5 Soldiers fire a D-20 howitzer toward Russian positions near Bakhmut on July 11.



Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on July 10 that Ukrainian forces managed to capture key heights over Bakhmut, which puts their artillery within range of Russian positions in the city itself. “Our defenders have been keeping the entrances, exits, and movement of the enemy through the city under fire control for several days,” she wrote on Telegram on July 10.