Ukrainian Ships Patrol Black Sea Zone Cleared Of Russian Fleet

An officer operates a machine gun used to take down Russian drones.
An officer operates a machine gun used to take down Russian drones.

On a naval patrol in the Black Sea, Ukrainian sailors are prepared to respond to a range of Russian threats, from sea mines to Shahed drones.

The dangers are real, but the servicemen say they’re in a far stronger position than in the earlier days of the war. The course of their patrol route proves it: their small boat is able to navigate a stretch of Black Sea waters that once would have been within range of Russian ships.

“Thanks to our coastal forces and missile systems like the Neptune, the [Ukrainian] Navy has managed to push back the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” one officer, Illya, told Current Time.

Ukrainian Navy Says It's Pushed Russian Fleet Back With 'Stealth And Sabotage'

The Ukrainian military’s General Staff reports that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has suffered significant losses, ceding coastal territory to Ukraine’s much smaller fleet.

The servicemen on patrol describe the tactics they use to hold that advantage as an asymmetrical campaign.

“We're not talking about a classic artillery duel with Black Sea Fleet ships -- that wouldn’t make sense,” Illya said. “They do have a powerful fleet, but the realities of the war are changing. Now we focus more on mobility, stealth, sabotage groups, small maneuverable boats, and fast drones.”

Anti-drone weapons are also key, like a US-made M134 machine gun operated by a serviceman named Serhiy. The six-barrel gun fires 3,000 to 6,000 rounds per minute and has successfully brought down Shahed drones headed for the Ukrainian coast, Serhiy said.

Russia’s navy used its earlier access to the Ukrainian coast to plant sea mines intended to blockade Ukrainian ports. As the Ukrainian boat patrols a relatively safe strip of coastline, those mines still present a threat.

“Most of the time, we deal with Russian mines that were improperly installed,” Illya said. “They break loose from their anchors and drift toward our shores. At the beginning of the war, they mined parts of the Black Sea where civilian shipping takes place. If a boat like this hits one, nothing would be left of it.”

According to Ukrainian sources, Russia’s diminished strength in the Black Sea was apparent during a massive naval training exercise, dubbed July Storm, which ran from July 23-27. Russia deployed warships in the Barents, Caspian, and Baltic Seas, but its Black Sea fleet remained moored in Novorossiysk, east of Crimea.

On board the patrol boat, sailors confirmed that the smaller fleet’s tactics have had outsized success.

“When [the Russians] saw that we could hit them with cruise missiles, they stopped trying to land troops or send ships close for reconnaissance. They realized we were ready to face off with them,” Illya said. He added, “We showed our teeth.”

  • 16x9 Image

    Andriy Kuzakov

    Andriy Kuzakov is a military correspondent for Current Time who has covered conflicts and events in Crimea, the Donbas, Nagorno-Karabakh, Liberia, Kosovo, and other locations. In peacetime, he has reported on international relations and politics from dozens of countries and covered summits and the UN General Assembly. He has been reporting from the front lines since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has been awarded Ukraine's Order of Merit (III).

  • 16x9 Image

    Current Time

    Current Time is the Russian-language TV and digital network run by RFE/RL.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

