Fighting Rages In Donetsk As Russia Building Up Its Forces In The Kherson Region, Ukraine Says
Fierce fighting was under way in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk as Moscow-backed separatists attempted to push back Kyiv's forces from the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, while Ukrainian military officials said Russia may launch a fresh offensive in the south.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russian forces shelled a Ukrainian city close to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the regional governor said on August 4, while Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, was shelled by the Russians, Ukraine's presidential office said.
Several industrial sites were hit in the city, and in the nearby city of Chuhuiv, a rocket hit a five-story residential building.
Ukrainian forces successfully fought off Russian attacks northeast and east of the Donetsk region towns of Soledar and Bakhmut, while fighting was ongoing to the south of Bakhmut, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of the Ukrainian General Staff, said on August 4.
However, Hromov confirmed that Ukrainian troops had been forced to withdraw from the village of Semyhirya and their positions southeast of Avdiyivka.
Hromov told a news conference that Ukrainian forces had recaptured two villages around the eastern city of Slovyansk but had been pushed back to a nearby town after being forced to abandon a coal mine regarded as a key defensive position.
He said Moscow may launch an offensive in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson to try to win back momentum in the war, and it has been building up forces there.
Russia-backed separatist leaders in the Donetsk region said that Ukrainian shelling had killed at least five people and wounded six in the city of Donetsk.
While the city itself has been controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014, the Ukrainian military continues to hold large areas of the surrounding Donetsk region, though Russian forces say they are now making significant territorial gains.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk, said on Telegram that three civilians had been killed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Shevchenko and five wounded in the past 24 hours.
Eight people were killed and four wounded by Russian artillery shelling in the town of Toretsk in Donetsk, Kyrylenko said.
The shelling near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has already caused concern at the UN’s nuclear watchdog.
Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on August 3 that “every principle of nuclear safety has been violated” at the plant. “What is at stake is extremely serious and extremely grave and dangerous.”
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on August 5 that Russia's intentions toward the nuclear plant remain unclear.
However, the bulletin noted, the actions that the Russians have undertaken at the facility have "likely undermined the security and safety of the plant’s normal operations."
The regional governor in Dnipropetrovsk said Russia fired 60 rockets at Nikopol, a city across the Dnieper River from the plant, which has been under Russian supervision since Moscow's troops seized it early in the war.
Some 50 residential buildings were damaged in the city of 107,000, and residents were left without electricity, Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram.
“A tense night of alarms and shelling. Two districts of the Nikopol and Kryvorizky regions came under enemy attack,” he said. There were no injuries, but more than 3,000 citizens of Nikopol were left without electricity.
Military experts quoted in U.S. media reports say they believe Russia is shelling the area intentionally, knowing that Ukrainian forces cannot risk returning fire because it could damage the reactors or disturb nuclear waste sites.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Moscow of using the power plant as a "nuclear shield."
Meanwhile, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on August 4 that alliance members are working closely with defense companies to ensure Ukraine gets more supplies of weapons and equipment to be prepared for the long haul in its war against the Russian invaders.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP
Orban Tells U.S. Conservatives His Government Is 'Under Siege By Progressive Liberals'
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on August 4 urged a gathering of U.S conservatives in Texas to join forces with Hungarian conservatives in 2024 to take back institutions in Washington and Brussels from liberals.
Orban said Hungary and his government were "under the siege of progressive liberals” whom he accused of seeking to separate Western civilization from its Christian roots, while his government's pro-family policies, anti-immigration stance, and rejection of gender ideology resist those efforts.
"This war is a culture war," Orban said, speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. "We have to revitalize our churches, our families, our universities, and our community institutions."
Orban also said the United States needs a strong leader to negotiate a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.
"Only a strong leader can negotiate peace," Orban said. "We need a strong America with a strong leader."
Orban didn't specifically refer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has hinted that he will run for president again in 2024.
He and Trump had warm relations when Trump was in office, and the Hungarian leader endorsed Trump ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Orban has been widely criticized in Europe, most recently for comments he made about racial mixing, which were condemned as racist and rooted in Nazi ideology.
He told CPAC attendees that those who accused him or his government of racism were "idiots." He said his government had adopted a "zero-tolerance" policy on racism and anti-Semitism.
The right-wing nationalist also has been slammed by European Union leaders who say he has undermined democracy with measures that restrict immigration and give his government control over the media and nongovernmental organizations.
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, said the stakes are high for 2024. In addition to the U.S. election, Europeans will vote on European Parliament seats that year.
"These two locations will define the two fronts in the battle for Western civilization," Orban said.
With reporting by Reuters
Former Pro-Russian President Of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, Son Hit With EU Sanctions
EU member states have imposed sanctions on the former president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, and his son for their alleged role in threatening Ukraine's security.
A European Council statement on August 4 said the two were added to an existing EU sanctions list “for their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and the state’s stability and security.”
The council said it was taking the action in response to “the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine."
Yanukovych was president of Ukraine for four years until his ouster in February 2014 in a popular uprising against his government's turn away from the West and toward Moscow.
Russia responded to the defeat of its ally by seizing Ukrainian territory on the Crimean Peninsula and in the eastern Donbas region. Moscow launched its current full-scale invasion in February.
The EU argues that Yanukovych, 72, still plays a "role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and the state's stability and security."
The sanctions document published in the EU's Official Journal accused Yanukovych, 72, of plotting to return to power in Ukraine if the Russian invasion succeeds in toppling President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Yanukovych was part of a Russian special operation aimed at replacing the Ukrainian president during the first phases of the invasion, the journal said, citing “different sources.”
The sanctions against Yanukovych’s son, Oleksandr Yanukovych, were for the same reasons and for “conducting transactions with the separatist groups in the Donbas region of Ukraine.”
As sanctioned individuals, the father and son are subject to an EU visa ban and a freeze on any assets they hold inside the bloc.
With reporting by AFP
Turkish Defense Minister Says Three More Ships Filled With Grain Set To Depart Ukraine
Three more ships filled with grain will depart Ukraine on August 5 under a UN-backed agreement to resume exports of grain and other agricultural products through ports on the Black Sea, Turkey's defense minister said.
"It is planned that three ships will set sail tomorrow from Ukraine," the Anadolu state news agency quoted Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying.
He also said that an empty ship was expected to head toward Ukraine after being inspected in Istanbul.
Akar held talks with Ukraine's defense and infrastructure ministers to discuss the situation around grain deliveries, the statement added.
The statement came one day after the first ship passed Istanbul since the grain export deal was agreed. It had set off from the Ukrainian port at Odesa on August 1 for the Lebanese port of Tripoli.
Moscow and Kyiv agreed in a deal brokered last month by Turkey and the United Nations to resume shipments of wheat and other grain from three Ukrainian ports for the first time since Russia invaded in February.
The agreement calls for an international team that includes officials from Turkey, the United Nations, Russia, and Ukraine to oversee inspections and passage through the Bosphorus.
The team said in a statement that the first ship's successful passage offered "proof of concept" that the agreement can hold.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the agreement's implementation by phone with UN chief Antonio Guterres, Ankara said. Details of the conversation were not disclosed.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iran Arrests 10 Alleged Islamic State Militants On Suspicion Of Plotting Attacks On Religious Processions
Iran says it has arrested 10 militants affiliated with the extremist Islamic State (IS) group who were planning to carry out attacks on religious processions during the Islamic month of Muharram, which started on July 30.
In a statement on August 4, Iran's Ministry of Intelligence identified the people arrested as "Takfiri-Zionist terrorists" and accused Israel of hiring them.
The ministry did not provide the names of the alleged IS militants or say where they were being detained.
The statement, published by the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said the people arrested were found with explosive equipment, communication devices, and weapons.
The arrests were made in two locations -- one in the west and one in the south of the country -- in the last three days, the statement added.
The ministry said a clash occurred at one of the locations that resulted in the alleged militants wounding two Iranian intelligence agents in an exchange of gunfire before they were arrested.
In recent years, especially after the armed attack on the Iranian parliament and on Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's tomb in 2017, the security institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran have occasionally reported the arrest of IS members before they carried out sabotage operations.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Former Russian Deputy Education Minister Remanded In Custody On Embezzlement Charges
Former Russian Deputy Education Minister Marina Rakova has been remanded in custody on embezzlement charges.
On August 4, the Tver district court in Moscow rejected a request by Rakova's lawyers, who had asked the court to transfer their client from detention to house arrest, saying that she had pleaded guilty and expressed a willingness to provide financial compensation for the damage caused.
The court ruled that Rakova must stay in pretrial detention until at least October 9.
Rakova was arrested last fall along with the rector of Moscow's School of Social and Economic Sciences, Sergei Zuyev. The two were charged with embezzling 50 million rubles ($950,000) from the ministry.
A day earlier, the same court transferred Zuyev from a detention center to house arrest.
Amnesty Accuses Ukrainian Forces Of Endangering Civilians, Sparking Angry Response From Kyiv
Ukrainian forces have been accused by Amnesty International of endangering civilians by basing themselves in residential buildings, schools, and hospitals, sparking a strong response from Kyiv.
Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said the group’s researchers documented “a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas" as it released its report on August. 4.
The report, which the Kremlin and Russian media have already quoted extensively, is an attempt to "shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"There is not and cannot be, even hypothetically, any condition under which any Russian strikes become justified. Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive, and frankly terroristic," he said.
Earlier on August 4, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the rights group had drawn a "false equivalence" between the actions of Russia's invading forces and Ukrainians defending their homeland.
"This behavior of Amnesty International is not about finding and reporting the truth to the world, it is about creating a false equivalence -- between the offender and the victim, between the country that destroys hundreds and thousands of civilians, cities, territories, and a country that is desperately defending itself," he said.
Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov called the report a "perversion" for questioning the right of Ukrainians to defend their country.
“Any attempts to even in passing equate the unprovoked Russian aggression and Ukraine's self-defense, like it is done in the Amnesty International report, is evidence of losing adequacy and a way to destroy one's authority,” he wrote.
Callamard said being in a defensive position “does not exempt the Ukrainian military from respecting international humanitarian law.”
She tweeted later on August 4 that Ukrainian and Russian "social media mobs and trolls" were attacking Amnesty International.
"This is called war propaganda, disinformation, misinformation. This won't dent our impartiality and won't change the facts," she said.
The human rights organization said it found evidence of Ukrainian forces launching strikes from within populated residential areas and basing themselves in civilian buildings in 19 towns and villages in three regions of the country. It said its researchers collected the data between April and July.
The report said survivors and witnesses of Russian strikes in the Donbas, Kharkiv, and Mykolayiv regions told Amnesty International researchers that the Ukrainian military had been operating near their homes around the time of the strikes, exposing the areas to retaliatory fire from Russian forces.
"Amnesty International researchers witnessed such conduct in numerous locations," the report said.
Amnesty also said it found Ukrainian forces using hospitals as military bases in five places, which the human rights group called “a clear violation of international humanitarian law,” which requires the parties to a conflict “to avoid locating, to the maximum extent feasible, military objectives within or near densely populated areas.”
But the report also stressed that the “Ukrainian military’s practice of locating military objectives within populated areas does not in any way justify indiscriminate Russian attacks.”
It also said that in locations where Amnesty International concluded that Russia had committed war crimes “the organization did not find evidence of Ukrainian forces located in the civilian areas unlawfully targeted by the Russian military.”
Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak on Twitter accused Amnesty International of participating in Moscow's disinformation campaign to discredit Ukraine's armed forces.
"Today, Moscow tries to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the eyes of Western societies and disrupt weapons supply using the entire network of influence agents," Podolyak said. "It is a shame that the organization like @amnesty is participating in this disinformation and propaganda campaign."
The report aligns with the narrative that Russia is justified in launching attacks on civilian areas because Ukrainian fighters have set up positions there.
“We’re talking about it all the time, calling the actions of Ukraine’s armed forces the tactics of using the civilian population as a ‘human shield,’” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russian-Imposed Court In Crimea Launches Case Against RFE/RL Journalist
A court in Crimea set up by Russian-imposed authorities says it has launched a probe into RFE/RL journalist Olena Yurchenko for "activities discrediting Russia's armed forces."
The court in the Russian-controlled Crimean city of Kerch said it had registered an administrative case against Yurchenko, who has been working as an editor at RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities project after she fled Crimea in 2014 following the Ukrainian peninsula's illegal annexation by Russia.
The case does not specify what Yurchenko did to warrant the charges.
The administrative punishment for "publicly discrediting the Russian Army's activities" is a fine of up to 50,000 rubles ($820). According to Russian law, further similar infractions committed within a year may lead to criminal charges that are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly condemned the move, calling the charges "ridiculous."
“We stand by Olena Yurchenko as she faces yet another attempt by the Kremlin to silence and intimidate those who speak truth to power,” Fly said in a statement on August 4.
“These ridiculous charges will not stop journalists like Olena from reporting on the horror [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has unleashed upon the people of Ukraine," he added.
After Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in late February, Russia's Roskomnadzor media regulator blocked Crimea.Realities and RFE/RL's several other websites in Russian.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries, including the United States and most European nations.
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Kara-Murza Hit With New Charge Over Event For Political Prisoners
MOSCOW -- A new charge has been brought against jailed Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza stemming from his role in organizing an event to support political prisoners in Russia.
Kara-Murza's lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, said on August 4 that his client had been charged with carrying out activities of an undesirable organization. The noted Kremlin-critic was already in jail after he was arrested in April for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian Army's activities in Ukraine.
According to Prokhorov, Kara-Murza is accused of holding a conference in Moscow in October to support political prisoners in Russia that was sponsored by the foreign-based Free Russia Foundation. That group has been deemed "undesirable" in the country.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations which received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
Russian lawmakers have since dramatically widened the scope of the law, including barring Russian nationals and organizations anywhere in the world from taking part in activities of such "undesirable" groups.
Russia's Investigative Committee has been conducting an initial probe into allegations that Kara-Murza distributed false information about the army while speaking to lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
Kara-Murza has rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated.
His arrest came amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any dissent to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which Moscow launched against its neighbor on February 24.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
Griner Sentenced To Nine Years By Russian Court; Biden Calls It 'Unacceptable'
A Russian court has found U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced her to nine years in prison, a punishment that sparked anger from teammates and athletes around the world and which U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable."
A handcuffed Griner, a two-time Olympic champion, was led out of the courtroom in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on August 4 after Judge Anna Sotnikova handed down the sentence, which also includes a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,300). Griner has 10 days to appeal the ruling, which her lawyers said they would do.
Even though a remorseful Griner took responsibility for what she called in her final statement "an honest mistake" by packing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her bags, prosecutors requested that the court sentence her to 9 1/2 years in prison. The maximum sentence allowed under Russian law is 10 years.
During her final statement, Griner made an emotional apology to her family, teammates and the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, where she plays in the off-season of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), “for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them.”
With her voice cracking, she added: “I hope in your ruling it does not end my life.”
"I love my family," the 31-year-old said quietly to reporters as she was being led away.
Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.
Griner, an eight-time all-star recognized as one of the greatest players in the history of the WNBA, has been detained since February 17 after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage upon landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. She was returning to Russia, where she has competed since 2014.
Her detention was made public only after Russian troops moved into Ukraine, as relations between Russia and the United States hit new lows after Washington led the West in bringing sanctions against Moscow.
In a rare move, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement minutes after the sentence was announced, saying the case was "one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney."
"It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates," the statement said.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said later that Russia should accept a U.S. offer for the release of Griner and another American imprisoned in Russia.
"We have made a substantial offer to bring her and Paul Whelan home. We urge Russia to accept that proposal," said Jean-Pierre.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone on July 29 to discuss the proposal, which Blinken said involved Griner and Whelan in a prisoner swap. News reports quoting U.S. sources have said that the Russian swapped for the two would be jailed arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Outside the courtroom, Griner's lawyers promised an appeal would be filed with the court, adding that some of the case files had been drawn up in violation of the law.
"The court has completely ignored the defense’s arguments and the defendant’s admission of guilt. Considering all that, we view the penalty term assigned by the court as totally unjustified. We will file an appeal," one of Griner’s lawyers, Maria Blagovolina, said.
The case comes during the most strained U.S.-Russian relations since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis and has put Biden under pressure to intervene on behalf of Americans detained in Russia, including Griner and Whelan. The U.S. government has deemed both of them to have been "wrongfully detained."
"My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible," Biden's statement after the sentence added.
Detained en route to join her Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, after a brief trip home to the United States, Griner had pleaded guilty to the charge of being in possession of the cannabis-oil cartridges, saying she must have accidentally packed them while rushing to the airport for her flight to Russia.
Griner's WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, was scheduled to play a game later on August 4. It called the verdict a "sobering milestone" in Griner's "nightmare," while the league, in a joint statement with the National Basketball Association, said the ruling was "unjustified and unfortunate."
A conviction is usually a prerequisite to arranging a prisoner exchange and also allows Griner to apply for a pardon from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
With reporting by CNN and Reuters
Another Tajik Man Goes Missing In Moscow, Relatives Fear Abduction By Tajik Authorities
Another native of Tajikistan's restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region (GBAO) has reportedly gone missing in Moscow and may have forcibly been taken to Tajikistan where he could face illegal incarceration and an arbitrary trial.
Relatives of Ruslan Pulodbekov told RFE/RL on August 3 that he went incommunicado after he was briefly detained by immigration police in the Russian capital on July 29, the same day two other GBAO natives -- who are now Russian citizens -- went missing from a Moscow airport before emerging later in a video on a YouTube channel saying that they had "decided to return to Tajikistan" by their "own will."
Pulodbekov's relatives told RFE/RL that he was most likely taken into Tajik custody over his close ties with Amriddin Alovatshoev, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Dushanbe in April, four months after he was arrested in Russia and later showed up in custody in Tajikistan.
Alovatshoev, known as an informal leader of GBAO youth in Russia, was found guilty of hostage-taking, illegally depriving others of their freedom, and "other crimes," charges his relatives call trumped-up.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in GBAO followed protests initially sparked in mid-May by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Khorugh Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called a "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gordo-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the country's territory, its population is a mere 250,000. The region's mountainous terrain makes travel difficult, while its economy suffers from unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
NATO Chief Says Ukraine War Poses Greatest Danger For Europe Since WWII
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia must not be permitted to win in the war it launched against Ukraine, which has given rise to the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War II.
Speaking in Norway on August 4, Stoltenberg said the alliance and its member countries may have to continue to support Ukraine with arms and other assistance for a long time in order to keep Russia from succeeding after it launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
"It's in our interest that this type of aggressive policy does not succeed," Stoltenberg said.
"This is the most dangerous situation in Europe since World War II," he said, adding, "what happens in Ukraine is terrible but it would be much worse if there was a war between Russia and NATO."
Stoltenberg then reaffirmed the alliance's resolve to defend all its 30 member countries.
"If (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin even thinks of doing something similar to a NATO country as he has done to Georgia, Moldova or Ukraine, then all of NATO will be involved immediately," Stoltenberg said.
The war has led previously nonaligned Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership, with the request so far ratified by 23 of the 30 member states, including the United States.
"This is not just an attack on Ukraine, an independent democratic nation with more than 40 million people, it's also an attack on our values and the world order we want," the NATO chief said of the war.
Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the two traditionally neutral Nordic countries, Finland, which shares a border of more than 1,000 kilometers with Russia, and Sweden applied to join NATO as soon as possible.
Under the fast-track admission process, the U.S. Senate voted 95-1 in favor of the two countries' membership on August 3, making the United States the 23rd of the 30 NATO countries to formally endorse the move so far, after Italy approved it earlier this week.
According to a NATO list, seven member countries have yet to formally agree: the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, and Turkey.
Only Turkey has raised a challenge, demanding the intensification of work on extraditing dozens of government opponents it labels "terrorists" from both countries in exchange for its support.
Turkey has said that a special committee would meet Finnish and Swedish officials this month to assess whether the two nations are complying with its conditions.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Norwegian Diplomat Should Leave Country Over 'Russophobic' Insults
Russia's Foreign Ministry says a Norwegian diplomat should leave the country because of "Russophobic" statements she made.
Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on August 4 that Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland was summoned over the "unacceptable behavior" of Elisabeth Ellingsen, Norwegian consul in the Arctic city of Murmansk, at a hotel reception that was recorded on a security camera and distributed online over the weekend.
"After what happened, Elisabeth Ellingsen's presence in Russia is impossible," the statement said.
In the video, posted on a Telegram channel on July 30, Ellingsen was seen frustrated as she waited for a clean room and used words insulting the hotel staff and Russians in general.
The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said earlier it "deeply regretted" the incident.
The diplomatic incident comes as relations between Russia and the West have been tense since late February after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP
Talks On Saving 2015 Nuclear Accord With Iran Restart In Vienna
Negotiators have begun a new round of talks in Vienna on August 4 on salvaging a landmark 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers.
The talks opened in the Austrian capital with a meeting between Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, and the EU's Enrique Mora, coordinator of the negotiations. Mora will again shuttle between Kani and the U.S. negotiator, Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, because Iran refuses to hold direct talks with the United States.
The talks are the first since March, when negotiations that began last year to reintegrate the United States into the agreement stalled.
Comments made by Malley and Kani ahead of the talks indicated that neither side was overly optimistic about the prospect of a breakthrough.
Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, said on August 3 that he was headed to Vienna to resume the negotiations "with expectations in check."
He said that the United States "is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal," adding, "It will shortly be clear if Iran is prepared for the same."
Kani put the onus on Washington to compromise, saying in a tweet that the United States should "show maturity & act responsibly."
Under the deal with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China, Iran pledged to curb its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.
But since Washington's unilateral pullout from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, Tehran has gradually broken from compliance with the accord.
In a last-ditch effort last month, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, submitted a compromise proposal and called on the parties to accept it to avoid a "dangerous nuclear crisis."
Mora previously said the two sides were close to a deal before talks broke down in March.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House on August 4 that time is getting "very short" for Iran to accept a return to the deal.
There is "a deal on the table" and the Iranians "ought to take it," he said. "You've heard the president say we're not going to wait forever for Iran to take this deal."
Months of inaction and increased international isolation of Iranian ally Russia since the Kremlin attacked Ukraine in February have lowered hopes for a new deal that slowly emerged after another lull accompanying the election last year of hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration says it favors a return to the deal, including lifting key sanctions, but has rejected an Iranian demand to reverse the blacklisting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization.
Russia's envoy to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, also tweeted about the return to negotiations.
Borrell said the draft text includes "hard-won compromises by all sides" and "addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore" the 2015 pact.
Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on August 2 warned Iran's program was "moving ahead very, very fast" and "growing in ambition and capacity."
On July 25, Iran said monitoring cameras belonging to the IAEA will not be turned back on until an agreement is reached.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Poland Summons Belarusian Charge d'Affaires Over Belsat TV Journalist's Imprisonment
The Polish Foreign Ministry has summoned Belarusia's charge d'affaires after a journalist for Polish broadcaster Belsat TV was sentenced in Belarus to five years in jail.
Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on August 4 that the Belarusian diplomat was summoned because journalist Iryna Slaunikava "is not only an employee of Polish Television, but one of those journalists who fight for peace and the rule of law in Belarus."
A court in Belarus sentenced Slaunikava a day earlier as the Belarusian government continues to crack down on independent media following mass protests sparked by a disputed presidential election two years ago that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Slaunikava, who is being held in custody, was found guilty of leading an extremist group and organizing activities that disrupt social order. She has denied the charges.
A former correspondent for Belsat TV who went on trial in June, Slaunikava was first arrested along with her husband, Alyaksandr Loyka, in late October. The couple was sentenced to 30 days in jail on charges of "distribution of extremist materials" and "minor hooliganism."
After serving their jail terms, Slaunikava was charged again, this time with "leading an extremist group" and the "organization and preparation of events disrupting social order." Loyka was not arrested a second time.
Lukashenka, 67, and in power since 1994, has tightened his grip on the country since the 2020 election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
Most of the country's independent media have also been either arrested or left the country due to the crackdown.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
With reporting by Polska Times and Wiadomosci
Russian Lawmaker Put On Most-Wanted List After Failing To Attend Hearing Giving Him 10-Year Sentence
Russian lawmaker Vadim Belousov has been added to the country's most-wanted list after he failed to show at a court hearing where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on bribery charges.
A Moscow court sentenced Belousov, a member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber, on August 3 and ordered him to pay a 500 million ruble ($8.19 million) fine after finding him guilty of receiving more than 3 billion rubles ($49 million) in bribes from a construction company in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk when Belousov led a local bakery there.
The Interior Ministry subsequently placed Belousov on the most-wanted list.
Belousov’s mother-in-law, Margarita Butakova, was an accountant there at the time and was handed a suspended five-year prison term for her role in the operation.
Both Belousov and Butakova pleaded not guilty.
In late July, Russia's Central Election Commission (TsIK) said Belousov was officially registered as a candidate for the post of the head of the Republic of Udmurtia in an election scheduled for September.
TsIK Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on August 4 that it is too early to annul Belousov's candidacy in the election, stressing that the court's decision has yet to take force as Belousov has the right to appeal the verdict and sentence.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Ukraine Calls On Lebanon To Reconsider Decision To Allow Transportation Of Ship With 'Stolen' Grain
Ukraine has called on Lebanon to reconsider a court decision to allow a seized Syrian ship carrying what Kyiv says is stolen Ukrainian grain to travel further.
In a statement issued on August 4, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was "disappointed" by the court's decision to clear the Syrian-flagged Laodicea for departure from the Lebanese port city of Tripoli, stressing that Kyiv's point of view on the issue was ignored by the court.
"The Lebanese court's decision allows the ship, which is under international sanctions over the illegal transportation of cargo from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, to unimpededly leave the port of Tripoli with stolen Ukrainian flour and barley," the statement says.
"The decision under question actually enables Russia to continue stealing from Ukraine's temporarily occupied south with a sense impunity," it added.
A day earlier, the Russian Embassy in Lebanon said it had no information on the ship or the cargo that was shipped there by a private company.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of stealing around 500,000 tons of grain from areas it has occupied, saying 78 vessels involved in the transfer of the stolen grain were traced by Ukrainian experts.
Russia, which launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, has denied stealing grain from Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
Ethnic Armenian Forces Say Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh Stable After Deadly Cease-Fire Violations
De facto ethnic Armenian military authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh say the situation in the breakaway region has stabilized after a flare-up in violence with Azerbaijani forces that left three soldiers dead and prompted Baku to take control of several strategic heights in the disputed region.
A day after each side blamed the other for cease-fire violations that saw one Azerbaijani soldier and two from ethnic Armenian forces killed, the de facto ethnic Armenian military authorities said on August 4 that despite some sporadic gunfire, "steps to stabilize the situation continue to be taken with the mediation of the command of the Russian military," which is overseeing the situation.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts as part of the Russian-brokered cease-fire. An estimated 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the situation.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades prior to the war in 2020, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
The recent cease-fire violations drew an immediate international rebuke, with Russia accusing Baku of violating the brittle cease-fire and the United States and the European Union urging an "immediate" cessation of hostilities.
"The recent increase in tensions underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry says ethnic Armenian troops opened fire on August 3 on Azerbaijani Army positions in the district of Lacin, which has been under the control of Russian peacekeepers since November 2020, killing Azerbaijani conscript Anar Kazimov.
Ethnic Armenian military authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh, in turn, accused Azerbaijan of a major cease-fire violation with the use of grenade launchers and drones, claiming that two ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed, and 14 others wounded in separate attacks.
The violence prompted the breakaway region's separatist leader, Arayik Haratiunian, to sign a decree on partial mobilization.
With reporting by Reuters and Interfax
Kyiv Says Russia Plans Fresh Offensive As Moscow Shells Multiple Targets Across Ukraine
Ukraine said Moscow was putting together an attack force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih, as Russia bombarded several parts of Ukraine, causing casualties and damage.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said on Telegram that three civilians had been killed in Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Shevchenko and five wounded in the past 24 hours.
The governor of the Sumy region on the border with Russia, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, said three towns had been shelled by Russian forces on August 3, with a total of 55 missiles fired. There were no injuries, but homes and commercial premises were damaged.
Zhyvytsky said eight artillery shells hit residential parts of the Krasnopylska community.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its update on August 4 that Russia had begun creating a strike group in the Kryvyi Rih direction and that it could be preparing new offensive operations in southern Ukraine.
The steel-producing city of Kryvyi Rih, where Zelenskiy grew up, lies around 50 kilometers from the southern front line.
Mayor Yevhen Yevtushenko of Nikopol, to the west of Zaporizhzhya in central Ukraine, said on his Telegram channel that his city had been shelled overnight and that a woman was wounded.
The Russian military also shelled the Kryvorizky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported, adding that the Russians used Hrad rockets.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin that Ukraine continued to hit Russian military targets with missile and artillery strikes targeted at strongholds, personnel clusters, logistical support bases, and ammunition depots throughout the front line.
British intelligence said that Ukraine's tactic is "highly likely" to damage the Russian military's logistical resupply and put pressure on combat support elements.
The bulletin said that Russian forces have "almost certainly" installed radar reflectors in the water near the Antonivskiy Bridge across the Dnieper that was damaged by Ukrainian rockets fired from U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers. The reflectors are meant to hide the bridge from possible future strikes, British intelligence suggested.
"This highlights the threat Russia feels from the increased range and precision of Western-supplied systems," the bulletin said.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the whole point of the Russian offensive in the east was to force Ukraine to divert troops from the area that is truly a danger -- Zaporizhzhya.
Russia in March was accused of firing shells dangerously close to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, as its forces took it over in the first weeks of the invasion.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Moscow of using Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant as a "nuclear shield" in attacks on Ukrainian forces.
Russia denies it targets civilians, but many towns and cities have been destroyed and thousands killed since the start of the invasion in late February. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russian forces of war crimes.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa, CNN, and BBC
Italian Tax Police Seize Property Of Architect Who Designed 'Putin's Palace'
Tax police in Italy have seized assets worth more than 141 million euros ($144 million) said to belong to an architect who designed a luxury estate dubbed "Putin's Palace" by opponents of the Russian president.
Tax authorities in Brescia in northern Italy said in a statement on August 3 that they had seized the assets from a "well-known professional," saying he failed to pay taxes from 2013 to 2019. Italian media and Reuters said the assets belonged to Lanfranco Cirillo.
The assets include a helicopter, luxury properties, cash, jewels, and important works of art, according to the tax police. The artworks include paintings by Pablo Picasso, Wassily Kandinsky, and Paul Cezanne, according to the Italian newspaper la Reppublica.
WATCH: A video alleging that a secret palace used by Russian President Vladimir Putin comes stuffed with over-the-top amenities like a strip club and an $800 toilet brush has gained tens of millions of views on YouTube. The video was made by opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and posted by his supporters after his detention.
A lawyer for Cirillo confirmed that his client's assets had been seized but said he was not guilty of any wrongdoing regarding Italian taxes.
"The architect, who is in Moscow, is very disappointed by the fact that having bought some prestigious properties and works of art in Italy and having provided for his wife and daughter are used to argue that he faked his move abroad," lawyer Stefano Lojacono said in a statement quoted by Reuters.
Lojacono said Cirillo had been based in Russia for many years and had been granted Russian citizenship in 2014. He has been the architect for palaces and villas for dozens of Russian oligarchs.
But he is best known as the architect who designed a grand estate that was the subject of an investigation by opposition politician Aleksei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Campaign (FBK). An online video expose released by the FBK in 2021 claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was its ultimate owner.
Putin has denied any link to the luxury property, which overlooks the exclusive Gelendzhik Bay region of the Black Sea from Cape Idokopas. It was built between 2005 and 2010, and the FBK investigation alleges the luxurious estate cost more than $1 billion to build.
The palace is 17,691 square meters and is said to include a home theater, a lobby with a bar, a hookah bar, a casino, and a swimming pool.
Arkady Rotenberg, a childhood friend of Putin and one of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs, said in an interview in January 2021 that he owns the mansion. Rotenberg said he acquired it "several years ago" without offering specifics and said he planned to turn it into an apartment-hotel facility.
With reporting by Reuters and la Reppublica
Fire At Russian Online Retailer's Warehouse Destroys Building, Leaves One Dead
A major fire broke out on August 3 at the Moscow-area warehouse of online retailer Ozon, destroying the building and causing at least one death, according to news reports.
A source in the emergency services was quoted as saying in addition to the fatality, two people remained unaccounted for and 13 were injured, including two who were hospitalized.
The fire caused the roof of the fulfillment center, where employees process orders placed by Ozon customers, to collapse in an area about the size of three soccer fields, according to the reports.
Emergencies Ministry official Aleksandr Chupryan was quoted by Interfax as saying no one had been killed, while 11 people had sought medical assistance.
Ozon, one of the largest companies in Russia’s e-commerce sector, said all employees had been safely evacuated from the warehouse and none had been injured. The company said the fire broke out in a standalone block at its fulfillment center near Istra, a village about 40 kilometers northwest of Moscow.
More than 1,000 employees were evacuated from the premises as nearly 100 firefighters battled the blaze using dozens of emergency response vehicles and helicopters. Photos posted on social media showed a plume of dark smoke billowing from the roof of the warehouse.
Arson is considered the likeliest cause of the fire, the emergency services source told RIA Novosti. The Prosecutor-General's Office of the Moscow region said that an investigation had been launched.
Ozon also said it had removed the goods that had been in the warehouse at the time of the fire from its online marketplace, adding in a statement that customers will be refunded for lost orders and sellers will receive compensation for damaged or lost goods.
The damage from the fire is estimated at 10 billion rubles ($163 million). The building was a complete loss.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and Interfax
Iranian Officials Restrict Movement Of Baha'is As Pressure Campaign Builds
The Iran Human Rights Organization says Iranian authorities have installed electronic tags on nine Baha'i followers and is restricting their movement in another sign the government is increasing pressure on the group.
According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), the nine Baha'i members are allowed to travel within a radius of 500 meters of their residence for 304 days, effective August 2.
The nine were previously sentenced to one year in prison on a charge of "propaganda activity against the system through the promotion of Baha'iism."
The move comes amid renewed pressure and harassment against the Baha'is, with security agents arresting dozens of Baha'i followers in recent weeks and raiding the homes of hundreds of others.
The representative of the Baha'i community at the United Nations, along with several human rights groups, say a number of Baha'i houses in the village of Roshankooh in northern Iran were destroyed while agricultural land of several other Baha'is in the village were seized.
This village, where most of the residents are Baha'is, previously has been the scene of attacks by government forces who destroyed many homes.
"Following the attack on Tuesday [August 2], more than 200 Iranian government agents gathered the Baha'is in Roshankooh village, and they took their cell phones to prevent filming," Simin Fahandej, the representative of the Baha'i community at the United Nations, wrote on his Twitter account on August 2.
According to this Baha'i representative, agents used "heavy equipment" to demolish the houses.
The HRANA website, which covers human rights violations in Iran, also confirmed the destruction of "the houses of six Baha'i families in Roshankooh village of Sari by government bodies."
"About 20 hectares of agricultural land of the residents of this village were also fenced off and occupied," HRANA added.
Confirming the destruction of houses in Roshankooh village, Salman Sattari, the regional governor, claimed these houses "were built outside an authorized area and some were built on national lands."
A source close to the Baha'i families denied the claim saying the lands have a "documented history of more than 70 years."
Baha'is -- who number some 300,000 in Iran and comprise an estimated 5 million followers worldwide -- say they face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized by the constitution.
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and in a religious fatwa issued in 2018 forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iran Prepares To Blind Three People In 'Eye-For-An-Eye' Judicial Punishment
The Tehran Criminal Prosecutor's Office has been directed to prepare to mete out retribution sentences that will see the state blind three people convicted of offenses that took the sight of their victims.
Tehran's Hamshahri newspaper reported on August 2 that the sentences are related to three separate cases, one involving a woman and two involving men.
The Rokna news agency added in a report that the sentences were due to be carried out "imminently."
In all three cases, the convicted were involved in altercations where a victim ended up losing their sight.
Islamic law adheres to the notion of an "eye for an eye" under the Qisas principle. Victims or their families have the final say in such cases and can stop the punishment.
The implementation of corporal punishment under Islamic law, including lashings, amputations, and blinding, is controversial in Iran, where many citizens have criticized it as inhumane and barbaric.
Such retribution sentences used to be rare but have increased in frequency since 2015.
Human rights groups say the punishments violate international laws and amount to torture and the cruel treatment of those convicted while requiring doctors to administer such procedures violates medical ethical codes.
In the past, Iranian officials have admitted that it has been difficult to find medical professionals willing to carry out punishments.
Amnesty International says the penalties expose "the utter brutality of Iran’s justice system and underlines the Iranian authorities' shocking disregard for basic humanity."
"Meting out cruel and inhuman retribution punishments is not justice," the rights group has said.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebl
Armenia Calls On International Community To Help Stop Violence Over Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia has called on the international community to help stop Azerbaijan's "aggressive actions" after a flare-up in violence in which the two sides accused each other of violating a cease-fire in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia "calls on the international community to take measures to stop the aggressive actions and attitude of Azerbaijan and to activate the necessary mechanisms to do so," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on August 3.
The Russian Defense Ministry also issued a statement in response to the fresh violence in the region, while the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry demanded the disarmament of what it called "illegal Armenian formations" around Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Russian Defense Ministry statement, which was quoted by Interfax, said that Azerbaijan violated the cease-fire and its peacekeeping contingent "is taking measures to stabilize the situation together with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides."
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone call with Toivo Klaar, the special representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus.
"It was emphasized that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan implemented adequate response measures to military provocations in their sovereign territories," the ministry said.
According to the statement, Bayramov said that the provocations of the Armenian side undermine mediation efforts.
Both sides claimed casualties after the hostilities broke out.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a statement on August 3 that Armenian troops opened fire on Azerbaijani Army positions in the district of Lacin, which has been under the control of Russian peacekeepers since November 2020, killing an Azerbaijani conscript Anar Kazimov.
De facto ethnic Armenian military authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh, in turn, accused Azerbaijan of a major cease-fire violation with the use of grenade launchers and drones, claiming that two ethnic-Armenian soldiers were killed, and 14 others wounded in separate attacks.
The breakaway region's separatist leader, Arayik Haratiunian, signed a decree on partial mobilization.
Russia accused Azerbaijan of breaking the cease-fire.
The developments prompted EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, his spokesman said.
Nagorno-Karabakh’s Defense Army said later on August 3 that the situation was "relatively stable" as of 6 p.m. local time after working with Russian peacekeepers, who have been stationed in the region since the 2020 cease-fire following a deadly six-week war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the region.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said the region's ethnic Armenian forces had tried to seize a hill on a mountain range overlooking Lacin and Kalbacar to establish a new position.
It said Azerbaijani forces conducted a "revenge" operation and took back the positions along with others, destroying Armenian armed elements in the process.
It also issued videos showing what appear to be military vehicles catching fire after being hit by air strikes.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts as part of the Russian-brokered cease-fire. An estimated 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the situation.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Belarusian Journalist Slaunikava Handed Five-Year Prison Term Amid Crackdown
HOMEL, Belarus -- A Belarusian journalist in the southeastern city of Homel has been sentenced to five years in prison as the government continues to crack down on the media following mass protests sparked by a disputed presidential election two years ago that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Judge Mikalay Dolya of the Homel regional court sentenced Iryna Slaunikava on August 3 after finding her guilty of leading an extremist group and organizing activities that disrupt social order.
Prosecutors sought four years in prison for Slaunikava. It is not clear how the journalist pleaded as the trial was held behind closed doors.
Slaunikava, a former correspondent for Belsat TV who went on trial in June, was first arrested along with her husband, Alyaksandr Loyka, in October 2021. The couple was sentenced to 30 days in jail on charges of distribution of extremist materials and minor hooliganism.
After serving their jail terms, Slaunikava was charged again, this time with "leading an extremist group" and the organization and preparation of events disrupting social order. Loyka was not arrested a second time.
Lukashenka, 67 and in power since 1994, has tightened his grip on the country since the 2020 election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
Most of the country's independent media have also been either arrested or left the country due to the crackdown.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
