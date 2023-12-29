Massive Russian Air Attack Hits Ukraine Overnight, Including Kyiv And Other Cities

Ukrainian officials say Russia launched a large number of air attacks using various types of missiles and drones against targets all over the country, with air defenses mobilized but explosions were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, and other cities early on December 29.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called it a massive air strike that targeted social and critical infrastructure.

An air alert was in effect throughout the country early on December 29, with the military urging people to go to shelters.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said the Russian attacks included hypersonic, cruise, and ballistic missiles that are difficult to intercept, as well as drone strikes.

It was too early for casualty reports in all cases.

But local officials said four people were killed and more than a dozen hurt when attacks struck a maternity hospital and a shopping center in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The Health Ministry said another medical facility in Dnipro was also damaged but patients and staff were out of harm's way.

At least two people were reported killed and 15 more injured in airborne strikes on the city of Odesa, in the south. The regional governor said the objects struck included residential buildings.

Another person was reported killed in the western city of Lviv and others injured, amid reports from the mayor of ongoing explosions.

Air defenses were operating in Kyiv, according to the capital's military administration, and debris had fallen on the city.

At least seven people were reported injured in Kyiv, and Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a warehouse was on fire.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said three waves of aerial attacks had hit that city overnight.

Kyiv and many Western leaders have accused Russia of consistently targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and U.S. President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" for his actions over Ukraine.

Russia denies targeting civilians despite ample evidence to the contrary documented by the media.

With reporting by Reuters