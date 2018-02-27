Police Injured In Brawls With Protesters Near Ukraine's Parliament

KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities say 14 police officers have been injured in scuffles with antigovernment protesters in the capital, Kyiv.

Police said the clashes took place on February 27 after officers prevented demonstrators from setting tires on fire close to the parliament building.

They said the demonstrators then started throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the police officers.

The city police said an investigation had been launched into the "assault on law enforcement officers."

At the February 27 parliament session, lawmaker Anton Herashchenko called the clashes a "provocation" and accused the opposition New Forces Movement party of organization of the protests.

The party led by the former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine's Odesa region, Mikheil Saakashvili, denied any involvement into the demonstration.

Saakashvili was expelled from Ukraine on February 12 and is currently in the European Union.