In Photos: Ukraine's Odesa Turned Into A Fortress To Repel Russian Attack

The center of Odesa, a key Ukrainian city located on the Black Sea in the country's southwest, has been turned into a fortified zone. The positions are defended by Ukrainian soldiers, who are on the lookout for air or sea landings by invading Russian forces.

Ukraine's military said it was fighting "fierce battles" with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolayiv, which controls the road to Odesa.
1 The National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. Historians recall that the last time it looked like this was in 1941, when Odesa was besieged by the Nazis.
2 The people of Odesa could not help repeating the now-famous joke about what Ukrainian border guards on tiny Zmiinyi Island told a Russian warship when they were threatened with bombardment.
3 Only those who live there are allowed into the city center.
4 Among the fighters are young and old. Everyone says they are ready to repel a Russian attack. 
6 Checkpoints operate in several places. Volunteers say that half a dozen saboteurs have already been detained in the center. This cannot be officially confirmed.
7 Residents have their documents checked as they pass into the fortified areas.
9 Czech hedgehogs are set up in the streets to repel Russian tanks and armored vehicles.
Mykhaylo Shtekel

Mykhaylo Shtekel has been a correspondent in Odesa for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service since 2017. Shtekel, who began his career in journalism in 2003, has covered the Donbas conflict and issues related to the annexation of Crimea for various Ukrainian TV channels and has experience working in conflict zones.

