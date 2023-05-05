Fighting Intesifies In East As Russia Shells Southern Ukraine

Russia overnight shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol, regional authorities said on May 5, as fighting intensified in Bakhmut, the city at the epicenter of Moscow's push in eastern Ukraine.

Heavy artillery fire destroyed civilian and energy infrastructure in Nikopol, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

"The occupiers targeted the homes of the townspeople. Ten private houses, a building, gas furnaces, and electricity networks were destroyed," Lukashuk wrote on Telegram.

Russia has stepped up its strikes in southern Ukraine in recent days, targeting mostly the liberated areas of the Kherson region, where at least 23 civilians were killed by shelling this week.

On the battlefield in Bakhmut, Ukrainian defenders repelled 60 Russian assaults over the past 24 hours, the General Staff said in its daily report on May 5, in what marked an increase in the intensity of Russia's repeated attempts to take the city.

Fierce fighting was also reported in Maryinka, close to Bakhmut, where Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions, the General Staff said.



Russian forces also shelled a number of settlements in the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, the military said.

Late on May 4, air-raid alarms sounded in Kyiv because of a suspected drone attack, but the Ukrainian Air Force said later the aircraft that caused the alarm was one of its own.

The drone lost control during a scheduled flight in the Kyiv region and was shot down, a statement from the air force said.

On May 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for the creation of a special international court to try Russian war crimes in Ukraine and for the prosecution of President Vladimir Putin for his "criminal actions."

Zelenskiy made the comments on May 4 in The Hague in a speech at the International Criminal Court (ICC) during a rare trip outside of Ukraine as it fights to repel invading Russian forces.

"We all want to see a different Vladimir here in The Hague, the one who deserves to be sanctioned for his criminal actions here, in the capital of international law. I am sure this will happen when we win," Zelenskiy said.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant on March 17 accusing Putin of responsibility in the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.

Zelenskiy said the special court should be modelled on the Nuremberg tribunal implemented by the Allies at the end of World War II to try Nazi war crimes.

Zelenskiy said later at a press conference that the tribunal would "show that these people are not untouchables," and stressed that the invasion itself should be seen as the "primary offense" committed by Moscow.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa