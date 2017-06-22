Ukraine’s President Says Defense Deals With U.S. To Be Signed Soon

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said in Washington on June 21 that representatives from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration have agreed to visit Kyiv “in the near future” and will sign “very important” defense agreements.

Speaking after talks at the Pentagon, Poroshenko said U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Vice President Mike Pence told him that the visit to Kyiv by key members of the Trump administration would take place during the next two to three months.

“Very important agreements will be signed, including agreements on defense cooperation, including an agreement on defense procurement, and an agreement on military-technical cooperation,” Poroshenko said.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Interfax Ukraine, and Interfax

