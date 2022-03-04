Ukraine Says It Will Continue To Press NATO For No-Fly Zone

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he will raise the issue of a no-fly zone over Ukraine when he meets with NATO members on March 4.



Ukraine has been pressing Western leaders to enforce a no-fly zone to deny Russian warplanes access to its airspace, but Washington and its NATO allies so far have rejected the idea over concern that it could lead to a direct confrontation with Russia.

But Ukrainian leaders have refused to accept the answer, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised it again on March 3 at a news conference, while presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak referred to it on Twitter earlier in the day.



"About a million refugees during the 7 days of the war and the total destruction of the historic centers of major cities of Ukraine. This is the price of the still NOT closed sky over [Ukraine],"he said.



Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal joined in the calls in a statement late on March 3 that said the skies over Ukraine’s nuclear plants should be closed. Shmyhal said he already had appealed to NATO and the International Atomic Energy Agency.



“Close the skies over Ukraine! It is a question of the security of the whole world!” Shmyhal said in the statement.

In an interview with RFE/RL on March 3, Kuleba said the no-fly zone would be one of the key topics he will raise at the meeting with NATO members, along with "assistance to the Ukrainian Air Force and assistance to air defense equipment.”



He also will raise the issue of the West continuing to supply Ukraine with other weapons that it needs to wage a ground war.



Western countries have been complying with that wish by funneling weapons, including antiaircraft and anti-tank missiles, into Ukraine.



Asked about the denial of the request to set up a no-fly zone, Kuleba said: "I will not go into details yet. This is an extremely complex topic and needs to be discussed at the highest level. That is why tomorrow we will talk about it with the alliance."



Kuleba said earlier on the 1+1 TV channel that Ukraine had been invited to take part in the NATO ministerial meeting on threats related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24. This means that Hungary, which has previously blocked Ukraine's participation in NATO summits, this time agreed to allow it. Kuleba will participate in the meeting virtually.



Kuleba also commented in the interview about sanctions that have been imposed against Russia in response to its unprovoked invasion.



"The sanctions that have been imposed are already unprecedented, causing undue damage to the Russian economy. New sanctions are on the way,” he said.



No sanctions proposed by Ukraine have been rejected, he said.



He said no matter how strong the sanctions are, "there will not be enough of them until Russia stops the war, withdraws from Ukrainian territories, and compensates us for our losses."



Ukrainian officials continue to work on increasing the pressure of sanctions, he said, adding that he just finished a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and they two had discussed the topic of sanctions.

With reporting by AP