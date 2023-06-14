Ukrainian Regions Targeted Again By Deadly Russian Missile Strikes

Russian missile strikes killed at least six people overnight in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa and in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian military and regional officials said early on June 14.

At least three people were killed and 13 wounded in a Russian missile strike on Odesa, the Ukrainian military's southern command said early on June 14.

Russia fired four Kalibr missiles at the Black Sea port, hitting warehouses, a business center, a school, a residential complex, and a downtown store, the military said, adding that more people could be under the rubble. It said that two of the four missiles had been shot down.

The three victims were workers at a retail store warehouse, the military reported.

In Donetsk, three people were killed by Russian missiles in Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook.

"Missiles launched by the Russians hit private homes and caused significant damage: in Kramatorsk, they destroyed at least five houses and damaged two dozen more, in Kostyantynivka -- two destroyed and 55 others damaged," Kyryklenko said.

The Ukrainian air defense said on June 14 that the Russian strike targeted military and civilian infrastructure facilities with air and sea-based cruise missiles as well as Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

"From the Black Sea, the enemy attacked with four Kalibr cruise missiles in the direction of Odesa. Three rockets were shot down, one hit a civilian objective," the air defense said in a statement.

Ukrainian air defenses also shot down nine out of 10 drones, the statement said.

Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region also came under attack for a second day in a row, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on June 14.

Three drones were shot down by air defenses, Lysak said, adding that Nikopol was shelled by Russian heavy artillery. There were no immediate reports of casualties, Lysak wrote on Telegram.

On June 13, 12 people were killed and 13 more, including three children, were wounded in a Russian missile strike on a five-story apartment building in the Dinipropetrovsk city of Kryviy Rih.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine was making progress in its counteroffensive and predicted NATO leaders will increase military assistance to Kyiv when they meet next month.

Stoltenberg made the comments as he met at the White House with President Joe Biden on June 13.

Stoltenberg's visit to Washington came as Ukraine attempts to seize back territory as part of a long-awaited counteroffensive against the Russian invaders.

"The support that we are providing together to Ukraine is now making a difference on the battlefield as we speak because the Ukrainians have launched the offensive," he said. "They are making advances; they are gaining ground."

Biden reiterated that the U.S. commitment to NATO was rock-solid and that NATO allies would "be building on that momentum" when they meet in Vilnius next month.

As the meeting took place, the U.S. State Department announced a new $325 million package of ammunition and heavy weaponry to top up Ukraine's supplies.

The Ukrainian military said that seven settlements had been liberated in the southern and eastern regions of the country and further advances had been made in Bakhmut amid heavy fighting.

"Both defensive and offensive fierce fighting is ongoing in the east and south of our nation. We have certain gains, implementing our plans, moving forward," said Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander in chief of Ukrainian forces.

The claims could not be independently confirmed, and Moscow has not acknowledged any Ukrainian gains.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the counteroffensive was failing and Ukraine was suffering losses 10 times higher than Moscow's.

"Their losses are approaching a level that could be described as catastrophic," Putin said during a televised briefing with Russian journalists and bloggers in the Kremlin.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff called Putin's comments about Ukrainian losses "self-suggestion" and "self-conviction."

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa