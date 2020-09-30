Ukraine Registers More Than 4,000 New Coronavirus Cases In One Day

KYIV -- Ukraine has registered more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number registered in a day since the pandemic broke out in mid-March.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told reporters in Kyiv on September 30 that of the 4,027 individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus, 276 are children and 171 are medical personnel.

According to Stepanov, 733 individuals were hospitalized.

As of September 30, the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Ukraine is 202,959, including 4,129 deaths.

