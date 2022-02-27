News
Russian Forces Enter Kharkiv Amid Heavy Fighting As Kyiv Braces For Assault
Russian forces have entered Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as residents of the Ukrainian capital reported a massive explosion and other blasts early on February 27 as Russia’s war on its neighbor intensified and as Western powers announced a new, dramatic step in efforts to punish Moscow with sanctions for its aggression.
The head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said that Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian troops in the city and asked civilians not to leave their homes.
Videos posted online by Ukrainian officials showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning on the street.
Sinegubov urged residents to stay inside, saying Russian troops appeared to be in the city center.
"Do not leave shelters! The Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the enemy. Civilians are asked not to take to the streets,” he said in a Facebook post.
Meanwhile, an explosion hit the southeastern part of Kyiv just after midnight and left a glowing red light over what media reported was likely a military fuel depot. There were no immediate reports on damage or injuries in what could be the start of the final battle for Kyiv and the Ukrainian nation.
Authorities said a Russian strike hit an oil depot in Vasylkiv, a city just south of Kyiv.
"The enemy wants to destroy everything," the mayor of Vasylkiv, Natalia Balasinovich, said.
There were also reports of a blast heard to the west of Kyiv city center and air-raid sirens.
Amid reports of clashes near Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in the city, prompting the government to warn people to protect themselves from the smoke by covering their windows with damp cloth or gauze.
Zelenskiy’s office said another explosion was reported at the civilian Zhuliany airport.
Ukraine's army said it held the line against an assault on the capital but was fighting Russian "sabotage groups" that had infiltrated the city, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages, and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces.
"We will fight until we have liberated our country," Zelensky said in a video message.
Meanwhile, the leaders of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Canada, and the United States agreed to block access for a number of Russian banks to the SWIFT banking system, as well as imposing "restrictive measures" against Russia's central bank for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In a joint statement on February 26, the leaders said the measures -- which will restrict the Russian central bank's international reserves and thus hinder its ability to support the ruble -- will be implemented in the coming days.
Experts have said blocking access to SWIFT would be a major step up in the intensity of Western sanctions against Moscow.
The latest moves came as Western experts were saying that Ukrainian forces had put up tougher-than-expected resistance in three days of pitched battles across the country.
In a Facebook post, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Resnikov encouraged his soldiers after what he described as "three days that have changed our country and the world forever."
He said that Russia had not succeeded in capturing Kyiv as they had planned and added that Ukraine was now expecting help from other countries that seemed impossible three days ago. He said Europe needs Ukraine to fight.
Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on February 26 that 198 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded in the Russian offensive.
Russia has not released casualty figures.
The UN refugee agency said on February 26 that over 120,000 Ukrainian refugees have left the country since Russia began its attack this week, mainly fleeing to neighboring countries such as Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary.
With reporting by RFE/RL correspondents Mike Eckel and Todd Prince, AP, Reuters, AFP, BBC, and dpa
- By Todd Prince
U.S., EU, U.K. Lead Agreement To Block Russia's Access To SWIFT Banking Network
WASHINGTON -- A group of Western nations led by the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have agreed to block access for "selected" Russian banks to the SWIFT financial system and impose "restrictive" measures against Russia's central bank to punish the Kremlin for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.
A senior U.S. administration official warned the measures -- among the toughest announced yet against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine -- will pierce Russia's financial defenses built over the past eight years and send the Russian ruble into "freefall."
The sanctions were announced jointly late on February 26 by the United States and the EU and come as Russia's attack against Ukraine extends into its fourth day.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the sanctions "will ensure that these [Russian] banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally.”
In their joint statement announcing the measures, the group of nations -- which also includes France, Germany, Italy, and Canada -- did not say which Russian banks will be selected, but von der Leyen said more could be added.
"We commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT," von der Leyen said in a statement.
"This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally," she added.
The group of nations will leave some Russian banks connected to SWIFT in order to pay for Russian oil and gas exports. Russia is the biggest supplier of energy to Europe.
SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a secure system that helps enable cross-border payments, allowing international trade to flow more smoothly. The system is used in more than 200 countries.
Russian banks could try to use other payment networks and systems, including messaging apps or e-mail, via countries not involved in the sanctions, but that would be far less secure and inefficient. It would also force transaction costs to skyrocket.
Von der Leyen said the measures aimed at Russia's central bank would paralyze its assets and making it impossible for the central bank to liquidate its assets.
A senior U.S. official said the moves would prevent the Russian central bank from selling its $630 billion in gold and foreign currency reserves to Western countries and is likely to send the ruble into a "freefall." The impact will be felt immediately, the official said.
"We are collectively planning to impose measures to ensure Russia cannot use its central bank reserves to support its currency and thereby undermine the impact of our sanctions. This will show that Russia's supposed sanctions-proofing of its economy is a myth," the official said.
The Russian central bank reportedly sold $5 billion in foreign currency reserves on February 24 to protect the ruble, which dropped sharply to a record low on news of the invasion.
A sharp decline in the ruble will make imported goods more expensive and cause inflation to spike, potentially sending the economy into contraction.
EU foreign ministers will discuss the sanctions package at a virtual meeting on February 27.
The group said it will quickly form a transatlantic task force to ensure that these and other sanctions on Russia are implemented effectively through information sharing and asset freezes.
Ukraine had been calling for the West to disconnect Russia from SWIFT and impose other thought sanctions in order to pressure the Kremlin to end its hostilities.
In a tweet, Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal expressed gratitude for the decision.
"Thanks to our friends...for the commitment to remove several Russian banks from SWIFT" and for "the paralysis of the assets of the central bank of Russia," he said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Belarus To Vote On Constitutional Changes Seen As Tightening Lukashenka's Grip On Power
The regime of authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka is set to hold a vote on February 27 with the aim of tightening his grip on power in Belarus and possibly ending the country's nuclear-free status.
Lukashenka, 67, has proposed amending the constitution, the third time he has done so since coming to power in 1994, that would allow him to rule to 2035, offer him a new lever of power, and abolish a section of the document defining Belarus as a “nuclear-free zone,” possibly paving the way for the return of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The scheduled vote, which has been denounced by the country's opposition, comes as Russia continues its unprovoked assault on Ukraine, with thousands of troops moving in from Belarus.
Some 30,000 Russian troops had been stationed in the country, deployed ostensibly to take part in joint drills with Belarusian forces. But on the day the exercises were due to end, February 20, Defense Minister Viktar Khrenin announced the soldiers would remain indefinitely.
Lukashenka proposed the constitutional changes following domestic and international backlash over his violent crackdown on dissent after a disputed August 2020 presidential election that he claims gave him a sixth consecutive term. The opposition says the vote was rigged.
Deemed illegitimate by much of the West, Lukashenka now depends on support from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has exploited that weakness to extract further concessions on what the Russian leader hopes will be cemented under a final union state.
“The Kremlin was interested in the referendum at the beginning of the political crisis in order to mitigate the potential tensions in Belarus through the appearance of compromise,” Alesia Rudnik, a Belarusian analyst based in Sweden, said in e-mailed remarks to RFE/RL.
“Instead of mitigating the conflict, it now serves as an instrument to secure the power of Lukashenka and stabilize his positions. The referendum of February 27, therefore, appears as a guarantee for the artificial legitimacy for Lukashenka and prevents any potential threat to his power.”
Lukashenka, a former communist-era collective farm manager, has a history of tampering with Belarus’s constitution.
In 1996, he significantly expanded his own powers as president and reduced the powers of parliament, while in 2004 he lifted restrictions on the number of presidential terms that can be served.
In 2016, Lukashenka first mentioned a possible third round of constitutional changes, announcing the need to “create a group of wise men, lawyers who will analyze our fundamental law.”
That talk largely vanished until the aftermath of the disputed 2020 presidential election, when tens of thousands took to the streets in some of Belarus’s biggest protests in its post-Soviet history.
As his security forces cracked down hard on protesters, Lukashenka’s power appeared to be slipping.
On August 17, 2020, Lukashenka was jeered by workers at the Minsk Wheeled Tractor Factory (MZKT), the alleged backbone of his support. Later that day, Lukashenka said Belarus could hold a new presidential election after the country adopted a new constitution.
By February 2021, Lukashenka had unveiled plans to give more powers to the All-Belarus People's Assembly, a periodic gathering of loyalists that currently has no governing status under the law. He said it could provide a “safety net” in case “the wrong people come to power, and they have different views.”
On December 27, Belarus published proposed changes to its constitution and published them for public comment.
It became immediately clear that the changes would strengthen Lukashenka's grip on power.
The revamped All-Belarus People’s Assembly, if the changes are approved as expected, would act as a parallel structure next to parliament, holding wide-ranging powers to approve foreign, security, and economic policy. It would also be able to propose changes to the constitution, draft laws, and select members of the country's Central Election Commission and judges of the top courts.
According to the proposed amendments, a sitting president automatically becomes a delegate of the 1,200-seat assembly and may chair it if elected by other delegates.
The proposed changes also would give Lukashenka immunity from prosecution and put in place a limit of two terms in office, each for five years. However, the restrictions would only apply going forward, meaning Lukashenka could rule until he is 81 years old.
The amendments would also prohibit anyone who temporarily left the country in the last 20 years from becoming president, a change aimed directly at opposition members, many of whom were forced into exile to avoid political persecution.
That includes Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya who supporters say actually won the disputed August 2020 presidential poll.
Besides stability, the Kremlin may be hoping the constitutional changes -- and a new military doctrine -- could pave the way for a return of nuclear missiles being based in Belarus, argues William Alberque, an analyst of the International Institute of Strategic Studies.
“This new military doctrine, which has not been made public, is reported to include greater integration between the two militaries, which probably requires the changes to Belarus’s neutrality and nuclear-free status to allow for potential Russian nuclear deployments to Belarusian territory,” Alberque wrote.
Unlike previous ballots for presidential and parliamentary elections, the referendum papers will only appear in Russian, a symbolic sign perhaps of Lukashenka’s growing fealty to the Kremlin.
Iran Says It Is Studying New Rough Draft Of Deal To Revive 2015 Nuclear Accord
Iran’s foreign minister said his country is studying a rough draft of a deal to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear pact after the sides hammered out details in Vienna on February 26.
Iran is "seriously reviewing [the] draft of the agreement," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter.
"Our red lines are made clear to Western parties. Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will," Amir-Abdollahian added.
Iran signed the original deal with world powers the United States, Britain, France, German, Russia, and China.
But then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, saying the terms weren’t sufficient to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and that Tehran was financing terror in the region. Trump also reinstated damaging sanctions against Iran.
Iran denied it is seeking nuclear weapons and rejected the claim that it is supporting terror.
The European Union has been acting as an intermediary between Iran and U.S. negotiators as the American side is not participating in face-to-face talks with Tehran.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Protests Erupt In Russia, Worldwide Against Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
Protests erupted in Russia and around the globe on February 26, with thousands taking to the streets in support of Ukraine, which is facing the third day of an all-out invasion of Russia forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Russians who have opposed the war that their president, Vladimir Putin, has ordered on their neighboring country and urged them to call for an end to the invasion.
"I want the people of Russia to hear me," he said in a video address. "Absolutely everyone."
"[There are] thousands of dead [Russian] soldiers, hundreds of prisoners of war who don’t understand why they sent them to Ukraine, sent them to Ukraine to die and kill others. The sooner you tell your leaders that the war needs to be immediately stopped, the more your soldiers will survive."
He singled out several prominent Russians to thank and also praised the "thousands" of Russian citizens who have called for an end to the war.
The independent OVD-Info monitor that keeps tracks of arrests during protests said that more than 3,000 people had been arrested in Russia in protests related to the invasion, including 467 who were detained on February 26 in 34 cities.
Outside Russia, protest rallies increased as Russian troops moved in closer to Kyiv in what could be the final battle for Ukraine following Putin’s order to invade.
In the former Soviet republic of Georgia, about 30,000 people hit the streets of the capital, Tbilisi, holding Georgian and Ukrainian and singing both countries' national anthems.
Georgia, like Ukraine, is facing a Russia-backed separatist movement following a brief war with Russia in 2008. Moscow-backed forces have since held the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
"We have sympathy for the Ukrainians, perhaps more than other countries, because we've experienced Russia's barbaric aggression on our soil," 32-year-old taxi driver Niko Tvauri told AFP.
Teacher Meri Tordia added: "Ukraine is bleeding [and] the world watches and talks about sanctions that won't stop Putin."
In a rare event in Iran siding with Western powers, video showed about 50 people in Tehran assembled near the Ukrainian Embassy, some holding candles and Ukrainian flags and chanting, “Death to Putin.”
In Switzerland -- which often prides itself on its neutral stance in conflicts -- thousands of people gathered across the country, including about 1,000 outside the UN's European headquarters in Geneva.
Protesters carrying Ukraine's national colors of blue and yellow marched to the Broken Chair -- a large sculpture symbolizing the civilian victims of war.
They demanded tougher actions from the Swiss government, which has not yet imposed strict measures against Russia, so far sticking to its traditional stance of not taking sides.
Protests with crowds numbering into the low thousands were seen in many other countries, including in Russia's neighbor Finland, where thousands of people gathered in the capital, Helsinki, shouting, "Russia out! Down with Putin!"
In Rome, protesters responded to a call of trade unions and nongovernmental organizations and gathered around a podium with the words "Against War."
The night before, thousands had taken part in a torchlit procession to the Italian capital’s famed Colosseum.
Protests were also seen in places as diverse as Britain, France, Greece, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and Taiwan.
In Montreal, dozens of demonstrators braved a snowstorm to protest outside Russia's consulate.
"I am against this war. I hope this is the beginning of the end of this regime," Russian Elena Lelievre, a 37-year-old engineer, told AFP.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian, Russian, and Georgian services, AFP, and AP
Zelenskiy Welcomes Offers By Azerbaijan, Turkey To Mediate Talks With Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he welcomes offers by Azerbaijan and Turkey to organize talks with Moscow as Russian troops continue their invasion of Ukraine and drive on toward the capital, Kyiv.
In a video message on February 26, Zelenskiy said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had offered to help organize talks and that “we can only welcome that.”
However, hopes for an immediate move toward talks appeared dim as residents of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, braced for a direct assault by Russian troops who were in the third day of an invasion of their country.
Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu asked his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in a phone call to end the attack on Ukraine, a Turkish diplomatic source told AFP.
Ankara has called the Russian invasion of Ukraine "unacceptable" and previously offered to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.
There was some confusion over comments by Zelenskiy that Erdogan had agreed to close the Turkish straits to Russian warships following a phone call between the two leaders on February 26.
"The ban on the passage of Russian warships to the Black Sea and significant military and humanitarian support for Ukraine are extremely important today. The people of Ukraine will never forget that!" Zelenskiy tweeted.
However, Turkish sources familiar with the matter told Western news agencies that no decision of that type had been made.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Abramovich Hands Control Of Chelsea Soccer Team To Foundation As Britain Steps Up Sanctions
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has unexpectedly turned over the "stewardship and care" of the British Premier League soccer team to its charitable foundation trustees, the Russian billionaire announced.
Abramovich, who bought the team in 2003, announced the move on February 26 after a member of the British Parliament called for the Russian to hand over the club following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Abramovich did not mention the war in his statement.
Abramovich will still own the club but the control of activities will go to the trustees.
“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities,” the statement read.
"I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC," the statement added. “I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”
Financial experts had told The Times newspaper that the soccer club could face bankruptcy if the British government were to impose sanctions against Abramovich.
Britain has taken a strong stand against Russia and imposed strict sanctions on several Russian-owned entities and individuals and has said it is preparing more as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continues.
Britain, and London in particular, has long been a favorite site for Russian businesses and wealthy individuals to settle and purchase property.
With reporting by The Times
U.K. Blocks Belarusian Basketball Team's Visit Over Minsk's Aid To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
The British home secretary says she has revoked visas for the Belarusian men's basketball team over the country’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Priti Patel on February 26 said on Twitter: “I have canceled the visas of the Belarusian Men’s Basketball Team who were due to play in Newcastle.”
“The UK will not welcome the national sports teams of those countries who are complicit in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
Belarus hosted thousands of Russian troops in a military exercise prior to Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.
Many of the Russian troops involved in the invasion crossed into Ukraine from Belarus, although the authoritarian Belarusian leader says none of the country’s troops participated in the military action.
On February 25, Britain summoned the Belarusian ambassador, Maksim Yermalovich, to protest Belarus’s assistance to Russia in its invasion.
Russia has been hit with a slew of sports and cultural cancellations following its attack on Ukraine, including soccer matches and ballet performances.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Making Molotov Cocktails, Ukrainian Civilians Prepare To Defend Homes
In Policy Shift, Germany Now Says It Will Send Ukraine 1,500 Anti-Tank, Antiaircraft Missiles
The German government says it will supply 1,000 anti-tank and 500 Stinger antiaircraft missiles to bolster Ukraine’s defenses in the face of an unprovoked onslaught by Russian forces, in a significant shift in Berlin’s policy regarding the war.
Germany also said on February 26 that it would allow the Netherlands to ship hundreds of German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.
"The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It is our duty to do our best to support Ukraine in defending itself against Putin's invading army," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed Germany’s decision.
"Germany has just announced the provision of anti-tank grenade launchers and stinger missiles to Ukraine. Keep it up, Chancellor Olaf Scholz!" he wrote on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused some Western countries, and Germany in particular, for allowing their "unyielding egoism" to keep them from pushing for the "crushing" sanctions needed against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
"There is no time today for the kind of unyielding egoism that we see in certain Western countries, including here in Germany unfortunately," Morawiecki told Polish reporters in Berlin ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 26.
"That is why I came here...to shake the conscience of Germany. So that they finally decide on sanctions that are actually crushing," he added, according to the Polish news agency PAP.
Morawiecki had singled out Germany's failure to supply weapons to Ukraine, instead offering helmets.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands said it will supply air-defense rockets and anti-tank systems to Ukraine following a request by Kyiv.
The Dutch government told parliament it would rapidly ship 200 Stinger rockets and 50 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapons with 400 rockets.
Most Western nations have stepped up shipments of defensive military hardware to Ukraine and have imposed financial sanctions against Moscow, with more being promised.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Macron Reiterates Support For Moldova, Georgia – Both Facing Breakaway Regions
French President Emmanuel Macron has told the presidents of Georgia and Moldova – each facing Russia-backed separatist regions in their own country -- that France would support them "against any tension or destabilization attempt."
"We stand with Moldova and Georgia to defend their sovereignty and security," the Elysee Palace quoted Macron as telling them in phone calls on February 26.
Macron voiced his "determination to support our partners in the eastern neighborhood" of the European Union "against any attempt [to cause] tensions and destabilization," it said.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili is scheduled to travel to Paris early next week.
Geogrian regions Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence following a brief war between Georgia and Russia in 2008.
Only Russia and a handful of other countries have recognized the two regions.
Moldova’s Transdniester region broke away from the central government following a brief war in 1992.
Russia maintains a military presence in the region despite the Moldovan government’s repeated calls for Russian troops to be replaced by international peacekeepers.
Some observers have accused Moscow recently of using Russian gas supplies to punish Moldovans for subsequently electing pro-Western President Maia Sandu over the Russia-backed Igor Dodon.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Moldovan and Georgian services, Reuters, and dpa
RFE/RL, Novaya Gazeta Journalists Detained In Western Russian City
Two RFE/RL Russian Service correspondents and two journalists from the independent newspaper Novaya gazeta were detained by police in the western Russian city of Belgorod on February 26.
The four journalists -- RFE/RL’s Sergei Khazov-Cassia and Andrei Kiselyov and Novaya gazeta’s Ilya Azar and Ivan Zhilin -- were covering a small demonstration against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the city some 40 kilometers from the border.
A local man, 56-year-old Vladimir Bilevich, was also detained while wearing a high-visibility vest with the slogan “No War” in Russian and Ukrainian.
The five detainees were questioned as witnesses in a purported local robbery that occurred in Belgorod on February 13. The journalists were released after about four hours.
Bilevich, who was not released, told RFE/RL he is likely to be charged with “displaying Nazi symbols.” Police, he said, consider the slogan “No War” in Ukrainian to be a demonstration of extremism.
On February 24, three RFE/RL journalists were detained in Moscow while covering an antiwar protest. They were held by police for six hours and released without charge.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said following that incident that Russia, having launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine, "now seeks to deny its citizens access to any and all information that would expose the falsehoods it has used to justify the invasion."
The Russian authorities have tried to control media coverage of the war in Ukraine. The state media-monitoring agency, Roskomnadzor, earlier on February 26, threatened to block 10 media outlets, including RFE/RL’s Crimea.Realities, over their reporting about Ukrainian civilian casualties.
Sports, Cultural Losses Mount For Russia As Countries Reject World Cup Qualifiers, Bolshoi Ballet
Russia has taken further hits on the sporting and cultural front as Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic said they would not play World Cup soccer qualifiers against Russia next month and London's Royal Opera House canceled performances by the famed Bolshoi Ballet.
The moves announced on February 26 follow decisions by Formula One to pull its race from Russia and European football’s Champions League to move its May 28 final to Paris from St. Petersburg because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against the Russian team," Poland's Football Association chief Cezary Kulesza wrote on Twitter.
Karl-Erik Nilsson, the Swedish federation’s chairman, said that “the illegal and deeply unjust invasion of Ukraine currently makes all football fixtures with Russia impossible.”
The winner of a match between Poland and Russia is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the World Cup, which will run November 21 to December 18 in Qatar. International soccer officials did not immediately comment on how any cancellations would be handled.
Meanwhle, London's Royal Opera House said it was canceling a season of performances by Moscow's famed Bolshoi Ballet amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"A summer season of the Bolshoi Ballet at the Royal Opera House had been in the final stages of planning," it said. "Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, the season cannot now go ahead."
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Tsikhanouskaya Accuses Lukashenka Of 'Treason' Over Belarus's Role In Ukraine
Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya says she has declared herself the country’s “national leader” because authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka committed treason with his actions surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Lukashenka committed treason – he made our country a participant in the invasion of Ukraine,” she said in a video posted on Twitter on February 26.
“So I declared myself as the national leader of Belarus to protect the sovereignty & independence of our country, represent it in security negotiations & crisis management in the region.”
Although Lukashenka claims Belarusian troops have not joined in the conflict, Russia has used the territory of Belarus to launch deadly attacks on Ukraine this week, including the seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
Russian troops, at least some of whom were already in Belarus for hastily called military exercises earlier this month, have been allowed transit through Belarus to neighboring Ukraine. Minsk has also made the country’s fueling stations, air defense and traffic control systems, available to Moscow.
Lukashenka also said on February 24 that Belarusian troops will join in the fighting “if it is necessary for Belarus and Russia.”
The 39-year-old Tsikhanouskaya, emerged as the face of the opposition to Lukashenka after facing off against the strongman in a presidential election in August 2020 because her husband had been detained to prevent him from running.
After her husband was disqualified, Tsikhanouskaya mobilized voters and won the election, according to the opposition and Western countries.
Tsikhanouskaya has been living in exile in Lithuania since fleeing Belarus due to concerns about her safety and that of the couple's two children during a subsequent crackdown on dissent by Lukashenka.
With reporting by by Foreign Policy, Reuters and AP
'Burning With Shame': Russian Anti-War Protesters Rally In Yekaterinburg
At Least 100,000 Arrive In Poland From Ukraine As Refugee Flood Intensifies
Ukrainians continued to seek the safety of neighboring countries amid the unprovoked attack by Russian forces, with the UN estimating that 120,000 have so far fled into Poland and elsewhere.
Long lines were seen at border crossings on February 26 as refugees arrived by trains, automobiles, buses, and by foot fleeing Europe’s largest ground war since the end of World War II.
Officials said at least 100,000 people had arrived in Poland, with Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova also reporting an influx of refugees from embattled Ukraine.
Many of those fleeing were greeted by friends, relatives, or government officials as they arrived at the borders on February 26.
Germany, which does not border Ukraine, also reported the first arrivals from that country, although officials said the numbers are low so far.
Officials said small numbers of people from Ukraine at crossed the border near the Polish city of Gorlitz and at reception centers in the city of Eisenhuettenstadt.
That so many of those fleeing chose Poland is not surprising, given that some 2 million Ukrainians have settled to work in the EU country in recent years. Many fled Russia’s first invasion of Ukraine when it seized the Crimea and supported separatists in eastern Ukraine starting in 2014.
At Poland’s Medyka border crossing, a line of vehicles waiting to enter the country ran some 15 kilometers into Ukraine.
“We will help everyone," the Polish Border Agency said. “We will not leave anyone without help.”
Those arriving were mostly women, children, and the elderly. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has barred men aged 18-60 from leaving the country.
The UN High Commission For Refugees said it expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates further.
“We now see over 120,000 people that have gone to all of the neighboring countries,” High Commissioner Kelly Clements told CNN.
“The reception that they are receiving from local communities, from local authorities, is tremendous. But it’s a dynamic situation. We are really quite devastated, obviously, with what’s to come.”
On February 25, Moldova said it had received almost 16,000 Ukrainian refugees since the start of the Russian invasion.
Interior Minister Ana Revenco said 15,800 Ukrainian citizens had crossed the border into Moldova in the previous 24 hours.
Many wanted to continue to the EU, but at least 100 applied for asylum in Moldova.
The influx of Ukrainian refugees came as Moldova's parliament approved a state of emergency for 60 days due to the Russian attack on Ukraine.
RFE/RL correspondents report that Moldovan authorities had established triage and assistance centers at two border crosses with Ukraine -- Ocnita and Palanca. According to Moldova's Interior Ministry, the centers will also be prepared to offer accommodation to a number of refugees for 72 hours.
Dozens of vehicles continued to line up on the border between Ukraine and Moldova, according to Moldovan media websites. Moldova has a 1,222 kilometers-long border with Ukraine.
Moldova's western neighbor, EU and NATO member Romania, which has a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine, has also seen an increased number of Ukrainian arrivals at the Sighetu Marmatiei border crossing but, according to local officials there, Ukrainian citizens crossing into Romania are seeking to continue traveling toward Poland and the Czech Republic.
Romania's Interior Ministry on February 25 said some 10,000 Ukrainians have crossed into the country since the start of the invasion, but only 11 of them applied for refugee status in the country.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu on February 25 held a telephone conversation with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to discuss about coordinating their actions to "ensure the necessary assistance for the Ukrainian refugees," the presidency reported.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian, Moldovan, and Romanian services, AP, Reuters, unimedia.md and dpa
Lashing Out At West, Former Russian President Calls For ‘Nationalizing’ Foreign Assets, Ending Diplomacy
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, attacked Western sanctions over Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and called for Moscow to respond “symmetrically.”
In a long post on the Russian social-media site VK, Medvedev said “these incredible bans, of course, will not change anything” and claimed economic sanctions were imposed “out of political impotence.”
He called on Moscow to seize the assets of foreign individuals and companies in Russia and to consider “the nationalization of property belonging to entities registered in unfriendly jurisdictions,” including the United States and the European Union.
The United States and the European Union on February 24 announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on exports to Russia and sanctions against several Russian banks and state companies. Further sanctions, including asset freezes targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and others in Russia’s ruling elite, are reportedly being finalized.
Medvedev said the sanctions could “become a good reason to finally reconsider all relations with the countries that impose them,” including discussion on “strategic stability.”
“We don’t really need diplomatic relations,” he wrote. “It is time to put padlocks on the embassies.”
On February 25, Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for it to withdraw its forces from Ukraine. The vote was 11-1, with China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstaining.
Medvedev also condemned a Council of Europe decision to suspend Russia’s membership over its invasion of Ukraine as a “gross injustice,” adding that Russia should “forget about those senseless good-for-nothings forever.”
In a post on the Russian social-media site VK, Medvedev said Moscow should use the opportunity to reinstate the death penalty “for dangerous criminals.” Russia has had a moratorium on the death penalty since it joined the Council of Europe in 1996.
“The interesting stuff is just beginning,” Medvedev concluded.
Residential Tower In Kyiv Hit By Missile Strike
Czech Republic, Netherlands To Ship More Military Aid To Ukraine
The Czech Republic and the Netherlands announced on February 26 plans to supply more military aid to Ukraine, which is facing a massive, unprovoked attack from Russia.
The Czech Defense Ministry said it is immediately sending machine guns, submachine guns, assault rifles and pistols together with ammunition worth the equivalent of some $8.6 million.
The ministry said the Czechs will transport the weapons and deliver them to a place determined by the Ukrainian side.
The Czech Republic has already agreed to donate some 4,000 pieces of artillery shells worth the equivalent of $1.7 million to Ukraine.
Also on February 26, the Netherlands announced it will deliver 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.
The decision follows a request from Ukraine. Stinger missiles are surface-to-air weapons that can be used against planes and helicopters.
The Netherlands had already agreed last week to deliver weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, including 100 sniper rifles with 30,000 rounds of ammunition as well as radar devices and landmine detectors.
A part of this shipment was sent off on February 26, with the rest to follow as soon as possible, according to the government, citing "logistical" issues.
Former Finnish PM Predicts Western Sanctions On Russia Will Be ‘As Big As They Can Be’
Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb says that the West’s reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been stronger than Putin likely expected beforehand.
“I think the sanctions are going to be pretty much as big as they can be at this stage,” Stubb said in an interview with RFE/RL’s Georgian Service. “We will see a second wave of sanctions, and then we’re probably going to see a third wave of sanctions.”
Calling the West’s response a “silver lining” to the Ukraine crisis, Stubb added that Putin is getting “exactly the reaction he didn’t want.”
“Ukrainians are turning against Russia,” he said. “Finns and Swedes are becoming more pro-NATO. I think potentially this could be the beginning of the end of Putin.”
“This is going to lead to the isolation of Russia under Putin,” Stubb said.
He added that the possible exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT international financial-transactions mechanism, which he called “the nuclear option,” “needs to be on the table.”
“I think we are, in sanctions terms, at the whatever-it-takes moment, and I believe we are going to see whatever it take,” he said. “Everything is on the table.”
Stubb served as Finland’s prime minster in 2014-15. He has held an array of other senior posts in the Finnish government, including foreign minister and finance minister. He also served in the European Parliament from 2004 until 2008.
Asked about Putin and his motivations, Stubb said “we don’t know what state [of mind] he is in at the moment, adding that the speech in which he announced the operation against Ukraine was “actually quite irrational, quite rambling.”
“I think it’s very difficult to say what the end game is going to be,” Stubb said. “Certainly, you could contemplate a little bit on the motives that he has with the current attack. I think one of them, which people aren’t talking about enough, is that he wants to avoid the Europeanization of Ukraine.”
“It’s sort of a 1989 moment, if you will,” he added. “We know that he does want to reinstate this nostalgic, historic Russia from the 1800s or something that is similar to the Soviet Union.”
Stubb noted that Russia used the territory of Belarus to launch its attack on Ukraine and that therefore “its absolutely clear that [Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka] needs to be held accountable as well.
France Stops Ship Suspected Of Belonging To Russian Company Targeted By EU Sanctions
French sea police have seized a ship that authorities suspect belongs to a Russian company targeted by European Union sanctions over the unprovoked Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, AFP and Reuters reported on February 26.
The cargo vessel transporting cars, which was headed for St. Petersburg, is "strongly suspected of being linked to Russian interests targeted by the sanctions," said Captain Veronique Magnin of the French Maritime Prefecture, in comments to Reuters.
The ship was diverted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. (0200-0300 GMT), Magnin said, adding ongoing checks were being carried out by customs officials and the ship's crew was "being cooperative."
The Russian embassy in France is seeking an explanation from authorities over the seizure, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the embassy as saying.
French newspaper La Voix Du Nord, which first reported the news, said the vessel was the "Baltic Leader," which - according to website marinetraffic.com - sails under a Russian flag.
The company that owns the ship belongs to a Russian businessman who is on the EU's list of sanctioned people, Magnin said.
EU states on February 25 agreed to freeze European assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister to punish Russia for the attack on Ukraine. A wider list of sanctioned people was put in place earlier this month.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russian Government Orders Media Outlets To Delete Stories Referring To 'Invasion' Or 'Assault' On Ukraine
Russia’s media-monitoring agency Roskomnadzor has ordered media outlets to delete reports using the words “assault,” “invasion,” or “declaration of war” to describe Russia’s massive, unprovoked military incursion into neighboring Ukraine.
The agency said on February 26 that it had launched an investigation into the “dissemination of unreliable publicly significant information” against the independent newspaper Novaya gazeta, Ekho Moskvy, InoSMI, Mediazona, New Times, Dozhd, and other media outlets for their coverage of the war in Ukraine.
RFE/RL’s Crimea.Realities was also listed.
The media outlets were accused of publishing “inaccurate information about the shelling of Ukrainian cities and civilian casualties in Ukraine as a result of the actions of the Russian Army.”
If the outlets refuse to delete the reports, Roskomnadzor threatened to block them.
“RFE/RL will not comply with Roskomnadzor’s demands,” RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly said. “The Kremlin’s threats are a blatant attempt to whitewash the brutal facts about the human cost of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine.”
“Russians are turning to us more than ever during this critical moment to hear what Ukrainian officials and civilians are saying and to see images of the death and destruction caused by Vladimir Putin that their government is withholding from them,” he added. “We will not succumb to this pressure to deprive them of the truth.”
Roskomnadzor has launched an “administrative probe” against the media outlets that could result in fines up to 5 million rubles ($60,000).
The agency said media could find “reliable information” only from “official Russian information outlets.”
The Russian Defense Ministry on the same day charged that Novaya gazeta and other Russian media were “actively disseminating fake information” purportedly prepared by Ukrainian “nationalists” and the Ukrainian SBU security agency.
Novaya gazeta responded on Telegram by posting a letter the paper sent to the Defense Ministry on February 25 requesting casualty figures that the paper said went unanswered.
“In order for us to publish your information, you have to send it to us,” Novaya gazeta wrote.
Also on February 26, the nongovernmental Internet monitor NetBlocks reported that Twitter “has been restricted” by many providers in Russia.
“The incident comes as the government clashes with social media platforms over policy in relation to the #Ukraine conflict,” NetBlocks wrote on Twitter.
One day earlier, Roskomnadzor warned that access to Facebook would be restricted because the social-media giant had blocked the official accounts of several Russian state-media outlets, including RIA Novosti and the Defense Ministry’s television channel, Zvezda.
The Russian government has sought to tightly control information about the war in Ukraine and to prevent manifestations of antiwar sentiment.
In the first two days after the invasion of Ukraine began, Russian police detained more than 1,800 people in 60 cities for protesting against the war, according to OVD-Info, a nongovernmental organization that monitors political repression.
About 100 Russian journalists, including a few from state media such as TASS and RT, have signed an open letter condemning "the military operation that Russia has started against Ukraine."
More than 1,500 Russian teachers have signed an open petition calling for an end to the war and expressing support for anti-war protests.
Nearly 750,000 people have signed an online Russian petition calling for the public to speak out against the war in Ukraine.
The Russian government has not provided any official information on Russian military losses during the Ukraine campaign.
U.S. Diplomat Wendy Sherman: Putin Has 'Killed Creating A Better Future For The Russian People'
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine was a grave miscalculation that will inflict huge costs not only on Ukraine but Russia as well, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has told Current Time.
“Vladimir Putin has killed diplomacy. He has killed arms control. He has killed creating a better future for the Russian people,” Sherman said.
“President Putin made a choice that he didn't have to make. But he chose to inflict war on Ukraine. He decided to inflict costs on Ukrainian people and on the Russian people,” Sherman added.
Putin on February 24 Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.
Early on February 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a defiant message from downtown Kyiv, saying Ukrainians would not capitulate but would fight to defend their homeland.
His comments came as fighting was reported around the Ukrainian capital and elsewhere in Ukraine. A Russian missile also hit an apartment block in the morning on February 26. No one was killed in that attack, Ukrainian officials said.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on February 26 that 3,000 Russian military personnel have been killed in the invasion so far.
“And so while the Russian people send their sons to war, and maybe see body bags -- undoubtedly will see body bags -- coming back, as well of Ukrainian people, see their colleagues, their family members die for democracy and for freedom,” Sherman told Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
“Vladimir Putin has chosen something that was not needed and can sit comfortably in his dacha in Sochi, with reportedly billions of dollars, while ordinary Russians, and certainly Ukrainians, bear the consequences of this horrifying choice that he has made.”
Putin’s Russia finds itself internationally isolated as condemnation and outrage grows over the unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine.
Western countries have announced a barrage of sanctions on Russia, including blacklisting its banks and banning technology exports. But they have stopped short of forcing it out of the SWIFT system for international bank payments.
The United States on February 25 imposed sanctions on Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. The European Union and Britain earlier froze any assets Putin and Lavrov held in their territory. Canada took similar steps.
Sherman said the Western sanction action against Russia “will mean great cost to the Russian people.”
The Ukrainians’ fierce resistance to the Russian invasion is probably something Putin did not count on, said Sherman.
“President Putin is finding is that this is no easy task, because Ukrainian people are committed to their future," Sherman said.
“I think it failed because Vladimir Putin was intent on taking Ukraine, going back in history, deciding that he would decide for the Ukrainian people what their future was when they had decided for themselves and had laid down their lives for that future, for democracy for freedom,” Sherman said.
“And they were working very hard. And we see today in the war that Vladimir Putin has inflicted on the Ukrainian people and enormous resistance, where average Ukrainians are taking to the street with whatever they have in their hands to fight back,” Sherman added
