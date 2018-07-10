Ukraine Offers To Pay Fine For Croatian Soccer Staffer Involved In Video

Ukraine's soccer federation has offered to pay a fine imposed by world soccer's governing body, FIFA, on a member of Croatia's coaching staff for his role in a controversial video made after Croatia's defeat of Russia in the World Cup.

Andriy Pavelko, president of the Ukrainian federation, told broadcaster 112 on July 10 that the federation's management had offered to pay the $15,150 fine levied on Ognjen Vukojevic, an assistant coach.

Vukojevic and defender Domagoj Vida recorded a short video after Croatia's July 7 victory, which knocked host Russia out of the tournament.

The video, which included the phrase "Glory to Ukraine," outraged many in Russia, where some commentators insist it is a nationalist slogan.

Vida was scolded by FIFA but will be allowed to play in Croatia's semifinal match against England. He later apologized for the video. In addition to the FIFA fine, Vukojevic was fired from the Croatian soccer delegation.

Both men formerly played for the soccer club Dynamo Kyiv.

Ukraine, which doesn't have a team playing in the tournament, remains in a virtual state of war with Russia, which annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has stoked the conflict in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 10,000 people.

Based on reporting by AP