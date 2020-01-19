Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Remains Of Ukrainians Killed In Air Disaster Arrive In Kyiv

The remains of the 11 Ukrainian victims of the Flight PS752 plane disaster in Iran arrived in Kyiv on January 19. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other senior Ukrainian officials were on hand to receive the flag-draped caskets at the airport. Iran's military said it had mistakenly shot down the passenger airliner after takeoff from Tehran on January 8. Nine Ukraine International Airlines crew members and two Ukrainian passengers were killed, along with 165 other people on the downed flight.
Soldiers carry a coffin containing the remains of one of the 11 Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 plane disaster.
1 Soldiers carry a coffin containing the remains of one of the 11 Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 plane disaster.
The memorial ceremony took place at the Boryspil International Airport, outside Kyiv, on January 19.
2 The memorial ceremony took place at the Boryspil International Airport, outside Kyiv, on January 19.
Relatives of the victims were escorted to the ceremony.
3 Relatives of the victims were escorted to the ceremony.
Colleagues of the crew members of Ukraine International Airlines arrive for the ceremony on the tarmac.
4 Colleagues of the crew members of Ukraine International Airlines arrive for the ceremony on the tarmac.
More airline colleagues attend the ceremony.
5 More airline colleagues attend the ceremony.
Soldiers carry a coffin with the remains of one of the victims.
6 Soldiers carry a coffin with the remains of one of the victims.
A young boy holds flowers during the memorial service at Boryspil airport.
7 A young boy holds flowers during the memorial service at Boryspil airport.
Airline employees kneel to pay respect to their colleagues who died in the plane crash.
8 Airline employees kneel to pay respect to their colleagues who died in the plane crash.
More mourners at the ceremony.
9 More mourners at the ceremony.
Relatives hold a picture of Flight PS572 pilot Volodymyr Haponenko. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
10 Relatives hold a picture of Flight PS572 pilot Volodymyr Haponenko. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Airline employees mourn their colleagues.
11 Airline employees mourn their colleagues.
A portrait of Kateryna Statnik is seen at the service. Kateryna, 27, was a senior flight attendant and worked at Ukraine International Airlines for seven years.
12 A portrait of Kateryna Statnik is seen at the service. Kateryna, 27, was a senior flight attendant and worked at Ukraine International Airlines for seven years.
Mourners attend the memorial service.
13 Mourners attend the memorial service.
Employees of Ukraine International Airlines embrace.
14 Employees of Ukraine International Airlines embrace.
A portrait of flight attendant Maria Mykytyuk is seen on her coffin. She was 24 years old.
15 A portrait of flight attendant Maria Mykytyuk is seen on her coffin. She was 24 years old.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pays his respects at the ceremony.
16 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pays his respects at the ceremony.
Mourners embrace at the airport.
17 Mourners embrace at the airport.
A woman mourns over the coffin of Olha Kobyuk, a passenger on the plane who traveled to Iran to visit her daughter and grandson. She was 61 years old.
18 A woman mourns over the coffin of Olha Kobyuk, a passenger on the plane who traveled to Iran to visit her daughter and grandson. She was 61 years old.
A motorcade of hearses carrying the bodies moves down a road near the airport.&nbsp;
19 A motorcade of hearses carrying the bodies moves down a road near the airport. 
16x9 Image

RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service is dedicated to covering all of Ukraine, including the conflict zones and Crimea, and sets a standard for balanced reporting and high-impact investigative journalism.

See comments

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG