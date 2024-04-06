At Least 6 Dead In Eastern Ukraine In Drone Attack

Russian drones hit Kharkiv overnight, killing at least six people and wounding 10, officials said, in the latest in a series of increasingly frequent attacks on Ukraine's second-largest city.

The April 6 attack, which occurred around midnight local time, added further to speculation that Russian commanders may be gearing up for an offensive in the coming months to try and capture the city.

Two days earlier, a Russian drone attack killed four people, including three emergency workers who were hit as they responded to an earlier strike.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a Telegram post that "six people were killed and at least 10 injured as a result of an enemy strike,” which occurred around midnight on April 6. The regional administrator, Oleh Synyehubov, gave similar casualty figures.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the Iranian-made drones hit at least nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories and a gas station.

Photos released by police on Telegram showed several fires in civilian areas, including near a high-rise apartment building.

Elsewhere, Ukraine's military claimed its air defenses destroyed 28 of 32 drones and three of six missiles launched by Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, told the news outlet Politico that he saw Kharkiv as the most likely target for any new Russian offensive in May or June.

A day earlier, at least four people were killed and 20 wounded after Russia fired five missiles at the southern city of Zaporizhzhya. Two journalists covering the aftermath of the strikes were among those wounded in the city, which is near the front line in the war with Russian forces.

Ukraine claimed a major success on April 5, saying it damaged or destroyed Russian fighter bombers at a military airfield in Morozovsk in Russia's Rostov region.

There was no independent corroboration of the claim; one prominent, closely watched Russian war blogger cast doubt on it.

If true, the attack would be among Ukraine's most successful cross-border strikes.

With reporting by Reuters