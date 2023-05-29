Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlements In Russia's Belgorod Border Region, Says Governor

Kyiv repelled another wave of overnight air raids by Russian forces, officials said on May 29, a day after the Ukrainian capital came under what the authorities described as the largest drone attack on the city since the start of the war.

"Only 18 hours have passed since the largest attack by [unmanned aerial vehicles] on Kyiv, and the enemy attacked the capital again," the city’s military administration said, adding that it was the 15th air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May.

Ukraine’s defense systems shot down more than 40 drones and cruise missiles, according to the Kyiv military authorities.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said it was "another difficult night” for the city, but he said there were no casualties or destruction reported in the aftermath of the latest air raids.

"Thanks to the professionalism of our defenders, as a result of the barbarians' air attack on Kyiv, there was no damage or destruction of infrastructure and other objects or apartment buildings," Klitschko wrote on Telegram. "There are no injured or dead."

At least two people were killed and three others were wounded in the previous day’s attack on Kyiv, which also damaged several buildings.

That attack was “carried out in several waves, and the air alert lasted more than five hours,” according to Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration.

The strikes came on the last Sunday of May, when the Ukrainian capital celebrates Kyiv Day, the anniversary of the city’s official founding 1,541 years ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on May 28 hailed his country's air-defense forces and rescue services, calling them “heroes.”

"You look up to destroy enemy missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and drones. Every time you shoot down enemy drones and missiles, lives are saved.... You are heroes!" Zelenskiy said, also thanking rescuers.

Russia has intensified missile and drone strikes on Ukraine after a lull of nearly two months, targeting military facilities and supplies with waves of attacks several times a week.

Bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied equipment, Ukrainian air defenses have been adept at thwarting Russian air attacks -- both drones and aircraft missiles.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters