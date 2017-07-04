Ukraine's Prime Minister To Travel To Britain To Attend Forum On Reforms

Ukraine says Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman is to travel to Britain on July 5 to meet with British leaders and take part in a conference devoted to the country's reform process.



Hroysman is to attend a conference on reforms in Ukraine on July 6, the Ukrainian government’s web portal said on July 4.



During his visit, which is ending on July 7, he is also due to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Suma Chakrabarti.



Meanwhile, Hroysman was quoted as saying that the next installment of a $17.5 billion international bailout will be delayed until later this year because parliament won't pass all of the required reforms before its summer recess.



The delay will hold up the $1.9 billion fifth tranche of the country’s International Monetary Fund rescue program, he told Bloomberg in a July 3 interview in Kyiv.



The latest disbursement had been planned for June or July, Bloomberg reported. Parliament breaks for summer next week and reconvenes in September.

With reporting by Bloomberg