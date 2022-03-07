In Photos: Ukraine's Odesa Turned Into A Fortress To Repel Russian Attack

The center of Odesa, a key Ukrainian city located on the Black Sea in the country's southwest, has been turned into a fortified zone. The positions are defended by Ukrainian soldiers, who are on the lookout for air or sea landings by invading Russian forces.
Ukraine's military said it was fighting "fierce battles" with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolayiv, which controls the road to Odesa.
