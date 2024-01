On January 7, rescuers found a dead child in the rubble of a family house that was hit by a missile in Rivne, eastern Ukraine. Rivne is a village that lies just northeast of the city of Pokrovsk, the main target of overnight Russian missile strikes, in which 11 people were reported killed. As RFE/RL filmed in Rivne, the rescuers were searching for five more missing people, including two children.