Ukraine Controls Majority Of Its Airspace, Britain Says, As Gazprom Halts Gas Supplies To Poland, Bulgaria

Ukraine has retained control over the majority of its airspace as Russia failed to neutralize the country's air defenses, British intelligence said on April 27, as Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom announced it has halted gas deliveries to EU members Poland and Bulgaria.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

"Russia has very limited air access to the north and west of Ukraine, limiting offensive actions to deep strikes with standoff weapons," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily bulletin on Twitter.

"Russian air activity is primarily focused on southern and eastern Ukraine, providing support to Russian ground forces," the ministry said, adding that Moscow keeps targeting Ukrainian military assets and logistics infrastructure nationwide.



The bulletin pointed to the high risk of civilian casualties, saying most Russian air strikes in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol were probably using unguided free-falling bombs.



"These weapons reduce Russia’s ability to effectively discriminate when conducting strikes, increasing the risk of civilian casualties," it said.



Meanwhile, Gazprom on April 27 said it has completely halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland due to an absence of payments from the countries in rubles.



Poland and Bulgaria are the first EU countries to have their gas cut off since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.

On April 26, the two countries said Gazprom had informed them that it would halt the delivery of natural-gas supplies beginning on April 27, raising fears Russia may cut supplies to Ukraine's allies in what Kyiv calls "gas blackmail."



"Payments for gas supplied from April 1 must be made in rubles using the new payments details, about which the counterparties were informed in a timely manner," Gazprom said on April 27.



The 27-member European Union has condemned Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and slapped sanctions on Moscow, prompting President Vladimir Putin to threaten last month that “unfriendly” foreign buyers would have to pay for gas in rubles instead of dollars and euros.



Most EU members rejected Putin's statement, saying that changing the currency would amount to a breach of contract.

It was not immediately clear how fast the actual stoppage would be enforced.



Early on April 27, before the Gazprom announcement, the gas flow to Poland dropped to zero and then edged up again, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed.

Bulgarian gas network operator Bulgartransgaz said on April 27 that Russian gas supplies continue to flow for the time being despite the earlier threat.



Another EU member, Hungary, said on April 27 that it was receiving Russian gas as normal via Serbia and Bulgaria despite the clash between the latter and Gazprom.



Hungary, whose right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban is on friendly terms with Putin, is one of the few countries that accepted to pay for the Russian gas in rubles.



Austria also said on April 27 that Russian natural-gas deliveries are continuing unrestricted and there is no indication that that will change.

Putin on April 26 told visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he still hopes for negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine as the United States and its allies held a meeting in Germany to discuss arms deliveries to Ukraine.



Putin told Guterres that despite the fact that the military operation is ongoing, “we still hope that we will be able to reach agreements on the diplomatic track."



Putin noted that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators made what he described as a “serious breakthrough” in their talks in Istanbul last month. But he said that efforts had been derailed by claims of atrocities committed by Russian forces in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv.

"There was a provocation in the village of Bucha, which the Russian Army had nothing to do with," Putin said, despite significant independent evidence to the contrary.



Putin also agreed "in principle" to UN and International Committee for the Red Cross involvement in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Ukraine's Mariupol, the United Nations said in a statement.

Before meeting Putin, Guterres met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, telling him that the United Nations is ready to fully mobilize the world body's resources to save lives and evacuate people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.



"We urgently need humanitarian corridors that are truly safe and effective," Guterres told a news conference with Lavrov.



None of the recent attempts to set up corridors for the evacuation of civilians has been successful.



During his meeting with Putin, Guterres criticized Russia’s military action in Ukraine as a flagrant violation of its neighbor’s territorial integrity. He also urged Russia to allow the evacuation of civilians trapped in the steel mill.



Putin responded by claiming that the Russian forces had offered humanitarian corridors but said the Ukrainian defenders of the plant were using civilians as shields and not allowing them to leave.



As Russian forces pounded eastern Ukraine on April 26, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Russia continued to attack the Azovstal plant, the last bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic Sea of Azov port city.



Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians have sheltered in the maze of underground tunnels there. They have repeatedly urged Russia to offer them a safe exit.



Austin said that more help for Ukraine was on the way, as he convened a meeting of officials from around 40 countries at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany to pledge more weapons.



"This gathering reflects the galvanized world," Austin said in his opening remarks. He added that he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine’s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them.”



Austin also praised a decision by Germany, which said it had cleared the way for delivery of Gepard antiaircraft guns to Ukraine.

With reporting by AP, AFP, BBC, and Reuters