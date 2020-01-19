Remains Of Ukrainians Killed In Air Disaster Arrive In Kyiv

The remains of the 11 Ukrainian victims of the Flight PS752 plane disaster in Iran arrived in Kyiv on January 19. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other senior Ukrainian officials were on hand to receive the flag-draped caskets at the airport. Iran's military said it had mistakenly shot down the passenger airliner after takeoff from Tehran on January 8. Nine Ukraine International Airlines crew members and two Ukrainian passengers were killed, along with 165 other people on the downed flight.