Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Battle For Ukraine's Pokrovsk Escalates As Russian Forces Press On

Ukrainian police officers trying to persuade residents to evacuate the frontline town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. (file photo)
Ukrainian police officers trying to persuade residents to evacuate the frontline town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. (file photo)

According to Kyiv, the city Pokrovsk remains a priority for the Kremlin as Russian forces claim to have captured dozens of buildings in house-to-house fighting for Ukraine's key eastern stronghold.

As Pokrovsk has become the fiercest area on Ukraine's front line this year, the fighting for the city now resembles some of the bloodiest and longest battles of the war, notably Bakhmut in 2023 and Avdiyivka in 2024.

A week ago, Ukraine vowed to launch an intensive defensive operation in the area, while Russian forces claimed to have encircled the Ukrainian troops defending the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the situation as "difficult," adding that about 314 Russian soldiers are embedded within the city's districts.

Video provided to RFE/RL by Ukraine's 7th Rapid Reaction Corps shows Russian soldiers in and around Pokrovsk being targeted by Ukrainian drones.

House-To-House Fighting In Pokrovsk As Russia Tries To Capture Key City
Embed
House-To-House Fighting In Pokrovsk As Russia Tries To Capture Key City

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:52 0:00

"The enemy's No. 1 goal is to occupy Pokrovsk as quickly as possible. This goal remains unchanged," Zelenskyy said on November 8.

Andriy Hnatov, Ukraine's chief of general staff of the armed forces, said Russian forces have infiltrated the southern outskirts of the city in an attempt to establish a foothold for further advances.

Ukrainian soldier Andriy confirmed to RFE/RL that Russian forces were advancing in the area, saying the Kremlin's efforts to capture the city continue despite growing number of casualties.

"They're using an incredible number of personnel. But again, dozens of Russians are being destroyed by the brigade every day," Andriy said.

"In the last four months, we've killed or wounded about 2,000 Russian soldiers," he added.

Attempting to storm Pokrovsk and neighboring Myrnohrad, Russian forces are trying to seize key roads leading deeper into the Donetsk region and to open a route toward the Dnipropetrovsk region.

While the future of the front line in Donetsk remains uncertain, Moscow appears to be achieving at least one of its objectives.

Through combined drone and missile strikes on the cities, Russia has been depopulating frontline areas, leaving its troops with a clearer path through largely abandoned towns with minimal civilian resistance.

As a result, most residents have fled Pokrovsk, the former industrial city of 60,000, which now lies largely in ruins.

However, some military analysts doubt Russia would be able to quickly capture the area and move on to neighboring cities.

Ukrainian military expert Oleksiy Hetman told RFE/RL that while the situation is growing difficult, Ukrainian forces still have strongholds prepared west of the city, which would allow them to repel further Russian assaults.

"No 'doors' or 'routes' to Slovyansk or Kramatorsk are being opened. That's nonsense spread by Russian propaganda," Hetman added.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

  • 16x9 Image

    Current Time

    Current Time is the Russian-language TV and digital network run by RFE/RL.

  • 16x9 Image

    Mykyta Peretiatko

    Mykyta Peretiatko is a multimedia journalist with RFE/RL's Central Newsroom.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG