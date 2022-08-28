Ukrainian Forces Continue To Repel Russian Attacks On Key Donbas City Of Bakhmut

Ukrainian military forces have continued to foil Russian attempts to break through around the strategic city of Bakhmut to extend control over the Donbas region.

Having taken Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk weeks ago, Russian forces have focused on the key city of Bakhmut.

The town -- which had an estimated 70,000 residents before Russia launched its unprovoked full invasion on February 24 -- was shelled again on August 27, as were nearby Soldedar and Zaitseve, according to a Ukrainian military report.

It said Ukraine halted advances near two other major towns, Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

The Ukrainian military also said its forces holding out in the coal-producing town of Avdiyivka had managed to repel a Russian assault despite enemy artillery and air strikes.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to provide protection against potential radiation poisoning in the event of a disaster at the facility.

The move came as Ukraine and Russia traded accusations of shelling around the site. Experts expressed concerns about the cooling systems for the plant's nuclear reactors after the facility was temporarily knocked offline on August 25.

A failure of the cooling system could cause a meltdown at Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

On August 27, Ukraine said Russian forces fired on towns across the river from the facility, while Russia claimed Ukrainian troops shelled a building where nuclear fuel is being stored. The claims could not independently be verified.

Meanwhile, the British Defense Ministry has cast doubt on how Russia will be able to increase its armed forces or whether any such beefed-up force will increase its combat power in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week to increase the size of Russia's armed forces to 2.04 million from 1.9 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month.

In its regular update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said that it was not clear if this would be achieved by recruiting more volunteers or by increasing conscription.

Either way, it would likely not have a big impact on the war in Ukraine given "Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops; very few new contract servicemen are being recruited; and conscripts are technically not obliged to serve outside of Russian territory," the ministry said on Twitter on August 28.

With reporting by Reuters