Ukraine Calls For 'Painful' Sanctions On Russia In Response To Military Buildup

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for a new round of economic sanctions on Moscow to make it clear that there will be “dire consequences” if it continues its buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine and in Crimea.

“Moscow should hear from every corner that it's not two sides, Ukraine and Russia, who bear responsibility for the escalation,” Kuleba said on April 20 in a conference call with reporters. "History proves that only painful economic sanctions can make a difference.”

The cost of preventing Russia's further escalation will be lower than the cost of stopping it and mitigating its consequences, he said, adding that it is critically important to signal this now to influence calculations in Moscow.

The Ukrainian foreign minister said Russian troops continue to arrive near Ukraine’s borders and are expected to reach a combined force of more than 120,000 troops in about a week.

He said the military buildup includes paratroopers, electronic warfare systems, ballistic missiles, and other potentially offensive capabilities.

"This does not mean they will stop building up their forces at that number," Kuleba said.

Kuleba acknowledged that when he called for an increase in sanctions at a meeting with his EU counterparts during a videoconference on April 19, they did not show much interest, but he concluded that they understand that “sectoral sanctions are a matter of time and Russia's behavior.”

After the videoconference on April 19, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Russia to pull back its troops.

Borrell said no further sanctions were being proposed or under consideration. Diplomats suggested that for the moment the EU would seek to apply pressure on Russia through more diplomacy.

Top political advisers to the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany held separate talks under the so-called Normandy Format, but diplomats said they yielded no tangible results.

Kuleba also said he wanted a diplomatic solution but that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declined a request for talks.

The United States and NATO say the Russian military buildup is the largest since 2014, when Moscow illegally annexed Crimea and backed separatists in the east of Ukraine in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people.

The Kremlin denies its military movements are a threat and maintains it's an issue of sovereignty.

Kuleba said that while Ukraine does not want conflict with Russia, the country has experienced Moscow's unpredictability under President Vladimir Putin.

"We in Ukraine have learned one thing about Putin's actions. This lesson is that anything can be expected from the Russian leadership," he said, pointing to Russia's annexation in 2014.

Kuleba also said Russia's military buildup is driven by Putin's desire to resolve the conflict in the Donbas in his country's favor by ultimatum and to bolster domestic support in the face of declining ratings.

He also wants to show that Russia can disregard Western condemnations over its "malign" activities, he said.

With reporting by Reuters