The Ukrainian military says it hit Russian military-industrial facilities used to produce explosives, as Russia pounded Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhya region in a drone attack that destroyed a humanitarian warehouse.

At least three people were wounded in the Russian attacks on June 14, attacks that included 14 Iranian-made Shahed drones, said Ivan Fedorov, the Ukrainian governor of Zaporizhzhya region.

"A humanitarian facility caught fire due to Russian shelling. Cars, a shop, and a public transport stop were damaged," Fedorov said in a post to Telegram. "The blast wave smashed windows in high-rise buildings."

Meanwhile, Russian authorities said several industrial complexes were damaged during an overnight Ukrainian drone strike in the Stavropol and Samara regions.

Russia turned over another 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers on June 14, the third such exchange of bodies since Moscow and Kyiv reached agreement on the subject during talks in Istanbul earlier this month.

In total, Ukraine received 3,012 bodies to date. It's unclear how many bodies Ukraine has returned to Russia.

"Everything Burned Down"

The Russian attack in Zaporizhzhya destroyed a warehouse containing humanitarian aid, local authorities reported.

"Everything burned down. We just received five truckloads of aid, totaling 100 tons," said Oleksandr Belyuga, who oversees the warehouse, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

Belyuga said his organization, created shortly after Russian full-scale invasion in 2022, provided assistance to internally displaced persons and for residents of frontline areas. It has also partnered with World Central Kitchen in the region.

Fedorov said 15 other residential buildings were damaged in the June 14 attack, leaving two police officers and a 62-year-old woman injured.

Russian Industrial Facilities Damaged

Ukraine military, meanwhile, claimed that two explosive manufacturers had been damaged by Ukrainian strikes.

Earlier, Russian media reported that drones had attacked two chemical plants in Stavropol and Samara. One of the targets was the Nevinnomyssky Azot chemical plant.

The plant reportedly produces up to one million tons of ammonia and over one million tons of ammonium nitrate annually -- a key ingredient in explosives and artillery shells.

Stavropol Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said debris fell in the industrial zone of the city. He initially reported one casualty but later clarified that no one was injured.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it had shot down more Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh and Belgorod regions, as well as over occupied Crimea.