Wagner Chief Admits Strong Ukrainian Resistance As Kyiv Claims More Than 1,100 Russian Dead In Past 24 Hours

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, has admitted that Russian forces are facing strong resistance from Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut as Kyiv’s military on February 11 claimed that Russian military losses in Ukraine in the past day topped 1,000.

Prigozhin’s published remarks on February 10 came as Ukrainian officials said a long-anticipated Russian offensive was under way in the east.

Kyiv has been expecting a new Russian military offensive, convinced that after months of setbacks Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to highlight battlefield success before the anniversary of his unprovoked invasion on February 24.

Putin is scheduled to deliver his delayed annual address to parliament on February 21.

Prigozhin said in the interview with a Russian military correspondent that Russian forces need to capture Bakhmut, which has been the site of intense fighting for weeks now.

Wagner began recruiting prisoners in Russia's sprawling penal system last summer, with Prigozhin, a catering entrepreneur who served nine years in prison during the Soviet Union, offering convicts a pardon if they survived six months in Ukraine. On February 9, Wagner said it had stopped recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine.

"Bakhmut is needed so our troops can operate comfortably," said Prigozhin, who has criticized Russia’s military leadership and certain officials. "Why is it called the 'meat grinder'? Because the Ukrainian Army is sending more and more and more units." Ukraine and the West have said the nickname is due to Russian tactics of throwing legions of untrained soldiers into the fray.

In its daily update on February 10, Britain’s Defense Intelligence said Wagner forces appear to have advanced 2 to 3 kilometers around the north of Bakhmut since February 7. It also said Russian forces had made some advances near Vuhledar, some 150 kilometers southeast of the fighting in and around Bakhmut, but that Russia’s small gains had likely come at a high cost, including at least 30 armored vehicles abandoned in one failed assault.

In its daily update on February 11, the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces claimed that more than 1,100 Russian soldiers had been killed in the past 24 hours. It also said nine tanks and three armored vehicles had been destroyed on the battlefield.

It was not possible to confirm any of the Ukrainian claims. Russia has rarely released casualty figures.

With reporting by Reuters