Police Investigate Rocket-Propelled Grenade Attack On Kyiv Office Building

KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities say they are investigating a rocket-propelled-grenade attack on a building that houses the offices of two of Ukraine's top independent news outlets in central Kyiv as "hooliganism."

The attack on an entrance to the Kyivmiskbud building, located in Kyiv's Pechersk neighborhood not far from the government quarter, occurred around 2 a.m. local time on April 13, Ukraine's Interior Ministry, citing the Kyiv police department, said in a statement.

Police arrived at the scene after neighbors reported hearing an explosion. Across the street from the Kyivmiskbud building they discovered a spent tube used to fire a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

Photos of the RPG tube published by Hromadske.TV and Ukrayinska Pravda, two independent media outlets with offices inside the building, show it to be one similar to those used by forces fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Other photographs showed damage to the office building's exterior, as well as that of a neighboring restaurant.

The Interior Ministry said investigators were looking through security-camera footage and explosives experts were combing the site for clues.

With reporting by Christopher Miller in Kyiv