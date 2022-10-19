Russian Drone Attacks On Ukrainian Cities Continue As Moscow Admits 'Tense' Battlefield Situation

Russian forces targeted Ukraine's southern Mykolayiv region again with kamikaze drones early on October 19, the Ukrainian military reported, as more than a week of air attacks has destroyed almost one-third of Ukraine's power stations and cut electricity in more than 1,000 cities, towns, and villages.

Despite the successive waves of Russian attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets, its military made a rare acknowledgement on October 18 that the situation was "tense" on the battlefield and its troops were under continuous Ukrainian attack in some areas.

The Ukrainian military's southern command said in a statement on October 19 that its forces shot down 12 drones overnight.



"Eleven drones were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the Southern Air Command and one by soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine," the press service of the command said.



Russian strikes the previous day hit a power plant in Kyiv, killing three people, and energy infrastructure in Kharkiv in the east and Dnipro in the south.



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on October 18 that Russian air strikes in the past week had destroyed 30 percent of Ukraine's power stations, while the Energy Ministry said hundreds of settlements were affected by blackouts.



"Currently, according to the Energy Ministry, 1,162 settlements remain without power," the emergencies services spokesman said.



Zelenskiy said Russia's use of Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine showed that Russia is both politically and militarily bankrupt despite having for decades spent billions of dollars on its military-industrial complex. "In the end they bowed to Tehran to get rather simple drones and missiles," Zelenskiy said.



"It will simply show the world once again that Russia is headed for defeat and is trying to drag yet another one of its accomplices into this terror," he said.



Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, and the Kremlin said it had no information about whether Iranian kamikaze drones were used.

But British intelligence early on October 18 identified the drones used by Russia as being Iranian-made, and the U.S. State Department assessed that Iranian drones were used on October 17 in an attack on Kyiv.



Moscow began the recent wave of air attacks last week, hitting residential areas in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.



NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will deliver air-defense systems to Ukraine in the coming days. Speaking at a security conference in Berlin, Stoltenberg said the systems would help Ukraine defend itself against attacks, including by drones made in Iran.



On the battlefield, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine said on October 18 that the situation in the southern city of Kherson was "difficult" and residents are to be evacuated.



Kherson was the first big city to fall to the Russian forces in February after the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion, but Ukrainian forces have been steadily retaking nearby territory for the past few weeks.



They have pushed as far as 30 kilometers south along the Dnieper River, threatening to trap Russian troops.

General Sergei Surovikin said on Russian state TV that Ukrainian troops using HIMARS artillery systems were hitting the city.



"The Russian Army will above all ensure the safe evacuation of the population" of Kherson, Surovikin said.



Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed head of the Kherson region, announced that the civilian population will be evacuated from part of the region as he warned of an expected escalation of hostilities.



Saldo on October 18 announced an "organized, gradual displacement" of civilians from four towns on the right bank of the Dnieper River.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP