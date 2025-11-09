Ukrainian authorities last week announced the suspension of all train service in and out of the stronghold cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

The decision was made with Russian forces grinding their way forward and battering Ukraine's exhausted defenses to the north, the east, and -- more crucially -- the south, with the city of Pokrovsk on the verge of falling to Russian troops.

Since the launch of Russia's all-out invasion in February 2022, the Kramatorsk station has been a vital gateway for soldiers and civilians alike. Over that time, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service photographer Serhiy Nuzhnenko has documented the ebb and flow of people at the station: meetings and farewells, brief encounters, tearful embraces, painful goodbyes.