UN Security Council To Meet In Emergency Session Over Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine

Russian forces have entered Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as residents of the Ukrainian capital reported a massive explosion and other blasts early on February 27 as Russia’s war on its neighbor intensified and as Western powers announced a new, dramatic step in efforts to punish Moscow with sanctions for its aggression.

The head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleh Sinegubov, said that Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian troops in the city and asked civilians not to leave their homes.

Videos posted online by Ukrainian officials showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning on the street.

Reuters quoted a witness in Kharkiv as saying Russian soldiers and armored vehicles could be seen in different parts of the city and firing could be heard.

Sinegubov urged residents to stay inside, saying Russian troops appeared to be in the city center.

"Do not leave shelters! The Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the enemy. Civilians are asked not to take to the streets,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, an explosion hit the southeastern part of Kyiv just after midnight and left a glowing red light over a military fuel depot. There were no immediate reports on damage or injuries in what could be the start of the final battle for Kyiv and the Ukrainian nation.

Authorities said a Russian strike hit an oil depot in Vasylkiv, a city just south of Kyiv.

"The enemy wants to destroy everything," the mayor of Vasylkiv, Natalia Balasinovich, said.

Russian forces used artillery, and reportedly ballistic missiles, to hit the fuel depot at the Ukrainian air base at Vasylkiv, about 15 kilometers south of the capital. The explosion shook windows for kilometers and the reflection of the flames was seen as far north as Kyiv’s center

The air base has been the site of major fighting for days now, as Russian forces have tried to take control. As of February 27, the base reportedly remained under Ukrainian government control.

There were also reports of a blast heard to the west of Kyiv city center and air-raid sirens.

Amid reports of clashes near Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in the city, prompting the government to warn people to protect themselves from the smoke by covering their windows with damp cloth or gauze.

Zelenskiy’s office said another explosion was reported at the civilian Zhuliany airport.

Ukraine's army said it held the line against an assault on the capital but was fighting Russian "sabotage groups" that had infiltrated the city, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages, and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces.

"We will fight until we have liberated our country," Zelensky said in a video message on February 27.

He said Moscow was bombarding residential areas in Ukraine.

"The past night in Ukraine was brutal, again shooting, again bombardments of residential areas, civilian infrastructure," Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy said his country is ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus. He named Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest, or Baku as alternative venues.

He said other locations are also possible but made clear that Ukraine doesn’t accept Russia’s selection of Belarus.

"If there had been no aggressive action from your territory, we could talk in Minsk.... Other cities can be used as the venue for talks," he said.

Earlier on February 27, the Kremlin said that a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials.

For her part, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on February 27 that there could be no talks with Russia over Ukraine while Moscow has troops in the country.

"Now, if the Russians are serious about negotiations, they need to remove their troops from Ukraine. They cannot negotiate with a gun to the head of the Ukrainians.... So frankly, I don't trust these so-called efforts of negotiation," she told Sky News.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Canada, and the United States agreed to block access for a number of Russian banks to the SWIFT banking system, as well as imposing "restrictive measures" against Russia's central bank for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

In a joint statement on February 26, the leaders said the measures -- which will restrict the Russian central bank's international reserves and thus hinder its ability to support the ruble -- will be implemented in the coming days.

Experts have said blocking access to SWIFT would be a major step up in the intensity of Western sanctions against Moscow.

The latest moves came as Western experts were saying that Ukrainian forces had put up tougher-than-expected resistance in three days of pitched battles across the country.

In a Facebook post, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Resnikov encouraged his soldiers after what he described as "three days that have changed our country and the world forever."

He said that Russia had not succeeded in capturing Kyiv as they had planned and added that Ukraine was now expecting help from other countries that seemed impossible three days ago. He said Europe needs Ukraine to fight.

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on February 26 that 198 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded in the Russian offensive.

Russia has not released casualty figures.

The UN refugee agency said on February 26 that over 120,000 Ukrainian refugees have left the country since Russia began its attack this week, mainly fleeing to neighboring countries such as Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary.

Finland said it will close its airspace to Russian planes, joining other European countries. Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia, "is preparing to close its airspace to Russian air traffic," Transport Minister Timo Harakka said on Twitter on February 26.

He did not state when the measure would take effect.

Already a number of other countries -- such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, and Poland -- have closed their airspace to Russian flights, forcing westbound Russian planes to make enormous diversions.

With reporting by RFE/RL correspondents Mike Eckel and Todd Prince, AP, Reuters, AFP, BBC, and dpa