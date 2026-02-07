Russia Continues Winter Campaign Against Ukraine's Energy System With Latest Attack

Russian missiles and drones struck Ukrainian power plants and electricity networks overnight on February 7, triggering rolling blackouts and renewing pressure on a grid already battered by weeks of attacks, Ukrainian authorities said.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the government has instituted emergency nationwide power shutdowns of the electricity grid across the country.

Kyiv also requested emergency assistance from Poland after Russia hit the Burshtynska and Dobrotvirska power plants in western Ukraine overnight.

"Russian criminals carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy facilities. The ⁠attack continues," Shmyhal said in a statement posted on Telegram. "Energy workers are ready to start repair works as ⁠soon as the security ⁠situation allows."

The latest large-scale attack on the country’s electricity grid comes amid weeks of Russian strikes that have already left parts of the country, particularly the capital, Kyiv, without power, heat, and in some cases, even running water as temperatures have at times plunged below minus 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian attack involved missiles and drones targeting key population centers across central and western Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the strikes on the energy sector are part of a broader campaign by Moscow intended to deprive civilians of heating amid freezing winter temperatures.

Two airports in eastern Poland temporarily suspended operations as a precaution due to the Russian strikes on nearby Ukrainian territory, Polish authorities said on February 7.

“In connection with the need to ensure the possibility of the free operation of military aviation, the airports in Rzeszow and Lublin have temporarily suspended flight operations,” the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency posted on X.

Kyiv has been hit particularly hard amid the sustained Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. More than 1,110 apartment blocks remained without heat in the aftermath of an assault on the Ukrainian capital last week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier called for faster action in boosting air defenses and repairing damage, saying that personnel changes would be made in areas where air defenses had not performed effectively.

“The small-scale air defense component, specifically countering attack drones, must work more efficiently and prevent the problems that exist,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on February 6.

Diplomacy over ending the nearly five-year full-scale war in Ukraine continues, with the latest round of talks this week yielding a prisoner swap but no major breakthrough, with the controversial issue of territorial concessions from Kyiv still unresolved.

Speaking to reporters on February 6, US President Donald Trump said that ongoing talks could lead to progress.

“Very, very good talks today, having to do with Russia-Ukraine,” Trump said. “Something could be happening.”

The Kremlin said earlier that a third round of peace talks should take place “soon”, although no date has yet been announced.