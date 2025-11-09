Accessibility links

Last Train From Kramatorsk: Looking Back At Vital Train Station Shuttered As Front Closes In

Ukrainian authorities last week announced the suspension of all train service in and out of the stronghold cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

The decision was made with Russian forces grinding their way forward and battering Ukraine's exhausted defenses to the north, the east, and -- more crucially -- the south, with the city of Pokrovsk on the verge of falling to Russian troops.

Since the launch of Russia's all-out invasion in February 2022, the Kramatorsk station has been a vital gateway for soldiers and civilians alike. Over that time, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service photographer Serhiy Nuzhnenko has documented the ebb and flow of people at the station: meetings and farewells, brief encounters, tearful embraces, painful goodbyes.

The Kramatorsk railway station is more than just a train station. It is a place of meetings and farewells.
Here, at one of Ukraine’s key transport hubs along the front, soldiers would find a few days, or sometimes only a few hours, to see loved ones.Throughout the years of the war, the joy of reunion has been intertwined with the sorrow of parting.
Throughout the years of the war, the joy of reunion has been intertwined with the sorrow of parting.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the region’s military administration, and Ukraine’s state railway operator, on November 5 announced a "difficult decision" to suspend train service in and out of Kramatorsk due to security concerns.
Trains traveled to Kramatorsk from all over Ukraine, including Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv, in Ukraine's western regions, as well as Kherson, a southern city that that been under near daily attack by Russian forces on the opposite banks of the Dnieper River.
One of the most crowded year-round routes was the high-speed train from Kyiv, often called the "train of life." Until recently, it remained a road home for thousands of people, carrying soldiers, their families, volunteers, and refugees.
Until recently, it remained a road home for thousands of people, carrying soldiers, their families, volunteers, and refugees.
Now trains arriving from the west toward the Kramatorsk district will stop in the Kharkiv region. Travelers will have to then drive another three hours by car to Kramatorsk.
In recent months Russia has been systematically attacking Ukraine's railway infrastructure, trying to paralyze logistics, including the transportation of military cargo.
Keeping Ukraine's railways running has been a major source of national pride. It's also been an economic necessity, essential for humanitarian aid, and a critical lifeline over the four-plus years since Russia's invasion.
Authorities had briefly suspended train service in Kramatorsk after a Russian ballistic missile hit the station in April 2022, killing 61 people.At the moment of the strike, around 1,000 people were waiting to to evacuate to a safer part of the country.
At the moment of the strike, around 1,000 people were waiting to to evacuate to a safer part of the country.
Despite extensive damage, the station was restored six months later, and trains resumed operation.
In the spring of 2014, as Russia fomented an armed uprising in the eastern Donbas region, Kramatorsk was occupied for several months by pro-Russian separatist militias.That July, Ukrainian forces recaptured the city, and it became the de-facto regional administrative center in place of Russian-occupied Donetsk.
That July, Ukrainian forces recaptured the city, and it became the de-facto regional administrative center in place of Russian-occupied Donetsk.
Written on the boarded-up windows of the Kramatorsk railway station: "Bastion against the Huns," a reference to the 5th century nomadic warrior tribes who swept out of Central Asia and Caucasus and west into Europe.During a meeting in August with US President Donald Trump, Finnish President Alexander Stubb used that phrase to try and impress upon Trump the importance of the Ukrainian fight:"Kramatorsk and Slovyansk -- a bastion against the Huns," he reportedly said.
During a meeting in August with US President Donald Trump, Finnish President Alexander Stubb used that phrase to try and impress upon Trump the importance of the Ukrainian fight:

"Kramatorsk and Slovyansk -- a bastion against the Huns," he reportedly said.
Serhiy Nuzhnenko

Serhiy Nuzhnenko is a photojournalist for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

Mykyta Peretiatko

Mykyta Peretiatko is a multimedia journalist with RFE/RL's Central Newsroom.

RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

