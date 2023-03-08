News
In Latest Prisoner Exchange, 130 Ukrainian, 90 Russian Troops Released
Kyiv said on March 7 it had secured the release of 130 Ukrainian troops, including four women, in its latest prisoner swap with Russia. "I am proud of the whole team that worked intensively on this exchange for a long time," presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media. The Russian Defense Ministry said 90 of its troops captured by the Ukrainian armed forces were released in the swap. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Special Envoys For Afghanistan Express 'Grave Concerns' Over Humanitarian, Economic Situation
Special envoys for Afghanistan from several Western governments and the European Union said in a joint statement on March 7 that they had "grave concerns" about the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation in the Taliban-led country. Envoys from Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, Britain, and the United States released the statement. The group most recently met in Paris on February 20.
NATO Chief Sees 'Progress' On Sweden, Finland Membership Bids
NATO Security-General Jens Stoltenberg on March 7 said he saw some "progress" in Sweden and Finland's stalled bids to join, ahead of talks with Turkey set to restart this week. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members still to ratify the bids of the Nordic states, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military alliance. Ankara had suspended negotiations with Sweden and Finland in outrage after protests in January that included the burning of the Koran outside its embassy in Stockholm.
- By dpa
German Foreign Minister Calls On Iran To Halt Attacks On Iraqi Territory
On a visit to Baghdad, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Iran to cease its missile attacks on Iraqi territory. "The Iranian regime shows with its missile attacks that it not only represses its own population with recklessness and brutality, but is apparently prepared to jeopardize lives and stability in the entire region to maintain power," Baerbock said after meeting Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on March 7. "This is completely unacceptable and dangerous for the region as a whole," Baerbock said.
Afghanistan To Host Pakistan In U.A.E. For Three Cricket Internationals
Afghanistan announced on March 7 it will host Pakistan for three Twenty20 cricket internationals in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates later this month, the first bilateral series between the neighbors. The Afghanistan Cricket Board said its home season will start with the series against Pakistan on March 25, 27, and 29. Afghanistan was due to start its season with a one-day international series against Australia in March, but Cricket Australia refused to play in protest at the treatment of women in the war-torn country. Cricket Australia also refused to host Afghanistan in November 2021 for the same reason.
Thousands In Ukraine Have Complex War-Related Injuries, WHO Says
Thousands of people in Ukraine have sustained complex injuries linked to the war and need rehabilitation services and equipment to help them, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official said on March 7. They include fractures, amputations, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and burns, Dr. Satish Mishra from the WHO's regional office for Europe told a media briefing. Attacks on health-care facilities, fewer health-care workers due to displacement, and power shortages were all making it difficult for people to get care, he added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Intelligence Suggests Pro-Ukrainian Group Sabotaged Nord Stream Pipelines
New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group, likely comprised of Ukrainian or Russian nationals, carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, but the intelligence reached no firm conclusions, The New York Times reported on March 7. There was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy or other Ukrainian government officials were behind the explosions, the newspaper reported. A senior Zelenskiy aide said Kyiv was "absolutely not involved" and had no information about what happened. Representatives for Moscow couldn't immediately be reached. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Lithuania Wants Permanent German Brigade -- Berlin Says It's 'Up To NATO'
A decision on the permanent deployment of a German brigade to Lithuania will be "up to NATO," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on March 7 in response to calls by Vilnius for a larger NATO presence in the country. "This is not down to who wants what -- or who wants to provide what -- but rather up to NATO," Pistorius told reporters at the drills of hundreds of German troops in Lithuania. Since 2017, Germany has led an international battalion with 1,500 troops in Lithuania as part of a NATO effort to deter Russia aggression. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Poland Says It Will Send 10 More Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine This Week
Poland will send 10 more German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week, the Polish defense minister said on March 7. "Four [tanks] are already in Ukraine, another 10 will go to Ukraine this week," Mariusz Blaszczak told a news conference. Poland has promised to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks in total. Blaszczak was heading to a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Stockholm on March 7 to discuss the security of Europe and support for Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Charges Several Media Outlets As More Than 5,000 Students Fall Ill
Iran’s judiciary has made its first arrests in what some officials have called a series of "poisonings" that have left more than 5,000 students, mainly schoolgirls, around the country ill.
The Interior Ministry said on March 7 that "several people" across six provinces had been detained under suspicion of making "hazardous substances" that may be connected with the wave of hospitalizations that started in November and that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called an "unforgivable crime.
Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi told state television that "intelligence agencies" had made several arrests "and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation."
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of cases have occurred and it remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
Some officials, including Khamenei, have characterized the situation as "poisonings," though health officials are still investigating the situation and it remains unclear what is causing dozens of students to be hospitalized.
Some officials say anxiety over the situation may be causing some students to seek medical help.
The muted response by the authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of months of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Teachers and parents of students across the country staged more protests on March 7. In the southern city of Nurabad, teachers gathered and called for the government to step down.
One of the teachers who gave a speech in Nurabad said that security agencies were quickly identifying and imprisoning anyone who writes anti-government graffiti, "but they do not accept responsibility for these chemical issues in schools."
Meanwhile, protesters in Tehran's Poonak neighborhood and others in the capital on March 6, chanted "Death to the child-murdering government!" and "Death to the dictator," a reference to Khamenei, from windows and rooftops as reports of the illness continued to surface.
Similar scenes were reported in other Iranian cities, including Mahabad, Mashhad, Babol, Rasht, and Sanandaj.
Tehran's prosecutor announced on March 7 that he had filed a case against the editorial directors of the HamMihan, Roydad24, and Sharq newspapers, as well as against political activists Azar Mansouri and Reza Kianian, a prominent actor and a professor at Sadegh Zibakalam University.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Earlier this week, security agents detained a journalist who has actively covered the wave of illnesses from one of its epicenters, the central city of Qom.
Meanwhile, the Fars news agency reported on March 7 that an unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents. It gave no further details.
Khamenei has called for harsh punishments for those responsible, describing what has happened as an "unforgivable crime."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russians, Taliban Among Those Hit By EU Sanctions Over Sexual Violence, Women's Rights
The European Union has placed sanctions on nine people, including two Russian commanders involved in the war in Ukraine, and three organizations the bloc holds responsible for sexual violence and other violations of women's rights. The move is the first time the EU has issued a sanctions package targeting perpetrators of sexual violence, using powers it established in 2020. The sanctions also target two policemen in Moscow, two Taliban officials, and others in Myanmar and South Sudan, according to an EU list seen by Reuters ahead of its official release, which also included Iran's Gharchak women's prison. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Thousands Clash With Police In Georgia After Parliament OKs First Reading Of 'Foreign Agent' Law
TBILISI -- Thousands of Georgians took to the streets of central Tbilisi after the parliament passed the first reading of a controversial "foreign agent" law that critics, including the United States and EU, say will impact freedoms in the South Caucasus country.
Riot police faced off with protesters late on March 7 in front of the parliament building as demonstrators blocked Rustaveli Avenue, with some in the crowd shouting "Down with the Russian law."
As tensions soared, police used what appeared to be pepper spray on demonstrators, with several protesters breaking through barriers and some throwing objects at security personnel.
Later, police -- using water cannons and tear gas and amid unconfirmed reports of stun guns being deployed -- moved to break up the protests in the early morning hours, although it was not immediately clear if protesters had left the main demonstration area or moved to other sites.
The clashes came after lawmakers voted 76-13 in the first reading of draft legislation in a ballot originally scheduled for March 9 but moved up for unexplained reasons.
Second and third readings are to follow, but given the voting margin, the bill is expected to pass parliament.
The legislation, which is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, would require any organizations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from overseas to register as a "foreign agent" or face substantial fines.
Critics say it mirrors Russian legislation that has restricted the work of independent journalists and democratic institutions there.
Russian influence is a sensitive issue in Georgia. Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 after which Moscow recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries and stationed thousands of its soldiers in those areas.
The draft law will be sent to the Council of Europe's Venice Commission, a democracy-and-rights advisory body than can offer an opinion but has no enforcement power.
On March 6, Georgian lawmakers brawled while discussing the law, and security at the parliament building was beefed up as protesters rallied in front of it, demanding consideration of the law be dropped.
President Salome Zurabishvili has said she will veto the bill, although parliament can override her veto.
Late on March 7, Zurabishvili said in a video address made while in the United States on an official visit that she supported the protesters’ demands.
"This law -- which no one needed -- does not come out of nowhere. It is something dictated by Moscow."
"The Georgia that sees its future in Europe will not allow anyone to take away this future...[it] belongs to our next generations, to all of us," she said.
The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi responded to the March 7 vote, calling it "a dark day for Georgia's democracy."
"Parliament's advancing of these Kremlin-inspired laws is incompatible with the people of Georgia's clear desire for European integration and its democratic development."
"Pursuing these laws will damage Georgia’s relations with its strategic partners and undermine the important work of so many Georgian organizations working to help their fellow citizens. The process and the draft laws raise real questions about the ruling party’s commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration," it added.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the parliament action was a "very bad development" for Georgia and could negatively affect its ties with Brussels. Georgia has long had aspirations of joining the EU.
Before the vote, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International called on Georgia's parliament to rebuff the law.
"Georgia's parliament should firmly reject" the legislation, the watchdogs said in a March 7 statement, calling it "incompatible with international human rights law and standards that protect the rights to freedom of expression and association."
More than 60 media outlets and civil society groups last month vowed not to comply with the legislation if it were to pass.
Liquidated Belarusian Association Of Journalists Added To 'Extremist' Group Registry
The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAZh), which was liquidated in August 2022, has appeared in the Interior Ministry's updated list of extremist groups. According to the ministry, BAZh was labeled extremist in a decision by the Belarusian KGB on February 28. Belarus's independent media has been a casualty of the ongoing crackdown on civil society started after the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that awarded authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office. The results sparked an unprecedented wave of protests amid allegations the vote was rigged. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moscow Anti-War Activist Gets More Than Eight Years In Prison
Moscow's Timiryazev district court on March 6 sentenced Dmitry Ivanov, the administrator of the Protesting MGU (Moscow State University) Telegram channel, to 8 1/2 years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Ivanov served 25 days in jail in another case but was not released in June. Instead, he was charged again over his social-media posts about Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/L's Russian Service, click here.
Belarus Says Ukrainian-Russian Behind February Drone Attack
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka says a Ukrainian-Russian national and associates have been arrested for organizing a drone attack on a Russian military cargo plane at an airbase near Minsk in late February. Lukashenka said the men acted "under command of Ukraine's Security Service and the CIA." He gave no evidence to back up his claim. It was Lukashenka's first comment on the incident at the Machulishchy base. Minsk had previously denied media reports about the attack. The Belarusian anti-government group BYPOL said last week that Belarusian guerillas carried out the attack and "are now safe, outside the country." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Hungarian Delegation Backs Sweden's NATO Application
A parliamentary delegation from Hungary has said it supports Sweden’s NATO membership bid after meeting the speaker of the Swedish parliament to iron out what Hungary’s governing party has called “political disputes.” Some Hungarian lawmakers have raised doubts about whether to support the NATO membership applications of Sweden and Finland, citing what they call “blatant lies” from Stockholm and Helsinki on the state of Hungary’s democracy. But the Hungarian delegation indicated on March 7 that parliament would ultimately ratify Sweden’s NATO bid. “We support Sweden’s NATO membership,” Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Csaba Hende told the Swedish news agency TT. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukrainian Court Seizes Majority Owner's Shares In Ferrexpo
A Ukrainian court has seized shares owned by billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago in iron pellet producer Ferrexpo (FXPO.L) following compensation claims over his now bankrupt bank, Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund said. Zhevago is under investigation in Ukraine on suspicion of embezzlement and money laundering linked to the disappearance of $113 million from lender Finance & Credit Bank (F&C), which was declared bankrupt in 2015. Zhevago has denied any wrongdoing. The Kyiv commercial court decided to seize 50.3% stakes in the Poltava, Eristivskiy and Bilanivskiy mining plants that belonged to Zhevago via Ferrexpo, the statement said. The facilities are located in central Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Tajik Opposition Politician's Son Extradited From Germany, Jailed In Dushanbe
DUSHANBE -- A son of Tajik opposition politician Shamsiddin Saidov has been extradited to Tajikistan from Germany and is currently in a detention center in Dushanbe.
Abdullo Shamsiddin's wife, Sumai Pirova, told RFE/RL on March 7 that her husband called her a day earlier and told her that he is currently in the custody of the State Committee for National Security. Pirova said her husband did not say what charges he faces.
The Tajik interior minister and prosecutor-general said earlier that they had no information about Shamsiddin.
In December, the National Alliance of Tajikistan (PMT), which unites several opposition groups in exile, said Shamsiddin was facing possible deportation to Tajikistan, where he will most likely face arbitrary arrest and torture.
The 32-year-old's father, Shamsiddin Saidov, is a member of the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT). In January 2018, he was sentenced in absentia in Tajikistan to 15 years in prison on extremism charges and is currently residing in the European Union.
Saidov had said that Germany may deport his son, who has lived in Germany since 2009, due to his failure to reregister with the country’s migration authorities on time.
The IRPT said at the time that the decision to deport Shamsiddin might have been caused by his providing wrong data to the immigration service.
The IRPT, long an influential party with representatives in the government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in 2015.
Dozens of IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many of them imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Tajik authorities have been criticized for cracking down on dissent for years.
In 2014, another opposition movement, Group 24, was labeled as terrorist and extremist and banned. In March 2015, the movement's founder, Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul.
Kyiv Identifies Ukrainian POW Purportedly Executed In Video Circulating On Social Media
The Ukrainian military says it has identified one of its soldiers who appears to be executed by Russian troops in a video that has circulated on social media, prompting calls from Kyiv for a war crimes investigation.
Ukraine's 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade said in a statement on Telegram on March 7 that it has identified the man, based on preliminary data, as Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura, one of its servicemen.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Timofiy Shadura has been listed as missing since February 3, 2023, amid hostilities in the Bakhmut area," the statement said.
"Currently, the body of our serviceman is in the temporarily occupied territory. The final confirmation of the person will be established after the return of the body and the relevant examinations," the statement said.
The command of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade "expressed its sincere condolences to his relatives and friends. Revenge will be inevitable," the statement said.
In the video, a man who appears to be a soldier who has been taken prisoner can be see standing in a shallow trench and smoking a cigarette. He takes a last drag and says, “Glory to Ukraine,” before apparently being shot with automatic gunfire.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on March 6 that the “horrific” video was more “proof this war is genocidal” and urged the International Criminal Court to open an immediate investigation into what he called "this heinous war crime."
"Perpetrators must face justice," Kuleba said.
Kuleba's call was echoed by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner, who wrote on Telegram, “The shooting of a captured Ukrainian serviceman is a violation of the Geneva Conventions.”
Ukraine's prosecutor-general, Andriy Kostin, and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened an investigation into the incident.
The parliamentary faction of Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party said it will file a request with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to posthumously award Shadura the title of Hero of Ukraine.
According to the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, signed by Russia, POWs must be guaranteed life and humane conditions of detention. Executions or ill-treatment of prisoners of war are considered war crimes.
With reporting by AFP
Kyrgyz Court Upholds Decision Blocking RFE/RL Websites; Broadcaster Says It Will Appeal
BISHKEK -- A court in Kyrgyzstan has upheld a decision of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies to block the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, after the broadcaster refused to remove a report on a border dispute with neighboring Tajikistan.
The ruling by Bishkek's Administrative Court was announced on March 7 at an appeal hearing launched by RFE/RL that sought to have the October move to block the sites overturned. The court did not explain the reasoning behind its ruling.
RFE/RL's lawyers said they will appeal the court decision.
Representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies reiterated at the hearing that their decision was made due to RFE/RL's refusal to remove from its websites a video about deadly clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in September, again emphasizing that the video took the position of the Tajik side.
The video in question was produced by Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly said the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
Shortly after Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian were blocked in late October, Kyrgyzstan's State Financial Intelligence (FChK) informed RFE/RL that its bank accounts were frozen in accordance with the law on countering money laundering after "a flag was raised" by security services.
In December, the FChK told RFE/RL that after a special inspection, the media outlet was excluded from the registry of potential money launderers. However, RFE/RL's bank accounts remain frozen.
Dozens of media organizations, domestic and international rights groups, Kyrgyz politicians, and lawmakers have urged the government to unblock Radio Azattyk’s websites.
In early February, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the Kyrgyz authorities’ move to seek Radio Azattyk’s closure, saying the case poses “a major new obstacle to press freedom,” which it said is “under growing pressure” in Kyrgyzstan.
Kyiv Reportedly Holding Online Talks With Partners On Extension Of Grain Export Deal
Ukraine has started online talks with partners on extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative aimed at ensuring Kyiv can keep shipping grain to global markets, a senior Ukrainian government source said. The source said Ukraine had not held discussions with Russia, which blockaded Ukrainian Black Sea ports after its invasion last year, but that it was Kyiv's understanding that its partners were talking to Moscow. The Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July and was extended in November, but it is due to expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Rights Watchdog Urges Kazakhstan To Guarantee Better Protection For Women In Fresh Legislation
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Kazakhstan to make sure that draft legislation will provide maximum protection for women from domestic violence, including by criminalizing it as a stand-alone offense. The New York-based HRW said in a statement on March 7 that two new bills that are being debated offer "crucial opportunities" to correct previously scant provisions on domestic abuse. “Lawmakers should urgently use this chance to ensure that new laws fully protect women from domestic violence,” said HRW's Mihra Rittmann.
Female Employment Falls Sharply In Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
Afghan women's employment has fallen by 25 percent since August 2021, when the Taliban returned to power, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a statement on March 7. The ILO said restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women have contributed to the sharp drop. It said that the drop would have been even sharper had it not been for home-based self-employment, which has become the principal modality for Afghan women to work. Meanwhile, men's employment has fallen by 7 percent over the same period, the ILO said.
- By AP
Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan A No-Show In Court, Avoids Arrest
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to appear before a court in Islamabad on March 7 to answer charges in a graft case against him. The no-show was apparently a legal maneuver to avoid arrest. The hearing was set by Judge Zafar Iqbal, and Khan was required to appear in person to respond to charges of selling state gifts while in office. The same judge last week issued an arrest warrant for Khan, but only the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, can order the police to take him into custody. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Pressure On Bakhmut Continues Unabated As UN Chief Arrives In Ukraine
Ukrainian leaders have continued to insist that their troops are holding on in Bakhmut -- the scene of months of brutal and costly fighting -- even as the Russian military vowed to capture the city and move farther into Ukraine and the UN chief arrived in the country.
"Capturing [the city] will allow for further offensive operations deep into the defense lines of the armed forces of Ukraine," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on March 7 during a televised meeting with military officers.
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated in a video address that Kyiv was looking to send more troops to the city in the eastern Donetsk region, saying his military commanders agreed with the strategy in the face of comments from some outside the country that Ukraine should consider pulling out before its forces can be cut off and surrounded.
"The command unanimously supported" the decision not to withdraw, Zelenskiy said late on March 6. "There were no other positions. I told the commander in chief to find the appropriate forces to help our guys in Bakhmut."
Russia's Wagner mercenary group is leading the assault on Bakhmut, which had a prewar population of 70,000. The group has suffered massive losses in the battle for the city that U.S. and other Western military leaders say has very little strategic value.
Kyiv's military command claimed that 1,600 Russian soldiers had been killed over the past 24 hours -- which would represent a one-day record for losses in the war.
Ukraine has also suffered heavy losses in the battle, although casualty figures and battlefield claims on both sides are difficult to independently confirm.
As the fighting raged, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived late on March 7 in Ukraine for meetings with Zelenskiy the next day.
Guterres spent March 7 in Poland, where leaders there announced that Warsaw would send 10 Leopard 2 tanks this week to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, made public the identity of one of his soldiers that appears to have been executed by the Russians after falling prisoner in Bakhmut.
The video of the purported execution has sparked outrage after being posted on social media, amid calls that a war crimes investigation be opened by the International Criminal Court.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was aware of the "harrowing" video and added that Moscow should be ashamed of its actions in the war. He said it was not the first evidence of apparent abuses committed by Kremlin forces in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Earlier, an air-raid alert was declared across Ukraine in midmorning, but there were no reports of Russian strikes and the alarm was lifted after less than an hour.
Volodymyr Nazarenko, a commander of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, spoke in a Telegram video on March 6 about the difficult situation in and around Bakhmut, but he and other leaders vowed to continue the fight.
"The situation in Bakhmut and around it is utter hell, as it is on the entire eastern front," Nazarenko said.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said that Ukrainian defensive efforts had substantially drained Russian military resources but that Kyiv’s forces may now be conducting a “gradual fighting withdrawal" from some positions.
Ukrainian commanders, however, have pointed out that holding Bakhmut will prevent Russian forces from advancing deeper into the western part of Donetsk in the direction of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
