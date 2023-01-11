News
Poland Prepared To Give Ukraine Leopard Tanks As Part Of Coalition
Poland is ready to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a coalition, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced on January 11 after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Kyiv has been requesting heavy military vehicles such as the German-made Leopard 2, a tank that Ukraine says is critical for the land battle in the Donbas region.
Warsaw is willing to deliver Leopard tanks "within the framework of an international coalition," Duda said at a joint news conference after a meeting of the heads of state of the Lublin Triangle regional forum.
"We made a decision to transfer such support to Ukraine from Poland. A company of Leopard tanks will be provided as part of the coalition,” Duda said. “It is necessary to obtain official consent and build an international coalition. We decided to form it. The first Leopard group, together with other types of tanks, will hopefully be provided by other countries very soon to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities."
Zelenskiy applauded the move but said he was expecting "a common decision" involving other countries willing to send the advanced Leopard battle tanks.
"One state alone cannot help us," he said.
"I think today there will be a positive [decision] from another state to supply us with modern Western-style tanks," Zelenskiy added without naming the country.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on January 9 that he remained convinced of the need to coordinate weapons deliveries to Ukraine with allies.
A German government spokesman said on January 11 that it was not aware of any requests from its allies to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, according to Reuters.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on January 10 promised that Germany would send more weapons to Ukraine, but she did not specify which ones. Berlin last week pledged to send infantry fighting vehicles that Ukraine had been asking for.
Speaking at the joint news conference, Nauseda said Lithuania would transfer air defense systems and antiaircraft guns to Ukraine.
The heads of state of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania also discussed Ukraine's prospects for membership in the European Union and candidacy for NATO.
The Lublin Triangle was created by the foreign ministers of the three countries in July 2020 to coordinate actions for the protection of international law and security.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
More News
Gerasimov Appointed Top Commander In Reshuffle Of Leaders Overseeing Russian Forces In Ukraine
Russia has again replaced the commander of its forces in Ukraine in a reshuffle announced by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to oversee the invasion.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement on January 11 that Shoigu named Gerasimov as commander of the combined forces for what Moscow calls its "special military operation."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Gerasimov replaces Sergei Surovikin, who was appointed to the post on October 8 in the first official announcement of a single overall commander for all Russian forces fighting in the ongoing invasion, which Moscow launched on February 24.
Within days of Surovikin being named to oversee the invasion Russia began striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The first such blow was inflicted on October 10, and the most recent significant attack on infrastructure was on December 31.
Surovikin was also in charge when Russian forces withdrew from the southern regional capital of Kherson in November in a battlefield setback for Moscow.
In the leadership reshuffle announced on January 11, Surovikin will become one of three deputies under Gerasimov, the ministry said. He remains commander of the air force.
The other two deputies are army General Oleg Salyukov, who will serve as commander of the ground forces, and Colonel General Aleksei Kim, deputy chief of the General Staff.
"The increase in the level of leadership of the special operation is linked to the expansion of the scale of the tasks at hand and the need to organize closer interaction between troops," the ministry said.
Russian forces are currently engaged in intense battles around the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's Defense Ministry has said Russian forces, including those of the mercenary Vagner group, have suffered "colossal losses" in trying to capture Soledar.
Gerasimov has faced sharp criticism from pro-war military bloggers for Russia's multiple setbacks on the battlefield and failure to secure victory in a campaign the Kremlin had expected to be over quickly.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
First Azerbaijani Ambassador To Israel Appointed By Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has appointed the South Caucasus nation's first ambassador to Israel. Muxtar Mammadov was named Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel on January 11. Since Azerbaijan gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Israel has had an Ambassador in Baku, while the decision to open Azerbaijan's Embassy in Israel was officially made in Azerbaijan in November. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Estonia Tells Russia To Reduce Number Of Diplomats In Tallinn
Estonia has told Russia to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn by February, the Baltic country's Foreign Ministry said on January 11. It said in a statement that Russia should cut the number of diplomats to eight, equivalent to the number of Estonian diplomats in Moscow. The Russian Embassy in Tallinn lists 17 diplomats on its website. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Estonia has expelled three diplomats. Moscow said the expulsions were the latest example of the Baltic state's "Russophobia." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Pop Star Says He's Retiring From Performing After Being Barred From Leaving Country
Iranian pop star Babak Jahanbakhsh says he is retiring from performing after officials refused to allow him to leave the country amid protests triggered by the September death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Jahanbakhsh wrote on his Instagram page late on January 10 that being blocked from leaving the country is not important, "the important thing is that there is no motivation left to do many things."
“Here is no longer my place. I can't live in this heavy atmosphere full of anger, hatred, death and pain,” Jahanbakhsh added.
Since the start of daily protests in mid-September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, several Iranian artists and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Taraneh Alidoosti and director Hamid Pourazari.
The criticism comes amid one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979. The protests erupted after Amini died while in detention for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Several celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
One of the actors, Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Popular Russian Rapper Oxxxymiron Fined For Lyrics Predicting Russia's Demise Over War
A court in St. Petersburg ordered popular Russian rapper Oxxxymiron on January 11 to pay a fine of 70,000 rubles ($1,005) for "public calls for separatism," which it said were expressed in a song he wrote challenging Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Oxxxymiron, 37, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, predicts Russia's disintegration over its aggression against Ukraine in his song "Oida." Last month, Oxxxymiron was fined on charge of 'discrediting Russian armed forces" for his public condemnation of the war. He is currently outside of Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Lawmaker Urges PM To Ensure Return Of Skull Of Last Kazakh Khan From Russia
Kazakh lawmaker Baqytzhan Smaghulov has urged Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin follows through on his promise to return the skull of the last Kazakh Khan, Kenesary Khan, to Kazakhstan.
Smaghulov said during a session of parliament on January 11 that Kenesary Khan's skull, which along with his rifle, is currently kept at the Ethnography Museum in Moscow, must be buried in Kazakhstan "to restore historic justice."
Kazakhs have been requesting Russia to return Kenesary Khan's skull to Kazakhstan for years.
Kenesary Khan, also known as Kenesary Qasymuly, was elected as the ruler of all Kazakhs in 1841. He led the largest uprising against Russia's colonial troops in Kazakhstan in the 19th century before he was killed in 1847 on the territory of modern Kyrgyzstan.
His head was cut off and sent to Russian authorities in the Siberian city of Omsk as a trophy.
In June 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Kazakhstan’s former president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, that Kenesary's skull would be returned to Kazakhstan. Russia returned the skull of another leader of the Kazakh national liberation movement, Keiki Batyr, to Kazakhstan for burial in 2016.
Keiki Batyr, also known as Nurmaghanbet Kokembaiuly, was a key leader of a Kazakh uprising against tsarist Russia in 1916.
He also refused to recognize the Soviet Union after the Bolsheviks came to power in Russia in 1917.
The Soviets killed him in 1923, and his skull was kept in St. Petersburg's Kunstkamera Museum.
In 2017, the leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called for the burial of the skull of Khadzhi-Murat -- a leader of the 19th century Chechen and Daghestani resistance against Russia.
Khadzhi-Murat's skull is kept in a St. Petersburg museum.
With reporting by Orda, Tengrinews, and Ulysmedia
Almost 30 Rights Watchdogs Demand Kyrgyz Authorities Unblock RFE/RL's Websites
Almost 30 international human rights watchdogs have urged Kyrgyz authorities to allow access to the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, which have been blocked since October.
The open letter, issued on January 11, also demanded that Bishkek reinstate the transmission of Radio Azattyk's radio broadcasts and unfreeze its bank accounts in the country. It was signed by rights groups from across Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the United States.
"Kyrgyz authorities should treat the country’s media with pride and as a strength, and not seek to reverse democratic developments that have been taking place for decades, and for which ordinary Kyrgyz have often paid a high price," the letter said.
The Kyrgyz government blocked Radio Azattyk’s websites in Kyrgyz and Russian on October 26 after the media outlet refused to take down a video about clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Officials claimed the video, produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America, "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen at the time, and in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended accreditations for 11 RFE/RL correspondents at the country's parliament.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly rejected the government’s move, saying the broadcaster takes its commitment to balanced reporting "seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found. RFE/RL is appealing the decision.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has previously been criticized by Kyrgyz politicians, celebrities, intellectuals, journalists, lawmakers, and rights activists, who have called for the government to repeal it.
Another Iranian Protester Condemned To Death Amid Claim Of Coerced Confession
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced an accused protester to death on charges of apostasy and insulting the Koran, the activist HRANA news agency reports.
The defendant, Javad Ruhi, 35, was reportedly arrested for participating in ongoing nationwide protests in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11.
The Mazandaran Province Judicial Department's communications arm said Ruhi was also accused of "burning and destroying public property" and "inciting citizens to create insecurity and collusion to commit a crime against the security of the country."
Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, the top justice official in Mazandaran Province, said Ruhi did not retain a lawyer and a public defender was appointed for him by the court.
But civil activists and sources close to Ruhi's family deny that claim and say he was not allowed to have a lawyer during the interrogation process.
HRANA quoted a source close to Ruhi’s family as saying his confession was "made under duress."
Iranian authorities are accused by many former inmates of torture and otherwise forcibly extracting false confessions.
The source close to Ruhi's family said the only documents in the case that led to the death sentence were forced confessions.
The court also referred to a video in which a person sets fire to the Koran.
But the source said that "in the video, the face of the person who sets fire to the book is not clear, but the court identified it as Javad Ruhi."
The same court recently sentenced to death two teenagers also arrested during demonstrations, Mehdi Mohammadifard and Arshia Takdastan, for allegedly helping organize and lead a September 21 rally in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr.
Authorities said Mohammadifard's and Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over student Mahsa Amini's death in custody over an alleged dress-code violation in September.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed -- including two over the weekend -- while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left nearly 500 people dead and hundreds more injured, in addition to the arrests.
Rights groups have also expressed concern at the possibility of a death sentence being handed down against Iranian-German dual national Jamshid Sharmahd.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
At Least Five Dead In Blast Near Afghan Foreign Ministry In Kabul
An explosion that ripped through the Afghan capital near the entrance to the Foreign Ministry building has left at least five dead.
A spokesman for the Taliban government's security headquarters, Khaled Zadran, confirmed to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that the blast took place at around 4 p.m. local time on January 11 but added that the extent of casualty figures and damage was still being uncovered.
"An explosion took place today on the road to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a result of which five civilians were martyred and several more were injured," Zadran said.
He added that a security team was at the scene and an investigation was under way.
Taliban officials have yet to comment officially on the blast.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion but since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the country has been targeted by Islamic State-Khorasan, an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai condemned the attack, saying on Twitter that "this act of terrorism is a crime against humanity and against all human and Islamic values."
A diplomatic source within the Foreign Ministry who asked not to be identified told RFE/RL that the explosion occurred when the ministry's employees were on leave.
But the same source said that the explosion was strong and there were casualties.
The source also said the blast happened while a meeting between Taliban representatives and Chinese officials was going on inside the ministry.
Zia Ahmad Takal, a ministry deputy spokesman, disputed that there was any such meeting at the time.
AFP quoted a staff member who said he saw a man blow himself up and suggested there were at least 20 casualties.
But that report could not immediately be confirmed.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Serbia Records Big Year For Foreign Direct Investment, Despite Ukraine War
Serbia's National Bank says that country's record level of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022 surpassed central bankers' projections, despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic this week hailed the "incredible success in a year of war in Ukraine."
The conflict has strained relations between Brussels and Belgrade by highlighting Vucic's cozy ties with Moscow, underscored by his refusal to adopt sanctions and no-fly measures to punish Russia's unprovoked invasion of its post-Soviet neighbor.
Some analysts and data on new businesses suggest the Serbian investment boom has been fueled by Russian and Ukrainian nationals fleeing those countries and an exponential rise in Russian-owned business ventures in Serbia.
Investments in Serbia by foreign firms and individuals last year exceeded 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion), approaching pre-pandemic levels.
The National Bank of Serbia responded to a question from RFE/RL by saying the FDI surge followed a slowdown in March and April 2022 due to the Ukraine conflict.
But, the bank said, "The rest of the year...not only compensated but even exceeded the initial projections made before the conflict in Ukraine."
The National Bank cited macroeconomic stability, a favorable business climate, and Serbia's agreements on free trade with other countries as the main reasons for the record level of investments.
Serbian exports in 2021 were significant to Russia and China on a bilateral basis, but combined exports to all EU members was exponentially higher, topped by Germany and Italy.
Serbia, an EU candidate, has rebuffed pressure to join EU-wide sanctions including a ban on direct flights to and from Russian airports.
Ljubodrag Savic, an economics professor in Belgrade, thinks the Serbian FDI recovery has been fueled by the arrival of Russians and Ukrainians escaping the effects of war.
The Serbian Agency for Business Registers told RFE/RL that 1,020 Russian-owned companies were founded in Serbia in 2022 -- more than 12 times the figure of the previous year, when 82 such companies were founded.
"About 500 million-600 million euros more than the average of previous years for the circumstances of Serbia is unusual and somewhat unexpected," Savic said. "Probably some reason lies in the fact that we now had a significant influx of Russians and Ukrainians."
Serbia and Turkey are the only EU candidate states that have not imposed sanctions on Russia over the war.
Vucic has continued to rely on Moscow for diplomatic support in its spat over recognition of former province Kosovo, as well as for investment in the gas industry and some defense procurements.
Three Killed In Kazakh High-Rise Fire
A fire in an apartment on the eighth floor of a 16-story residential building in the central Kazakh city of Qaraghandy has killed three people. The Emergency Situations Ministry said on January 11 that one man who jumped from the eighth floor during the blaze was in the hospital. Some 48 people, including nine children, were rescued, while 82 people, including 21 children, were evacuated, the ministry said. Investigators are working to establish the cause of the fire. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh 'Yurt Of Invincibility' In Ukraine's Bucha Sparks Moscow-Astana Tensions
ASTANA -- Moscow has demanded an explanation from the Kazakh government regarding the appearance of a so-called Kazakh "Yurt Of Invincibility" in Bucha, a town north of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to assist local residents in need as the country struggles with power cuts caused by Russian air strikes targeting energy infrastructure.
The yurt, a traditional round tent used by the nomads of Central Asia's steppes, consists of a wooden frame covered with felt. One the Kazakh government says was set up through private funding appeared in Bucha earlier this week, where local residents are able to get free traditional Kazakh food and tea and charge their electronic devices.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on January 10 that although Moscow "was assured that the information" about the yurt in Bucha is "false," Russia expects an official explanation from Astana regarding the matter "to avoid damaging the Russia-Kazakhstan strategic partnership and alliance."
On January 11, in response to a question from an RFE/RL correspondent at a briefing in Astana, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said there was "nothing to explain."
"The yurt was placed there. So, what is the problem? It is there. The help was provided. It is an imitative of private Kazakhstani companies. They organized it, transported it, and are providing the assistance. The situation in Ukraine is obviously complicated. Maybe for some the information [about the yurt] looks different. However, we do not see any problem here," Smadiyarov said.
Bucha residents endured a brief but brutal occupation by Russian armed forces at the start of the unprovoked invasion launched in February last year.
Russian troops have been accused of committing multiple war crimes in the town during the early weeks of the war before Ukrainian forces retook the area.
Kazakh businessmen and the Kazakh diaspora in Ukraine have said they plan to set up more yurts across the country.
More Crimean Tatars Handed Lengthy Prison Terms In Russia
A court in Russia has sentenced another group of Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on it.
The Crimean Solidarity human rights organization said Russia's Southern District Military Court in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don on January 11 sentenced Servet Gaziyev, Dzhemil Gafarov, Alim Karimov, Seyran Murtaza, and Erfan Osmanov to 13 years in prison each after finding them guilty of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir group.
The court also ruled that after serving their terms, the five men will be placed under parole-like supervision for up to 18 months.
All had pleaded not guilty, saying they did not consider being practicing Muslims a crime.
Yevhen Yaroshenko of the Crimea.SOS human rights group said the day before that Gafarov and Gaziyev, who have serious medical conditions, had been denied medical assistance while in custody and their health had worsened dramatically.
The five men, all of whom are activists of the Crimean Solidarity group, were arrested in March 2019 along with 19 other Crimean Tatars in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Russian human rights groups recognized all 24 Crimean Tatars arrested then as political prisoners.
Hizb ut-Tahrir is an Islamic group banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Since Moscow seized Crimea, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group.
Moscow's occupation of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Russian, Ukrainian Rights Commissioners Meet In Turkey
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova and her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, met in the Turkish capital on January 11 for talks expected to focus on humanitarian assistance. Photos showed them sitting on opposite sides of a coffee table at an Ankara hotel on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference. There were no immediate details on the talks, which lasted for some 40 minutes. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia To Launch Backup Soyuz Spacecraft To ISS Following Leak
Russia's space agency said on January 11 it would launch a Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft on February 20 to bring home two cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut from the International Space Station (ISS) after their original capsule sprang a coolant leak last month. The December 14 leak stemmed from a tiny puncture in the external radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule that is currently docked to the ISS and was due to bring the three crew members back to Earth in March. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court Nixes Law On First President-Leader Of Nation
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court has annulled the law on the first president and leader of the nation (elbasy), depriving former authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev of lifetime benefits and privileges.
The court said on January 11 that the move was made at the request of lawmakers and in accordance with a national June 2022 referendum that removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and approved the cancellation of his status as "elbasy."
The law in question was adopted in 2000 and provided Nazarbaev and his family members among other benefits with lifetime immunity from any prosecution, except if related to high treason.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has taken a series of moves since January 2022 to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Central Asian country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of elbasy.
Even after Nazarbaev's resignation, many Kazakhs remained bitter over the oppression felt during his reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January last year when unprecedented anti-government protests were sparked by a fuel price hike.
The demonstrations unexpectedly exploded into deadly nationwide unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich country's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Ukraine Says It 'Must Be Ready' At Belarusian Border, While U.K. Downplays Immediate Threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after a visit to a western region to discuss border defenses on January 11 that Ukrainian forces "must be ready both at the border and in the regions."
The comments come amid speculation about the potential for a renewed Russian offensive via neighboring Belarus.
Senior Ukrainian military and political officials have recently warned of a possible repeat of the ultimately unsuccessful invasion at the start of the war in February from the north targeting Kyiv, although a fresh U.K. intelligence assessment played down the significance of newly deployed aircraft and planned Russian-Belarusian military exercises later this month.
Zelenskiy said after the stopover in Lviv that he spoke with officials about "state border protection, the operational situation on the border with the Republic of Belarus, and counter-subversive measures in these territories."
"We understand that apart from powerful statements, we do not see anything powerful there, but nevertheless we must be ready both at the border and in the regions," he said, according to Reuters.
The British Defense Ministry's daily intelligence assessment on January 11 noted the announcement of a joint Russian-Belarusian tactical flight exercise in the second half of January and downplayed additional Russian military helicopters' new presence near Minsk.
Addressing persistent fears of a spread of the 10-month-old full-scale conflict, the British ministry tweeted on January 11 that a new deployment of Russian aircraft to Ukraine's northern neighbor Belarus "is likely a genuine exercise, rather than a preparation for any additional offensive operations against Ukraine."
It noted the arrival by amateur spotters of military helicopters at Machulishchy air base near the Belarusian capital, "some appearing with 'Z' markings" that have been used by Russian forces in the invasion of Ukraine.
But it said Russian aircraft in Belarus "are mostly involved in training" and the new helicopters were "unlikely to constitute a credible offensive force."
Russia's invasion was partly staged in Moscow-allied Belarus, although leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has sought to downplay his regime's role in the conflict.
The commander of Kyiv's defenses, Lieutenant General Oleksiy Pavlyuk, said on January 10 that Ukraine's military had strengthened its defensive positions north of the city and was girding for a potential offensive from across the nearby Belarusian border, according to dpa.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, dpa, and Reuters
OIC Islamic Grouping 'Emergency Meeting' Eyes Afghan Rights Situation, New Taliban Bans On Women
The intergovernmental Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) executive committee is gathering for an emergency meeting in the Saudi port city of Jeddah to discuss recent developments in Afghanistan and the humanitarian situation there under the Taliban-led government.
The OIC, which aims on behalf of its 57 members to be the collective voice of the Muslim world, tweeted out news of the emergency meeting a day earlier.
Authorities under the unrecognized Taliban-led government that took control of Afghanistan in mid-2021 on December 20 ordered public and private universities to close their doors to women immediately until further notice.
A few days later officials ordered all domestic and international NGOs to prevent female employees from working at their jobs.
The bans are the latest measures rolling back women's rights and triggered widespread international condemnation and efforts by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to reverse them.
UNAMA warned after its representatives met with the Taliban's minister of higher education, Nida Mohammad Nadim, on January 7 that Afghanistan was entering a new period of crisis that "will harm all Afghans."
Markus Potzel, the deputy head of the UN aid office in Kabul, emerged from the meeting urging the Taliban to immediately lift the bans.
Nadim has said the mixing of genders in universities must be prevented because it risks violating Islamic principles.
The OIC and another influential Islamic organization, the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA), have described the bans as contrary to the purposes of Islamic law and the consensus of the ummah.
The Taliban swept to power in August 2021 after capturing most of the country as U.S.-led international troops withdrew after two decades of war and the UN-backed Afghan president and government fled the capital, Kabul.
Intense Fighting Reported In Ukraine's Soledar As Kremlin Tamps Down Victory Claims
The battle for Soledar in eastern Ukraine continues to intensify, with Ukraine denying claims by the private Russian Vagner military group that it had taken control of the salt-mining town.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry cited "colossal losses" by Russian forces trying to capture the town in a sustained offensive that the ministry described on January 11 as "maniacal" as the community's fate hangs in the balance.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
On January 10, the head of the Vagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said his forces had taken control of Soledar, which lies near another heavily contested city, Bakhmut, after Russian troops regrouped during an Orthodox Christmas pause last weekend.
"The town is not under the control of the Russian Federation. There are fierce battles going on now," Serhiy Cherevatiy, the spokesman for the eastern military command, said on Ukrainian television.
"There is a complicated situation there.... The intensity of battles near Bakhmut can be compared with World War II," he added.
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that paratroopers had blockaded areas north and south of Soledar, but added that fighting was ongoing inside the town.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was also quick to tamp down Prigozhin's claims, saying there was a "positive dynamic in advances," but quickly adding that officials shouldn't "rush" to declare victory.
The Ukrainian General Staff claimed on January 11 that Russia had lost around 490 soldiers the previous day. It said those casualties raised its estimated death toll on the Russian side to nearly 113,000 troops.
Each side in the conflict has classified its casualty figures, and RFE/RL cannot corroborate accounts by either side of battlefield developments in the areas of the heaviest fighting.
Prigozhin said late on January 10 that his troops had taken nearly all of the town but said there was still fierce fighting in a "cauldron" in the town center.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stressed that their forces are still battling in Soledar.
Capturing Soledar and its salt mines would have symbolic, military, and commercial value for Russia and would be Moscow's most substantial gain in months.
Kyiv has been eager to highlight the purported toll that the battle for Soledar is taking on Russian forces, including the Vagner mercenaries.
"A country of masochists," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Twitter in reference to the attackers. "Even after suffering colossal losses, [R]ussia is still maniacally trying to seize Soledar -- home to the largest salt mine in Europe."
The Ukrainian General Staff said early on January 11 that its troops had fought off Russian attacks in three eastern regions.
It also reminded Ukrainians across the country to be alert for possible long-distance air strikes, although the pace of such Russian bombing of civilian and infrastructure targets has eased since the massive bombardments at the end of December and early January.
The British Defense Ministry's daily intelligence assessment on January 11 noted the announcement of a joint Russian-Belarusian tactical flight exercise in the second half of January.
Addressing persistent fears of a spread of the 10-month-old full-scale conflict, the British Defense Ministry speculated that a new deployment of Russian aircraft to Ukraine's northern neighbor Belarus "is likely a genuine exercise, rather than a preparation for any additional offensive operations against Ukraine."
Russia's invasion was partly staged in Moscow-allied Belarus, although leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has sought to downplay his regime's role in the conflict.
The commander of Kyiv's defenses, Lieutenant General Oleksiy Pavlyuk, said on January 10 that Ukraine's military had strengthened its defensive positions north of the city and was girding for a potential offensive from across the nearby Belarusian border.
Amid the fierce fighting in the eastern Donetsk region, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a surprise visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on January 10, promising to send more weapons less than a week after Berlin pledged to send infantry fighting vehicles that Ukraine had been asking for.
Baerbock pledged further support before leaving Kharkiv, which was hit by Russian shelling after she left.
"The occupiers are striking again," Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram, telling residents to stay in shelters.
Baerbock stressed that Ukrainians "should know they can rely on our solidarity and support," adding that Germany will keep supplying weapons "that Ukraine needs in order to free its citizens who are still suffering under the terror of Russian occupation."
Zelenskiy Strips Citizenship Of Four Ukrainian Lawmakers, Including Putin Friend Medvedchuk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced his revocation of the citizenship of four Ukrainian lawmakers suspected of treason, including three from a banned pro-Russian party, and signaled more bans were still to come.
He said late on January 10 he took the unusual move against Andriy Derkach, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin, and Viktor Medvedchuk "based on materials prepared" by the Ukrainian Security Service and the State Migration Service.
At least three are outside the country and all have been the target of legal proceedings alleging treason since Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion began in late February.
"If people's elected representatives choose to serve not the people of Ukraine, but the murderers who came to Ukraine, then our actions will be appropriate," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address to the nation.
He added that these were "not the last such decisions."
Derkach, Kozak, Kuzmin, and Medvedchuk were elected to the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, for the Opposition Platform--For Life party, which is currently banned in Ukraine.
Derkach has been a Ukrainian legislator for more than two decades, but investigators believe he received more than half a million dollars from Russian law enforcement and intelligence agencies "for subversive activities against Ukraine during 2019-2022." He has not attended a parliamentary session since February.
Medvedchuk, a longtime Ukrainian political fixture to whose daughter Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly godfather, was detained in April and handed over to Russia in a prisoner exchange in September.
Kozak left Ukraine in 2021.
Pretrial investigators say the fourth lawmaker, Kuzmin, "placed propaganda materials to the detriment of Ukraine" in the media.
None of the four has publicly responded to Zelenskiy's announcement.
- By AP
U.S., Russia Clash Over Violent Extremism In Africa
The United States accused Russian military contractors backed by the Kremlin on January 10 of interfering in the internal affairs of African countries and "increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow" in the Sahel region, which is facing increasing attacks and deteriorating security, an allegation Russia denied. U.S. Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills lashed out at the Vagner Group at a UN Security Council meeting, accusing its paramilitary forces of failing to address the extremist threat, robbing countries of their resources, committing human rights abuses, and endangering the safety and security of UN peacekeepers and staff. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Canada To Buy U.S.-Built Surface-To-Air Missiles For Ukraine
Canada will buy a U.S.-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine, a statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said on January 10. Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are attending a North American leaders' meeting in Mexico City, and Trudeau told Biden about the purchase during separate discussions the two had on supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. "This is the first Canadian donation of an air-defense system to Ukraine," Defense Minister Anita Anand said after the announcement. She said her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov, told her air-defense systems were Ukraine's top priority.
Appeals Court Appears Open To Boston Marathon Bomber's New Challenge To Death Sentence
A U.S. federal appeals court appeared open to siding with convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in his latest bid to reverse his death sentence. Tsarnaev, an ethnic Chechen born in Kyrgyzstan, and his older brother detonated bombs at the marathon's finish line in 2013, killing three people and wounding 260 others. Jurors in 2015 found Tsarnaev guilty and determined he deserved the death penalty. Tsarnaev's lawyer told the court in Boston on January 10 that two jurors had lied about whether they discussed the case on social media before being seated, and one of the judges said it was hard to understand how the facts did not raise a potential claim of juror misconduct.
Yellen Says Oil Price Cap Limiting Russia's Energy Revenues So Far
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on January 10 that a price cap on Russian oil imposed by Western countries appeared to be achieving its goals of keeping Russian oil on the market while limiting Russia's revenues. The crude cap was imposed on December 5 by G7 countries, prohibiting Western-supplied insurance, finance, and other services for cargoes priced above $60 per barrel. Yellen said reports indicate that countries are using the price cap to drive steep bargains. Russian Urals grade crude for delivery to Europe was quoted at $52.48 on January 10, while Brent crude was trading at $80.82. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Crimean Property Prices Crash As Ukraine War Hits Home2
Ukrainian Artillery Crews In Fight For Bakhmut Engaged In Drone 'Electronic Warfare'3
Marders, Leopards, Abrams, Bradleys: What's All This New Western Weaponry Being Sent (Or Not Sent) To Ukraine?4
How Viktor Orban Tried To Numb 10 Million Hungarians To Putin's War Next Door5
Vengeance From Above: Ukraine's Aging Helicopters Punish Russian Positions6
Ethnic Kazakh In Xinjiang Sends 'Extremely Rare' SOS In Bid To Escape Arrest, China7
After Andrew Tate's Arrest, Romanian Police Cite The 'Lover Boy' Tactic. That's Just One Way Traffickers Trick Women.8
Coming Apart At The Seams? For Russia's Ethnic Minorities, Ukraine War Is A Chance To Press For Independence From Moscow9
Ukraine Claims Russian Death Toll Rises To More Than 111,00010
Top Ukrainian Security Official Sees Signs That Russia Intends To Escalate War
Subscribe