Poroshenko To Testify In Yanukovych Treason Trial

A court in Kyiv has ruled that President Petro Poroshenko will testify via a video-link at his ousted predecessor Viktor Yanukovych's trial on February 21.

The Obolon District Court's February 21 decision was made after prosecutors in the high-profile trial requested that Poroshenko must be questioned in the courtroom.

Judge Vladyslav Devyatko ordered the presidential administration to organize a video-link with the courtroom for questioning the Ukrainian president at 2 p.m. local time.

Poroshenko confirmed earlier that he would take the stand in the in-absentia trial of Moscow-friendly Yanukovych, who stepped down in the face of the protests and fled to Russia four years ago.

"Evil must be punished. That is why, for the first time in Ukrainian history, I decided to take part in the trial," Poroshenko said on February 18.



The Ukrainian protests known as Euromaidan began in November 2013, when demonstrators gathered in central Kyiv after Yanukovych announced he was postponing plans to sign an Association Agreement with the European Union and would seek closer economic ties with Russia.

Ukrainian prosecutors say 104 people were killed and 2,500 injured in the protests that centered on Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti -- Independence Square.

Shunning a Western-backed and Russian-backed deal with the opposition to end the standoff, Yanukovych abandoned power and fled Kyiv on February 21, 2014.

The former president, who took refuge in Russia, denies ordering police to fire on protesters and claims the violence was a "planned operation" to overthrow his government.

Moscow responded to his downfall by seizing control of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and fomenting separatism across much of the country -- one of the causes of a war that has killed more than 10,300 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014 and displaced more than 1.6 million Ukrainians.



Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan is to meet with Poroshenko, Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman, and Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin during a visit to Kyiv on February 21.

Sullivan "will stress the importance of Ukraine expeditiously implementing credible economic and anti-corruption reforms and will underscore U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the State Department said.

Based on reporting by Interfax, TASS, AP, and Reuters