Ukrainian Oil Depot Explodes Amid Battle For Air Base South Of Kyiv

An explosion and fire tore through a fuel depot of the Ukrainian air base at Vasylkiv, about 15 kilometers south of Kyiv, on February 26. The explosion rattled windows kilometers away. Ukrainian authorities say the depot was hit by Russian artillery and, reportedly, ballistic missiles. People in the area were warned to be on alert for toxic fumes. RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir was on the scene but could not immediately confirm the cause of the conflagration.

