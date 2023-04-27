News
Police Chief In Ukraine's Russian-Occupied Melitopol Killed In Explosion
An explosion early in the morning on April 27 in Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Melitopol killed the Moscow-installed district police chief, occupying Russian officials said. Ivan Fedorov, the legally elected mayor of Melitopol, identified the slain officer as Oleksandr Mishchenko, the chief of the city's Pryazovske district who supported the occupying troops and remained in his post under their regime. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More News
Hungarian Government To Submit Judicial Bill To Parliament To Unlock EU Funds
After talks with the European Commission, Hungary's government will submit a key judicial-reform bill to parliament as part of its efforts to unlock suspended EU funds, Justice Minister Judit Varga said on her official Facebook page on April 27. "We have the green light from Brussels (to the judicial bill)," Varga said. Hungary could receive some 5.8 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in free grants and a further 9.6 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in cheap loans from the EU, but the bloc has suspended any payments until Budapest's nationalist government implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Fire On Passenger Train In Southern Pakistan Kills At Least Seven
A fire that broke out on a train traveling from the southern Pakistani city of Karachi to Lahore killed at least seven people -- four of them children -- late on April 26, railway officials said. Railways official Mohsin Sial said the train caught fire in the Khairpur district, some 500 kilometers north of Karachi. Authorities said the bodies of a man and four children were found in the burnt train while an elderly woman died of burns in hospital. Another woman died after jumping from the window of the moving train. An investigation has been opened, authorities said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Belarusian Ex-Presidential Candidate Babaryka Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Beaten In Prison
Former would-be Belarusian presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2021 on corruption charges he and human rights activists say were politically motivated, has been hospitalized after reportedly being severely beaten in prison.
Medical personnel at a hospital in the northern city of Navapolatsk told RFE/RL on April 27 that Babaryka was in the facility's surgery unit.
No further information was provided but Mediazona quoted hospital staff as saying that Babaryka's status was "satisfactory."
Telegram channel Rabochy Rukh (Labor Movement) cited sources as saying Babaryka was taken to the hospital overnight on April 24-25 with signs of multiple beatings.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The channel said later that "Babaryka is in the surgery department, his condition is moderate, he has a pneumothorax (a collapsed lung)," adding that he was beaten to the point where he could only be identified by a prison ID tag on his shirt.
Exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged the Belarusian authorities to allow his lawyers and relatives to see him and to let the public see how he looks.
"Any other acts will be considered as the premeditated infliction of bodily harm and threat to his life," Tsikhanouskaya said in a statement.
The 59-year-old Babaryka was sentenced to 14 years in prison in July 2021 on charges of bribe-taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have called trumped-up and political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was arrested in June 2020 as he was trying to register as a candidate to run against Lukashenka in a presidential vote critics and observers say was massively rigged.
Three days before Babaryka's arrest, Belarusian authorities took control of the bank and detained several top executives on charges of tax evasion and money laundering.
Lukashenka was declared the victor of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
At Lukashenka's direction, security forces cracked down hard on demonstrators, arresting thousands and driving most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters were killed in the violence and rights organizations say there is credible evidence that some of those detained were tortured.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led by Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the August 2020 election.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the vote and postelection crackdown.
Russia Launches Deadly Strike On Mykolayiv As Bakhmut Being 'Razed'
Russia struck the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv with surface-to-air missiles overnight, killing at least one civilian and wounding several others, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and regional officials said on April 27, as the Ukrainian military said that pitched battles continued for the control of Bakhmut, the eastern city that has been at the epicenter of Russia's offensive in the east.
Russian troops targeted Mykolayiv with four S-300 missiles, the head of regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, said on Telegram, adding that at least one high-rise building and two private residential buildings were hit in the city.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"High-precision weapons were aimed at private houses, a historic building, and a high-rise building," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. "For now, we know about one dead and 23 wounded, including a child."
Kim had previously put the number of wounded at 15.
The mayor of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Syenkevych, said part of the city was left without electricity following the strike.
Mykolayiv region and its capital have been frequently targeted by Russian shelling over the past months.
Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians, despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
In Donetsk region, heavy fighting continued on the Bakhmut-Adviyivka-Maryinka front line, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily update on April 27.
"The attacker is concentrating its main efforts on offensive operations in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 54 attacks during the past 24 hours. The fiercest battles continue in Bakhmut and Maryinka," the military reported.
Serhiy Cherevatiy, the spokesman for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television on April 26 that Russian forces were razing Bakhmut to the ground.
"The Russians are destroying buildings in Bakhmut to prevent our soldiers from using them as fortifications," Cherevatiy said.
On April 26, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who controls the notorious Wagner mercenary group that is spearheading Russia's assault on Bakhmut, said the Ukrainian military will most likely launch a long-anticipated counteroffensive, which he called "inevitable," at the start of next month.
The Ukrainian side has not commented on Prigozhin's statement.
On April 26, Zelenskiy had his first conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Had a long meaningful telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. "I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations."
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said that Xi told Zelenskiy that "talks and negotiation" were the "only way out" of the war.
China says it is neutral in the conflict and Xi has refrained from condemning the invasion.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby welcomed the call but said it was too soon to tell whether it would lead to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
"If there's going to be a negotiated peace, it's got to be when President Zelenskiy is ready for it," Kirby said, adding that the United States would welcome any effort to arrive at peace as long as it could be sustained.
Kirby said the United States did not have advanced knowledge of the call.
"These are two sovereign leaders and we're glad to see that they did talk," Kirby said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russia Names New Chief Of Nagorno-Karabakh Peacekeepers As Tensions Rise Between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Russia has appointed a new head of its peacekeeping force in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as tensions remain high between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting the mostly Armenian-populated region with Armenia.
The Russian Defense Ministry on April 26 announced the appointment of Aleksandr Lentsov to replace Andrei Volkov, without providing a reason.
The announcement came hours after a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian during which the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed, according to RFE/RL's Armenian Service, citing government information.
A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said the discussion between Putin and Pashinian focused on "resolving practical tasks to ensure stability and security in the region." It added that they confirmed the importance of observing previous agreements reached by Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.
Armenia has voiced increasing frustration that the Russian peacekeeping force deployed in 2020 as part of a Russian-brokered cease-fire to end a six-week war has failed to keep open the Lachin Corridor. Tensions have flared in recent months over blockades on the road by government-backed Azerbaijani protesters, and the availability of food in Nagorno-Karabakh has become acute due to irregular deliveries.
Lentsov is already in Nagorno-Karabakh, and on April 26 was to hold negotiations with the Azerbaijani side regarding the removal of a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, according to Samvel Babaian, leader of Nagorno-Karabakh’s United Motherland party.
"From today, they should start the negotiations and start the actions, in my opinion, [and] after a couple of days it should be clear what they have done. Now let's see how much they will be able to prevent this circus from continuing," Babaian said.
Lentsov has served as an adviser to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and until 2020 was deputy commander in chief of the Russian military's ground forces. Lentsov in 2014-15 was active in Ukraine as the head of a so-called joint center for cease-fire control, coordination, and stabilization in the eastern Donbas region.
His appointment comes three days after Azerbaijan’s State Border Service accused the Armenian side of shuttling “continuing military supplies from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.” The claim has repeatedly been denied in both Yerevan and Stepanakert.
The Armenian side, for its part, accused Azerbaijan of seeking a pretext for isolating Karabakh Armenians.
Russian media quoted an Armenian spokesperson on April 24 as saying the country had appealed to the International Court of Justice over Azerbaijan's installation of the checkpoint, calling it a "flagrant violation" of Baku's obligation to ensure free movement.
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said the checkpoint was set up in response to "safety concerns in light of Armenia's continued misuse of the road for the transport of weapons and other illegal activities."
With reporting by Reuters
Six Pakistani Policemen Killed In Operation Against Criminal Gang
Six Pakistani policemen were killed on April 26 in an exchange of gunfire with a gang of kidnappers in the country's Sindh Province. Police officials told RFE/Rl's Radio Mashaal that armed gang members kidnapped the son of a local businessman in the Dera Ala Yar district of Balochistan and transported him to the nearby Jacobabad district. The police chief of Dera Ala Yar district, Sardar Hassan Khan Musakhel, told Radio Mashaal that a group of police chased the kidnappers. In an exchange of gunfire, six policemen were killed and another policeman injured. Balochistan's chief minister ordered an inquiry into the incident. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
U.S. Envoy Calls Hungary's Call For A Ukraine Cease-Fire 'Cynical'
The Hungarian government's call for a cease-fire in Ukraine is "cynical" given large swathes of the country are occupied by invading Russian forces, the U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman said on April 26. The U.S. envoy did not mention Prime Minister Viktor Orban by name, but Orban has repeatedly called for a cease-fire and peace talks. "When we hear politicians advocate for appeasement masquerading as peace, let's be very clear: One man can make peace today,” Pressman said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pressman made the comments during a panel discussion in Budapest. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Clashes Erupt In Restive Iranian Province After Teen Dies In Accident With Police Car
Clashes have erupted between security forces and civilians in the southeastern Iranian city of Fanouj amid protests sparked by the death of a teen when his motorcycle collided with a police car.
In response to the protests on April 25, the deputy of the police command in the region, Ali Rahimi, said expert teams have been dispatched to investigate the possible role of police officers in inciting the violence after the accident, which left 16-year-old Samir Gerdehani dead.
Although the situation in the town, located in Sistan-Baluchistan Province, has been described by police as "calm" and "normal," residents said tensions remain high amid claims that officers fired on the crowd during the protest.
Officials have not commented on what caused Gerdehani's death.
Videos on social media show protesters throwing rocks at a police station, with the sound of gunshots in the background. Local sources, including the news site Haalvsh, reported that police officers fired on the crowds, leaving several people injured.
Haalvsh reported that in addition to Gerdehani, three other motorcyclists also were injured after being hit by a police vehicle, while three others were injured from gunfire. One of the wounded is in a coma, Haalvsh added, quoting sources.
The province of Sistan-Baluchistan in the southeast of Iran has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months.
In Zahedan on September 30, almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces amid unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown to quell the unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following Amini's death.
Sunni Muslims make up a majority of the population in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdistan provinces, but account for only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Wagner Group Leader Accuses Russian 'Decision-Makers' Of Treason For Lack Of Ammunition In Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who controls the notorious Wagner mercenary group, has accused “decision-makers” in Russia of treason for not providing his troops and military units of Russia's regular armed forces with ammunition needed to fight in Ukraine.
"A criminal group did not give us ammunition,” Prigozhin said in a five-minute audio statement posted on Telegram on April 26 in which he reiterated his claim that ammunition is being stockpiled in depots but not delivered to the battlefield.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Prigozhin claimed his troops have no ammunition to fight against Ukrainian artillery because of "treason" by unspecified top Russian officials, pledging to reveal names "when the time comes."
“I think what is happening today is a crime against Russia and Russian people. The criminals must be held accountable," he said.
Prigozhin said that Ukraine's armed forces will most likely start an expected counteroffensive in early May "to cut our flanks that we are unable to cover" because of the lack of ammunition.
"We are doing all we can with that minimal quantity of ammunition we have now," Prigozhin said in the statement, in which he noted that many Wagner mercenaries had died, were wounded, or had left the group after their contracts expired.
"Those thugs who make decisions, they must be held responsible to the mothers, children, and wives of those who perished, because instead of one person, several people are dying at once. Instead of one person, five die when storming a building, because we do not have ammo."
Prigozhin has previously referred to fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut as a "meat grinder" and has clashed with Russian military officials over ammunition supplies. Ukrainian and Western military officials have said that Russian conscripts and Wagner forces were being treated like "cannon fodder" in the war.
Prigozhin also said those responsible for supplying Wagner troops and regular Russian armed forces with ammunition "are sitting on the ammo like roosters sit on eggs" instead of sending it to the battlefield.
He used the word “petukhi” (roosters) instead of the word for hens. The word “petukhi” is used among criminal groups across the former Soviet Union as a homosexual insult.
Prigozhin added that the Ukrainian armed forces' counteroffensive is "inevitable," adding that Wagner will be able "to stand here for two to three more weeks until the last bullet remains in the assault rifle's magazine."
In an apparent attempt to justify his troops' possible defeat, he added: "In general, the private military group Wagner has completed its historical mission."
Prigozhin's statement comes less than two weeks after he urged the Kremlin to declare that the goals of what Moscow calls its “special military operation in Ukraine” have been achieved and to stop the fighting, emphasizing that “many of those who yesterday supported the special operation, today either have doubts or are categorically opposed to what is happening.”
Czechs Put Russian Patriarch Kirill On Sanctions List Over Comments On War In Ukraine
The Czech government has made the head of the Russian Orthodox Church the first person on its national sanctions list due to his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on April 26. Patriarch Kirill, 76, was listed by his civil name, Vladimir Mikhailovich Gundyayev, on the sanctions roster, which is posted on the Foreign Ministry's website. The sanctions mean he is barred from entry into the Czech Republic and banned from any financial transactions with Czechs. "His frequent public remarks supporting the war in Ukraine, justifying atrocities committed by Russian troops there, those are all clear evidence that can be publicly found," Lipavsky said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Trial Begins Of Yevgeny Roizman, One Of The Last Prominent Kremlin Critics Not Behind Bars
Yevgeny Roizman, the former mayor of the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and one of the last prominent opposition figures left in Russia who is not behind bars, went on trial on April 26 on a charge of "repetitively discrediting the armed forces" involved in the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
The outspoken Kremlin critic was arrested in August 2022 and charged over statements he made on YouTube about Russia's war against Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The 60-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges at the first session of the trial on April 26, after having said earlier that "all risks are clear. It is about up to three years in prison. My mood is OK. I understand everything."
After a brief hearing, the judge adjourned the trial until May 10.
Since his arrest, Roizman has been barred from communicating with anyone without permission, using the Internet, telephones, mail, and attending public events. His communications were limited to family members and his lawyers.
In mid-March, while awaiting trial, Roizman was sentenced to 14 days in jail on a separate charge about the alleged distribution of extremist symbols.
Since leaving the post of mayor of the country's fourth-largest city in 2018, Roizman has gained a popular following for his campaigns to raise money for sick children, and he is known for his regular jogs around the city, which attract supporters and journalists alike. His penchant for crude language to mock authorities has proven popular with his supporters.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Roizman has been outspoken in his criticism of the conflict. He has been fined three times on misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian Army.
Shortly after the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing any criticism regarding the armed forces or the conduct of the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”
Roizman's trial came the same day another Kremlin critic, jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, was in court on terrorism charges that appear to be part of the government's escalating clampdown on dissent.
Last week, a court sentenced Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison on treason and other charges for criticizing the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Tsikhanouskaya Condemns Belarusian Nuclear Arms Plans On Chernobyl Anniversary
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has condemned authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's acceptance of a plan to place Russian nuclear arms in Belarus, saying on the 37th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear accident that the move shows that he learned nothing from the disaster.
Belarusians "learned the lesson and know what a nuclear disaster is about," but "dictators did not," she said in an April 26 video statement on YouTube marking the world's worst nuclear disaster. She later appeared in Vilnius to mark the anniversary and protest Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Moscow could deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus -- which borders Ukraine and three NATO nations -- by July, a move Lukashenka has agreed with.
Russian authorities have repeatedly raised the specter of the potential use of nuclear weapons since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the frequency of the warnings increasing as the conflict drags on.
Putin's announcement on moving the nuclear weapons sparked immediate criticism from governments around the world, while NATO called it "dangerous and irresponsible."
Tsikhanouskaya said in her statement that "74 percent of Belarusians are against [the plans to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus]," but "their opinions were not taken into consideration."
"[Lukashenka's] regime insists that it will be capable to control the nuclear arms. But is unable even to control its own nuclear power plant built in Astravets. How many incidents did take place there? Five? Ten? But we understand that radiation does not make a difference between ranks and posts. Absolutely everyone is exposed," Tsikhanouskaya said.
She also called on Belarusians residing abroad to hold marches in the cities in which they live.
"Become the voices of millions of Belarusians who are against the plans to place nuclear weapons in Belarus," Tsikhanouskaya said.
Tsikhanouskaya's comments come 37 years after an explosion and fire caused by a reactor meltdown at the Chernobyl power plant -- located 110 kilometers north of Kyiv near the border with Belarus -- sent clouds of lethal nuclear material across much of Europe.
The city of Pripyat, home to some 50,000 people near the power plant, was evacuated along with other communities in a 30-kilometer exclusion zone around the radioactive wreckage.
Dozens of people, particularly firefighters and other first responders, died as a direct result of the disaster, but radiation poisoning is believed to have killed thousands more across Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and other countries in the years that followed.
In 2016, a crumbling "sarcophagus" used to contain radiation from the smoldering reactor was replaced with a $2.3 billion metal dome in a bid to stop future leaks. More than 200 tons of uranium remain buried inside.
Uzbek Journalist Abdullaev Detained In Turkey
Noted Uzbek journalist Bobomurod Abdullaev has been detained in Turkey on unspecified charges and his family says they fear he will be tortured if returned to the Central Asian country.
Abdullaev's daughter, Kamola Qodiri, who is a university student in Turkey, told RFE/RL on April 26 that police in Turkey's northwestern city of Eskisehir detained her father two days earlier.
Qodiri claimed that her father was detained most likely at the request of Uzbek authorities and may face arbitrary arrest and torture if extradited to Tashkent.
The 50-year-old journalist has resided in Germany in recent years. It is not known when and why he travelled to Turkey.
Abdullaev first became known in 2017 after police arrested him and three other men on a charge of calling for a change to Uzbekistan's constitutional order by force.
Those charges stemmed from a series of articles under the byline Usmon Haqnazarov, which was apparently used by more than one person.
Abdullaev denied the charge at the time, saying he was doing his job as a journalist.
In May 2018, Abdullaev was convicted on charges of producing "anti-government propaganda." But he was cleared of the more serious charge of conspiracy against the state -- and was then released.
However, in 2020, Abdullaev fled the country for Kyrgyzstan after Uzbek investigators launched a probe against him on charges that still remain unknown.
Media reports in Uzbekistan suggested the case against Abdullaev then was linked to his social media posts critical of President Shavkat Mirziyoev written under the pen name Qora Mergan (Black Shooter).
In August 2020, Kyrgyz authorities detained Abdullaev and extradited him to Tashkent.
The United States and human rights groups expressed concern that he would be subjected to persecution and possible torture in Uzbekistan. However, when he arrived in Uzbekistan, he was immediately released under supervision pending an investigation.
In October 2020, Abdullaev said the criminal investigation against him was dropped.
The United States welcomed the decision at the time.
- By AP
China's Xi Talks With Ukraine's Zelenskiy By Phone
Chinese leader Xi Jinping appealed for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call on April 26 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, warning "there is no winner in a nuclear war," state media said, in a long-anticipated conversation after Beijing said it wanted to act as peace mediator. Xi's government will send a "special representative" to Ukraine for talks about a possible "political settlement," said a government statement reported by state TV. China has tried to appear neutral in the war but has refused to criticize Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Expels 10 Norwegian Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on April 26 that it had summoned Norwegian Ambassador Robert Kvile over Oslo's expulsion of 15 Russian diplomats earlier this month. The ministry said it had announced 10 Norwegian diplomats were designated persona non grata, and that there will be other retaliatory measures after Norway's "unfriendly acts," including restrictions on hiring Russian citizens at Norway's diplomatic missions. Moscow's relations with European states, especially those neighboring Russia, have been tense since the Kremlin launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
EU's Military Mission Says 'Closely Watching' Security Situation In Bosnia
The European Union's military mission to Bosnia-Herzegovina says it has not perceived any danger to the country's security situation despite ongoing tensions sparked by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's repeated threats that the Bosnian Serb entity would pursue independence and union with neighboring Serbia.
Dodik -- who has been targeted by sanctions from the United States and Britain over alleged destabilization efforts and corruption -- has repeatedly threatened to push for the independence of Republika Srpska unless a dispute with Bosnia's central government over who's the rightful owner of the country's assets is resolved in the Serbian entity's favor.
On April 23, Dodik vowed to pursue a union with neighboring Serbia if the issue will not be settled to the benefit of Republika Srpska and warned that the entity's police would patrol the boundary with Bosnia's other entity, the Bosniak-Croat Federation.
Mission spokeswoman Emer Kelly told RFE/RL on April 26 that Operation Althea was closely monitoring the local political and security developments.
"EUFOR's Althea has an agile presence throughout the whole country and is conducting routine patrols all over Bosnia-Herzegovina in order to reassure all communities of our presence and enhance our situational awareness," Kelly said.
She added that the mission continues to proactively support Bosnian partner institutions in ensuring a secure environment in the country, and that they continue to cooperate and maintain contacts with local authorities through a network of liaison and observation teams.
Under the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian War, an administrative system was established under which Bosnia remains partitioned between Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.
Dodik has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the Dayton accords.
Operation Althea, formally known as the European Union Force Bosnia-Herzegovina (EUFOR) was formed in 2004 as a successor to the previous Stabilization Force (SFOR), Implementation Force (IFOR), and United Nations Protection Force (UNPROFOR) that ensured Bosnia's security following the end of the 1992-95 war.
EUFOR is responsible for implementing the military part of the Dayton agreement and ensuring peace. Its mandate, which includes the use of military force, is extended by the UN Security Council every autumn for one year.
EUFOR has repeatedly stated that it would only use military force if "the safe and stable environment is seriously threatened, and the existing security structures are in danger of falling apart."
EUFOR does not comment on political issues but continues to closely monitor all activities that might impact the security situation, in accordance with its mandate.
Ukrainian Navy Says Russia Refused To Allow Movement Of Four Ships In Black Sea Grain Deal
Russia refused to coordinate the movement of four ships in and out of Ukrainian ports under the terms of a grain deal that has been in place since last summer, the Ukrainian Navy said on April 26 in an apparent further complication of efforts to extend the deal.
One of the four ships was chartered by the World Food Program to deliver wheat to Ethiopia, said a Ukrainian Navy statement posted on Facebook.
Russian representatives in the Joint Coordination Center set up in Istanbul under the Black Sea Grain Initiative refused to agree on the movement of vessels to or from the seaports of Ukraine, the statement said.
As a result, three of the vessels, including the one destined for Ethiopia, were unable to leave the ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdenniy and must wait for their passage to be approved, while one vessel was forced to wait for transit to the port of Odesa in the area of Sulina.
The navy said Russia had effectively stalled the ships' movements by refusing to take part in agreeing on the routes they should take, a process that occurs for each export trip.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered in July by the United Nations and Turkey with Russia and Ukraine to allow the safe passage of grain exports through Ukraine’s ports on the Black Sea.
The pact was renewed for 60 days last month, but Russia has signaled it may well not agree to extend it further unless the West removes obstacles to the exports of Russian grain and fertilizer.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on April 25 said the situation related to the grain deal had reached a deadlock. Lavrov said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is trying to negotiate with the countries that have announced unilateral sanctions against Russia, but there are no results.
Guterres has written a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin presenting a "way forward" on extending and improving the grain deal, the secretary-general's office said on April 24 after he met with Lavrov in New York.
During a briefing with UN correspondents on April 26, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Moscow appreciated the UN's efforts and believed the UN was trying its best.
"But what we hear until now is only promises," he added.
Moscow says Western sanctions on its payments, logistics, and insurance industries have created a barrier to the export of its grains and fertilizers. Russia has made the claims even though Russian agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by Western restrictions.
"The Ukrainian part of the deal is working well," Gatilov said. "But the Russian part of this deal is not working, and these two parts should be equal. This is not the case."
One of Russia's main demands is the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the SWIFT payments system. The bank is one of many disconnected from the system more than a year ago as a sanction imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine.
"The UN acknowledges that there are problems that should be resolved," Gatilov said, adding that the world body was in discussions with Washington, Brussels, and others. "I don't know whether they will be able to achieve sufficient progress in the time left."
The UN and many countries expressed alarm when Ukraine's ports were blocked after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, saying it could lead to global consequences, including famine in poorer countries. The Black Sea Grain Initiative eased those concerns, but its latest extension runs out on May 18.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kyrgyz Activists, Politicians, Journalists Face New Charges Over Border Deal Protests
Twenty-six Kyrgyz rights activists, opposition politicians, and journalists, who were arrested in October 2022 for challenging a controversial border deal with Uzbekistan, have been additionally charged with attempts to seize power and public calls to seize power, lawyers of some of them told RFE/RL on April 26. The charges could lead to prison terms of up to 15 years. The 26 men and women were initially accused of planning riots over a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border agreement that handed a disputed water reservoir over to Uzbekistan. Several of them were transferred to house arrest in early April. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Navalny Faces 30 Years In Russian Terrorism Case He Calls 'Absurd'
Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny says a new probe has been launched against him, this time on a charge of terrorism, and that he will be tried on the "absurd" charge by a military court.
Navalny made the statement at a hearing on April 26 held by Moscow’s Basmanny district court where a decision is expected on what the parameters for the Kremlin critic will be to allow him to get acquainted with the case materials.
"They made absurd charges that threaten me with 30 years in prison," he said in a statement published on social media by his supporters.
"Investigator Vidyukov said yesterday that a terrorist case was brought out separately from this case and that I, while in prison, commit terrorist attacks," he added.
Navalny appeared at the hearing via video link from a prison in the Vladimir region. Just minutes after it started, Judge Yevgenia Nikolayeva ruled the hearing would be held behind closed doors.
"The attempt to hold this hearing behind closed doors is an attempt to illegally restrict me in getting acquainted with the case's materials and an attempt to do everything so that no one can learn about it," Navalny said, adding that the case's materials consisted of 196 volumes.
Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov said earlier that investigators gave Navalny, a trained lawyer, just one day to get acquainted with 700 pages of materials for the case, which was launched in October against the corruption crusader and his associates after Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation was labeled as extremist.
The defendants were charged subsequently with organizing and financially supporting an extremist group.
Navalny said another case on a charge of propagating terrorism and Nazism was also launched against him in October over his self-exiled associates' statements on the Popular Politics YouTube channel. They criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government and condemned Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed earlier this month that Navalny's associates, along with Ukraine's secret services, were involved in the assassination of pro-Kremlin journalist and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, in early April.
With reporting by TASS, Mediazona, and SOTA
Belgium Calls Iranian Announcement Of 'Finalized' Prisoner Swap 'Disinformation'
Iran says a prisoner exchange with Belgium has been "finalized," hinting at the release of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele. Iranian judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi made the announcement on April 26, but Belgium Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib told parliament it was an example of Iran's "manipulation and disinformation." Vandecasteele was sentenced in January to 40 years in prison for espionage after a trial his family and Belgian authorities dubbed unfair. In a potential swap, Brussels would release Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who was sentenced over a plot to blow up an Iranian opposition event in 2018 outside Paris. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Russian Prosecutor Says 15,000 Cases Of Illegal Military Mobilization Registered
Russian Deputy Prosecutor-General Anatoly Razinkin said on April 26 that 15,000 cases of men being called up to the military illegally had been registered. After President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in September 2022, more than 300,000 men were conscripted to the military amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Many have complained since then that they were mobilized illegally, citing exemptions such as having more than two minor children, medical conditions, lack of military experience, or old age. In December, amid the wave of complaints, lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov said that 10,000 illegally mobilized men had been returned home. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Powerful Iranian Cleric Killed In Attack
A powerful Iranian cleric, a member of the Assembly of Experts that selects the country's supreme leader, has been killed in an armed attack, state media reported on April 26. "Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was killed this morning in an armed attack...the assailant was also arrested," IRNA news agency reported, citing an official. The attack took place in the north of Iran.
Tajik Security Forces Kill Two Suspected Militants
Tajik security forces have killed two people who belonged to "an international terrorist organization" near the Afghan border, Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said on April 26. The incident occurred in Vanj, a district near the border, the committee said in a statement, without identifying the individuals or the group they allegedly belonged to. It said the two had entered the country "with the intention of committing a terrorist act, and were killed by law enforcement agencies during an anti-terrorist operation." Weapons, ammunition, and grenades were seized, the statement said, without giving further details. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Fire Kills One In Russia's Sverdlovsk Region
A large fire broke out in Sosva, a village in Russia's Sverdlovsk region, killing one person and destroying 90 buildings, the Emergency Situations Ministry reported on April 26. It did not say what caused the fire, but reports indicated it may have started at a local sawmill and then rapidly spread due to high winds. A state of emergency was declared in the area and investigators opened criminal cases for negligence and causing death by negligence. The site of the fire is located some 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
In Ukraine's Mariupol, Doubts Grow Over Russia's Rush To Rebuild A Demolished City2
No Victory For Russian Forces As The Bakhmut Meat Grinder Churns3
Romanians Crowdfund 'Mad Max' Armored Vehicles For Ukraine4
'We're Tired': Ukraine's Exhausted Forces Hold Their Positions In The Battlefield City Of Bakhmut5
Expectations Rise Of Ukrainian Counteroffensive After Unconfirmed Reports Of Dnieper Crossing6
Kyiv Says Dozens Of Russian Strikes Repelled As Allies Discuss Beefing Up Ukraine's Air Defenses7
Ukrainian Artillery Crews Defending Bakhmut Rely On Grad Rocket Systems8
The Underground Network Helping Russians Escape The Draft9
Zelenskiy Has 'Meaningful' First Exchange With China's Xi As Russia Presses Assault On Bakhmut10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe