsanctioned rally protesting Russia's war against its neighbor took place nearby.
According to Utkin, his client had nothing to do with the protest and was in the city center to buy gifts for his wife and daughter. But police detained him anyway, saying he was wearing "political tools" on his feet.
Since Russia launched its attack against Ukraine on February 24, there have been several unsanctioned rallies across the country protesting the invasion, with thousands arrested, including activists who held single-person protests, holding makeshift posters saying "Peace to the World," "No to War," "Fascism Will Not Pass," and others.
Some have been arrested while holding posters citing the bible, statements by President Vladimir Putin, or even with the inscription "two words" as a replacement for the banned "no war," or with a number of stars corresponding to the number of letters in the phrase "no war."
With reporting by The Insider and MSK1.ru
Turkmen Consumers Face Jail Time If Caught Buying Too Much Bread
ASHGABAT -- Consumers in Turkmenistan may pay a lot more than money for their daily bread after officials warned that anyone found buying more than their allotted share of the staple could be jailed.
RFE/RL correspondents from the energy-rich Central Asian nation's capital, Ashgabat, said that police have begun monitoring lines at state grocery stores, taking pictures and filming customers to prevent them from returning to buy extra bread.
As they studied the crowds, police warned that anyone found buying more than their allotment of bread will face a penalty of up to 15 days in jail, the journalists said.
The authoritarian government in Turkmenistan has been forced to tighten controls as poverty and economic hardship grow across the country despite its wealth of energy resources.
Lines are commonplace as people rush to state shops when they open at 5:30 a.m. in an attempt to get subsidized bread, which is about a tenth of the price of what is found at bazaars and private bakeries.
Earlier in February, police were detaining those who tried to buy more bread than their ration, including children, but released them shortly afterward. The amount of bread allotted to a person varies from region to region, and can be up to three pieces a day.
Despite being home to the world's fourth-largest proven natural-gas reserves, corruption and chronic mismanagement of resources have led Turkmenistan into an economic tailspin. The situation has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which the Turkmen government officially denies.
The country has seen a dramatic increase in the number of individuals who rely on subsidized food as prices at state grocery stores rise.
Russia Court Orders Opposition Activist Held Over Charges He Distributed False Information
MOSCOW -- A Russian court has ordered pretrial detention for prominent Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian Army, his lawyer said.
Moscow's Basmanny district court ordered the 40-year-old Kremlin opponent be held in pretrial detention until June 12, lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said on Facebook on April 22. The prison he will be sent to is not known, Prokhorov said.
Russia's Investigative Committee is conducting a probe into accusations that Kara-Murza distributed false information about the Russian Army.
The court said Kara-Murza would stay in detention at the request of the investigator handling the case, Interfax reported. The defendant told the court that he considers the case politically motivated, the news agency said.
The decision to hold him in pretrial detention will be appealed, Prokhorov said, according to Interfax.
Prokhorov wrote earlier on Facebook on April 22 that his client was questioned at the Investigative Committee with regard to the case, but he did not give any further details.
Separately, the Russian Justice Ministry added Kara-Murza to a list of "foreign agents." The designation means he is subject to stringent financial reporting requirements and must label anything he publishes with a disclaimer. The ministry listed him as a Ukrainian agent.
Kara-Murza was arrested outside his home on April 11 and sentenced the next day to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying the police.
President Vladimir Putin signed a law on March 5, just days after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
The arrest of the outspoken Kremlin critic comes amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any dissent to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which started on February 24.
The investigative group Bellingcat found that Kara-Murza had been followed by Russian security agents who were also allegedly involved in the poisoning of another opposition figure, Aleksei Navalny.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and Interfax
Aliyev Says Won't Recognize Armenia's Territorial Integrity Unless Peace Deal Signed
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev says his country will refuse to recognize Armenia's territorial integrity unless Yerevan signs a bilateral peace deal in line with proposals made by Baku.
Speaking on April 22 at the Fifth Congress of the World's Azeris in the city of Susa, located in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where the two countries recently fought a war, Aliyev said the Baku-proposed peace deal was Armenia's "only and last chance."
"If they reject [the deal], we will also refuse to recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia," Aliyev said.
Susa is known as Shushi in Armenian.
Aliyev also called on Yerevan to avoid dragging out talks on a peace deal, stressing that Armenia had previously agreed with all five elements of the proposed agreement.
Earlier this month, Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian agreed to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity.
Pashinian has publicly stated that they are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh.
In a 2020 six-week war, Baku regained control of parts of the breakaway region, including Susa, as well as seven adjacent districts that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the current cease-fire.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
With reporting by Vestnik Kavkaza, Interfax, and TASS
UN Says Growing Evidence Of Russian War Crimes In Ukraine
The United Nations says that Russian actions in Ukraine, which have included summary executions of civilians, may amount to war crimes.
"Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes," Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on April 22.
In the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, a UN mission has documented that 50 civilians had been killed there, including by summary execution, Shamdasani said.
Mass graves and hundreds of dead civilians were discovered in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv after Russian troops retreated three weeks ago.
Russian officials denied that their soldiers killed any civilians there and accused Ukraine of staging the atrocities.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on April 22 that "over these eight weeks [since the start of war], international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside."
The UN mission "has also documented what appears to be the use of weapons with indiscriminate effects, causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian objects, by Ukrainian armed forces in the east of the country," she said.
From the start of the war on February 24 to midnight on April 20, the UN mission had documented and verified that 2,345 civilians have been killed and 2,919 wounded, it said.
"We know the actual numbers are going to be much higher, as the horrors inflicted in areas of intense fighting, such as Mariupol, come to light," Bachelet said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Former Kazakh Security Chief's Nephew Added To Wanted List On Corruption Charge
NUR-SULTAN -- A nephew of the former head of Kazakhstan's Committee of National Security (KNB), who was arrested after deadly anti-government protests in January, has been added to the country's wanted list.
The Anti-Corruption Agency said on April 22 that Nurlan Masimov, 48, who before the January protests served as police chief of the northern Pavlodar region, was wanted on suspicion of bribe-taking.
Nurlan Masimov's uncle, Karim Masimov, known as a close ally of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, was arrested after the January unrest along with three of his KNB deputy chiefs on charges of high treason.
Protests in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen in early January over a sudden fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in Almaty and elsewhere.
The protesters' economic discontent was quickly followed by broader popular calls against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of their anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled the Central Asia state from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed power to Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
Since the protests, Toqaev has swept out many seen as loyal to Nazarbaev, as well as those who were seen as failing to contain the violence.
Separately, the Almaty city prosecutor's office said on April 22 that municipal lawmaker Qairat Qudaibergen had been arrested and charged with the organization of mass disorder during the January protests.
Kazakh officials said at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
Human rights groups insist that the number may be much higher, as scores of people remain missing, and presenting evidence that many peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
Kyrgyzstan Bans 'Z' Symbol Victory Day Celebrations On May 9
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan has banned the "Z" symbol from being used during Victory Day celebrations on May 9.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said in a statement late on April 21 that the use of the symbol, which has been used by Russia's armed forces to mark their vehicles and equipment during the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, will be considered to be "inciting ethnic hatred."
Russian military vehicles in Ukraine are marked with the Latin letters Z or V. Supporters of the war have seized upon the letter Z, which has started appearing on social media and clothing.
Kyrgyz authorities had earlier announced that a traditional military parade on May 9 would not be held.
Earlier this week, authorities in Moldova and Lithuania banned the ribbon of St. George, a black and orange military symbol of Russian patriotism and aggression against Ukraine, as well as the signs "Z" and "V."
In Estonia, authorities banned the use of the St. George ribbon, "Z" and "V "signs, and other symbols of support for Russia's war against Ukraine during Victory Day celebrations.
Last week, Ukrainian lawmakers also banned the Russian symbols in public places, commercials, clothes, and social media.
Russian Olympic Swimming Champion Rylov Suspended For Moscow Rally Appearance
FINA, international swimming's governing body, says it has suspended Russian Olympic champion Yevgeny Rylov for appearing at a pro-war rally in Moscow last month.
Switzerland-based FINA said in a statement that the ban took effect on April 20, and will last for nine months.
Rylov participated in a pro-war rally at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on March 18, sparking an investigation by the world swimming agency.
FINA, which has already had banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from all events through to the end of 2022, said in the statement that Rylov was suspended for his "attendance and conduct" at the event.
Russian cultural and sports groups and individuals have been barred from many international competitions following Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Belarus has also been hit after Russia used its territory to move troops into Ukraine.
The March 18 rally featured Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking before a large crowd, many of whom were holding national flags and patriotic posters to mark the eighth anniversary of the 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
The Kremlin, which used the occasion to justify Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, slammed FINA's decision, describing it as another example of the "politicization of sport," coming the same week that Russian and Belarusian tennis players were banned from Wimbledon.
"Eventually, this inflicts damages on international federations, international tournaments, when the strongest are unable to take part in them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists
Kyiv Says Russia Has 'Stopped Hiding' True Goal Of War As Fighting In East Intensifies
A senior Russian military official's comments that Moscow plans to take full control of the eastern Donbas region and southern Ukraine during its new offensive has drawn a sharp reaction from Kyiv as Ukraine's General Staff said Russian forces had increased attacks along the whole front line in the east.
Rustam Minnekayev, acting commander of the Central Military District, was quoted by official Russian state media outlets on April 22 as saying that full control of southern Ukraine was a strategic goal to allow access to Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniester, which borders Ukraine.
Minnekayev said Russian speakers were oppressed in Transdniester. Moldova and Western leaders say that is untrue.
The comments by Minnekayev were the most detailed description yet of Russia's goals in the second phase of its invasion of Ukraine, and were highlighted by Kyiv as a sign that the Kremlin has been lying in previous statements that said it had no territorial ambitions.
"They are not going to stop. The command of the Russian central military district announced the next victim of the Russian aggression. After gaining control over the southern Ukraine, Russia plans to invade Moldova, where they say Russian speakers are being 'oppressed,'" Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Twitter.
"They stopped hiding it," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in another tweet. Russia "acknowledged that the goal of the 'second phase' of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. Imperialism as it is."
To achieve the goals Minnekayev laid out, Russia would have to push hundreds of kilometers westward beyond current lines and past the major Ukrainian cities of Mykolayiv and Odesa. A Russian occupation of the territory would cut off Ukraine's entire Black Sea coastline.
Kyiv has warned several times that Transdniester could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine or Moldova, which shares a border and a common history with NATO member Romania.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address late on April 22 that Minnekayev's comments showed Moscow wants to invade other countries.
He also said allies were finally delivering the weapons that Kyiv had asked for, adding the arms would help save the lives of thousands of people.
"We will defend ourselves as long as possible...but all the nations who, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us," he said.
Ukraine's General Staff said Russian forces increased attacks along the front line after shifting troops away from the southeastern port of Mariupol.
The Mariupol mayor's office said that Russian forces had been pummeling an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters holed up inside the plant, the last known pocket of resistance in the city.
"Every day they drop several bombs on Azovstal," said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor. "Fighting, shelling, bombing do not stop."
The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready for a cease-fire to allow trapped civilians a chance to get out but only if Ukraine's soldiers surrendered.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that "there is a possibility" a humanitarian corridor out of the besieged port city of Mariupol could be opened up on April 23.
"Watch the official announcements tomorrow morning. If all goes well, I will confirm," she said in an online address to people waiting to be evacuated.
Zelenskiy said Russia had rejected a proposed truce in Mariupol over Orthodox Easter this weekend.
In the Kharkiv region, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had captured a large arms depot. It also reported hitting dozens of targets in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions on April 22.
But a senior NATO official who briefed reporters on April 22 said Kharkiv had turned out to be "an incredibly difficult challenge" for Russian forces.
"Ukrainian citizens in Kharkiv have shown great ability to defend themselves in several counterattacks. The fighting there was extremely powerful," the official said, adding that the Ukrainians hold the city.
The official also said that Russia is expected to send more than a thousand mercenaries from the Vagner Group, a private military company, to fight in eastern Ukraine.
"We have already seen that the Russian private military company Vagner operates in eastern Ukraine, and we expect that they will send more mercenaries, including high-ranking members of the organization," the official said at the briefing.
Moscow is recruiting mercenaries, including foreign fighters, to make up for losses within its army, but it is unclear which of these groups will be integrated into Russian units in Ukraine and how this will affect their combat effectiveness, the official said.
Russia's current actions in the Donbas, where its troops are trying to advance towards Kramatorsk, point to even more aggressive operations in the future, the official added.
With fighting intensifying, the Russian government and the United Nations announced that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week in an attempt to discuss bringing peace to Ukraine.
Before the announcement Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said discussions had stalled, but Vladimir Medinsky, a Putin aide and Russia's lead negotiator at the talks with Ukraine, confirmed reports that he had held several lengthy conversations on April 22 with the head of the Ukrainian delegation, but he did not elaborate.
The Russia's Defense Ministry admitted late on April 22 that one crew member died and 27 are missing as a result of a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser last week.
The remaining 396 crew members were evacuated to other ships of the Black Sea Fleet, Interfax said, citing a statement from the ministry.
Russia acknowledged on April 14 that the Moskva had sunk, attributing the disaster to a fire that caused ammunition on the ship to detonate. Ukraine and the United States said the ship sank after Ukrainian forces hit the vessel on April 13 with at least one Neptune missile.
Russia initially claimed that the entire crew of 500 was evacuated from the ship.
Meanwhile, the United Nations human rights office in Geneva said there was growing evidence that Russia's actions in Ukraine may amount to war crimes.
In the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, a UN mission has documented that 50 civilians had been killed there, including by summary execution, it said.
Russian officials have denied that their soldiers killed any civilians there and accused Ukraine of staging the atrocities.
With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak Reuters, AFP, CNN, BBC, and AP
U.S. Vice President, Meta CEO Among Dozens Banned By Russia For 'Russophobic Narrative'
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expanded a travel ban on U.S. officials to include U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and 27 other prominent Americans.
The ministry said in a statement on April 21 that the move came as a response to the "ever-widening anti-Russian sanctions" imposed by the United States, and said those targeted had been shaping what it referred to as "the Russophobic narrative" prevailing in U.S. public debate.
Alongside Harris and Zuckerberg, the ban includes Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, television presenter George Stephanopoulos, The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, Meduza news site editor Kevin Rothrock, and State Department spokesman Ned Price.
"These individuals are denied entry into the Russian Federation indefinitely," the Foreign Ministry statement said.
Speaking at a briefing at the State Department, Price said he was honored to be targeted by the travel ban.
"I have to say it is nothing less than an accolade to have earned the ire of a government that lies to its own people, brutalizes its neighbors, and seeks to create a world where freedom and liberty are put on the run and, if they had their way, extinguished," Price told reporters.
Asked if he had to cancel any travel plans to Russia, Price quipped, "Fortunately, I had no rubles and even if I did they would be worthless by now anyway."
Similar restrictions were imposed on 61 Canadian citizens who were also accused of spearheading "Russophobic" policies. Those sanctions included Cameron Ahmad, director of communications to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Canadian Special Operations Forces Commander Steve Boivin.
The United States has led international efforts to impose far-reaching sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions against individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, his daughters, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of his family, and several oligarchs linked to Putin.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
- By Todd Prince
West Has 'Will' To Rebuild Ukraine, Lithuanian Minister Says
Western countries have the "will" to help rebuild Ukraine and there is growing momentum among EU countries to see Ukraine join the bloc, Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste has said.
"What I see from the Western allies is a wish and will to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine and to dedicate a certain amount of needed funds," Skaiste told RFE/RL in an interview on April 21 in Washington, where she is attending the annual spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Ukraine is "topic No. 1" at the meetings this week, she said, as member states work on meeting Kyiv's immediate financial needs -- such as paying teachers and doctors -- while also discussing how to go about rebuilding the country when the war with Russia is over.
Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which is about to enter its third month, has ravaged the country's economy, with factories, bridges, and housing complexes destroyed and budget funds going toward defense needs. The IMF this week forecast that Ukraine's economy will contract by slightly more than one-third this year.
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov told Reuters earlier this this week that the Russian invasion had damaged about $100 billion worth of infrastructure.
Skaiste said it is too early to say how much Ukraine will need to rebuild its economy because there is no end in sight yet for the war. She said governments, financial institutions, and private investors would be participants in the rebuilding.
She said there were currently several postwar reconstruction plans and recommended that one body -- such as the World Bank or the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development -- oversee all the efforts to ensure their effectiveness.
"I think we could have more synergies if there would be one coordinating institution," she said.
Skaiste said any rebuilding plans should incorporate Ukraine's likely future as a member of the European Union, including reorienting trade further away from Russia.
Ukraine has been seeking EU membership for years, but some key members have been reluctant to allow such a large and poor economy into the bloc. Skaiste said she sensed a change.
"What I see is that the general mood is changing. There is a general perception that, yes, Ukraine should be the member of European Union. The question is, how fast and what will be the plan of accession. But definitely, there is the support for the membership of Ukraine and Moldova accession to the European Union quite fast," she said, adding that Lithuania supported membership for both countries.
Skaiste said Lithuania also backed imposing EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas. Energy exports to the EU account for the lion's share of Russia's budget revenue, enabling it to fund its military.
Skaiste said she believes the EU could end Russian oil imports by the end of this year and gas imports by the end of 2024.
The EU receives about one-quarter of its oil from Russia and about 40 percent of its gas, according to Rystad Energy.
Lithuania earlier this month ended imports of Russian gas, switching to imports of liquefied natural gas from other countries. Russia accounted for 26 percent of Lithuania's gas needs last year, according to Bloomberg.
Skaiste said Lithuania would soon end imports of Russian oil.
She said Lithuania's economy had taken a hit from the sanctions imposed on Russia, but the pain is worth the price of Ukraine's freedom.
"We feel in Lithuania the support of the society for these decisions because of our historical perspective," she said, a reference to Lithuania's previous control by Moscow, including during the Soviet period. "We do understand how the Ukrainians feel today."
Lithuania imports wood, fertilizer, and some metals from Russia and local companies will now have to find new suppliers, she said.
Skaiste said Lithuania had been shifting its trade ties away from Russia since the 1990s, with the first large wave following Russia's default in 1998 and the second wave after its annexation of Crimea in 2014.
"I think this [war] is the last point -- when the rest of the businesses which have very close and intense relations with Russia will turn [away]," she said.
New Foundation Urges Kazakh Authorities To Properly Investigate Deadly January Protests
ALMATY -- Lawyers with the newly created Qantar (January) foundation say the government’s investigation into deadly anti-government protests that shook the Central Asian nation at the start of this year is inadequate and called on Kazakh authorities to improve their techniques.
At a gathering in the oil-rich nation’s largest city, Almaty, on April 21, the foundation's lawyers said that Kazakh authorities and police intentionally slowed down investigations of deaths and torture during and after the unrest in early January that left at least 230 people dead.
"We can certainly conclude now that law enforcement and courts have reacted inadequately to the tragic January events," lawyer Daniyar Qanafin said at the gathering.
Most of the cases have not been investigated properly, he said.
“There are facts [indicting the] intentional prolongation of the cases, especially those related to gunshot wounds, which are being buried among other cases with some evidence that they are being lost,” he added.
Another lawyer, Rinat Baimolda, said that suspects have not been yet found in one of the most high-profile cases, a probe launched into the fatal shooting of a family that had nothing to do with the protests.
Qosai Makhanbaev, a man who and was shot while taking part in the rallies and later arrested and sent to jail for 37 days, where he says he was tortured, attended the gathering as well.
"They kept us lying on a concrete floor, tortured us with hunger, imposed moral and physical pressure on us, trying to make us confess to terrorism, namely the raping of nurses at hospitals and the beheading of a police officer," Makhanbaev said.
The Qantar foundation was established in recent weeks by noted Kazakh entrepreneurs to provide legal assistance to victims of the violent dispersal of the protests.
A peaceful protest in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's western region of Manghystau over a fuel-price hike led to protests across the country and ended with deadly shootings in Almaty.
During the protests, Kazakh authorities switched off the Internet and restricted mobile phone operations for five days.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev blamed rights activists and independent journalists for "inciting" the protests, which led to the arrest of several reporters in different towns and cities across the country.
Toqaev said in the wake of the protests that "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" attacked Almaty, but he did not provide any evidence to support the claim. As the unrest spread, Toqaev requested help from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Toqaev also publicly said then that he had ordered security forces “to shoot to kill without warning.”
Kazakh authorities have said that at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across the country, but human rights groups say the exact number of people killed during the unrest may be much higher.
Fire At Russian Defense Ministry's Research Institute In Tver Kills Six People
A fire at the Russian Defense Ministry's Research Institute in the city of Tver, 180 kilometers northwest of Moscow, has killed six people.
The Tver regional government said on April 21 that 27 people sustained injuries, mostly after they jumped from windows of the three-story building to save their lives.
Thirteen people remain in hospitals, while others left medical institutions after receiving first aid, the regional government said in a statement.
The fire started on the second floor and covered some 1,000 square meters of the building, which houses the Central Research Institute of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces.
According to preliminary investigations, the fire might have been caused by the malfunction of outdated electrical wiring in the old building.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and SOTA
