Polish President's Decision To Veto Aid To Ukrainian Refugees Prompts Political Storm

Polish President Karol Nawrocki speaks during a military parade in Warsaw on August 15.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki speaks during a military parade in Warsaw on August 15.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki's decision to veto a bill on aid to Ukrainian refugees has created a political storm in the Central European nation, one of Kyiv’s closest allies in its fight against Russia’s all-out invasion.

Nawrocki, who has often raised thorny historical issues between Warsaw and Kyiv, on August 26 vetoed a bill that would, beginning on October 1, deny Ukrainian refugees in the country the right to work -- which critics say will lead to undeclared work and the loss of tax revenue for the Polish government.

Nawrocki on August 25 also set out plans to limit access to child benefits and health care for Ukrainian refugees.

Nawrocki, who was elected following a campaign echoing some of US President Donald Trump’s policies, has promised a “Poland First” policy, including putting limits on rights of foreigners in the European Union and NATO member nation.

The conservative politician was elected after narrowly defeating the liberal mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, in a runoff election on June 1.

The election result dealt a major setback to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a close ally of Trzaskowski's and a vocal supporter of Ukraine.

Nawrocki, too, has voiced support for Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces. But he has said he opposes NATO membership for Ukraine, a view more and more Poles appear to share.

Although largely supportive of Kyiv’s fight against Russia, many Poles have grown impatient with the influx of some 1.5 million Ukrainian war refugees s and the related costs in the country.

The moves by Nawrocki sparked criticism among Ukraine supporters within the Polish government.

Nawrocki’s "decision undermines the stability of the economy, social cohesion, Poland's international obligations and the security of the entire country," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the decision to veto the bill to aid Ukrainian refugees could create 8 billion zlotys ($2.18 billion) in additional costs, putting additional pressure on an already-stressed budget.

"No one will gain from this veto. Budget revenues will be lower and expenditures will be higher than now," it said.

Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski wrote on X that "in Russia, they are happy with President Nawrocki's efforts at blocking support for Ukraine!"

"We did not have to wait long for the new president's actions to support Russian imperialism," he added.

With reporting by Reuters
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

