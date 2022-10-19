Ukrainian Officials Discuss Response To Potential Energy 'Breakdown'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has discussed security at power supply facilities with senior officials following Russian air attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The press service of the president’s office said Zelenskiy and other government officials held the meeting on October 19 to discuss measures to "eliminate the consequences in the event of a breakdown of the energy system of Ukraine."

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

The ministers discussed various scenarios and ways to support the population "during possible threats of varying degrees of danger," according to the press service.

In addition, the meeting discussed security measures at critical facilities and the necessary steps to get through the heating season under constant Russian shelling of energy supply facilities.

Zelenskiy said on Telegram that the government is "working to create mobile power points for the critical infrastructure of cities, towns, and villages."

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy were among the government officials who met with representatives of the State Emergency Service and the heads of energy companies and executive authorities.

Russian troops have increased their shelling of energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine since October 10. Zelenskiy said on October 18 that since the new wave of attacks began, 30 percent of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed, causing massive power outages across the country.

There were air alerts throughout Ukraine again on October 19, and the governors of two western regions said energy facilities in their regions had been hit.

The governor of Ivano-Frankivsk said a Russian missile strike hit a coal-fired power station in the city of Burshtyn.

"Our region experienced missile fire today. The Burshtyn thermal power station was hit, which caused a fire," Svitlana Onyshchuk said in an online video statement.

No one was hurt in the strike, she said.

The power station supplies electricity to three western regions and 5 million consumers.

Serhiy Borzov, governor of the Vinnytsya region in western Ukraine, said Russia had also carried out attacks on energy facilities in his region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it launched new strikes against military and energy targets in Ukraine.

It added in its daily briefing on October 19 that "all designated targets were hit."

With reporting by Reuters