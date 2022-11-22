Ukraine Urges EU To Accelerate Work On Ninth Round Of Sanctions Against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the European Union not to delay the development and implementation of a ninth sanctions package against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

"I call on my colleagues in the EU -- both in the European Commission and among the EU member states -- to put aside any doubts, or, as it is fashionable to say, 'fatigue,' and start to quickly complete the ninth sanctions package," Kuleba said in an online briefing on November 22.

A ninth package is long overdue, he said, expressing frustration that Ukraine had heard only that serious work has begun on the preparation of another package of sanctions.

Kuleba called for the EU to pay special attention to sanctions that are aimed at slowing down and stopping the Russian missile industry.

"Russia's ability to manufacture new missiles must simply be destroyed so that they don't have additional resources for killing Ukrainians, destroying Ukrainian cities, and the energy system," he said.

Kuleba emphasized that sanctions imposed thus far have weakened the Russian military machine and should be strengthened as long as Moscow's aggression continues.

Ukraine continues to insist on a full energy embargo to reduce Russia's ability to finance the war, he said.

He also called for the EU to do more to prohibit the distribution of Russian propaganda in the EU. He said it was "suicide" to allow Russian propaganda to continue in the EU, and restrictions on it would have nothing to do with media freedom.

"Russian television calls for the genocide of Ukrainians 24/7, and its affiliates in EU countries incite enmity and hatred, undermining European democracy," he said. "Russian state propaganda in the EU and other countries should be completely banned."

Ukraine also wants the EU to expand sanctions on individuals and include all those involved in illegal actions at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

The EU's eighth sanctions package on Russia was officially adopted on October 6. The package, which was formalized in the absence of any objections from the 27 EU members, was meant to deprive Moscow of 7 billion euros ($7.2 billion) in revenues from the sale of products that the EU says generate significant revenues for Russia.

The commission said that package had been closely coordinated with the EU's international partners and responded to Russia's "continued escalation and illegal war against Ukraine, including by illegally annexing Ukrainian territory based on sham 'referenda,' mobilizing additional troops, and issuing open nuclear threats."

The sanctions extended a ban on imports from Russia of steel and steel products, imports of wood pulp and paper, imports of machinery and appliances not yet covered by existing sanctions, and on imports of intermediate chemicals, plastics, and cigarettes.