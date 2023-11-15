News
At Least One Civilian Reported Dead In Russian Shelling In Eastern Ukraine
At least one person was killed when the Ukrainian city of Selydove in the eastern region of Donetsk was shelled by Russian forces overnight, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on November 15. Klymenko said on Facebook that so far, the body of a woman had been found under the rubble of a high-rise apartment building. He said that at least one more person might still be under the rubble. "Five people were rescued, including a child," he said, adding that emergency and rescue operations were still under way. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
More News
Influential German Journalist Received Money From Russia, Investigation Claims
Influential German broadcaster and author Hubert Seipel, who interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin and wrote two books about him, received 600,000 euros ($646,000) from companies associated with oligarch Aleksei Mordashov, who is close to Putin and is on the Western sanctions list, a joint journalistic investigation has found.
Seipel is known in Germany for an exclusive 2014 interview with Putin and has also produced a documentary about him.
The investigation, carried out by German broadcaster ZDF, Der Spiegel magazine, and the German investigative outlet Paper Trailer Media, said Seipel, an award-winning journalist, received the money in instalments via a Cyprus-based company linked to Mordashov for two books described by many as favorable portraits of Putin.
According to confidential files from Cyprus-based financial services firms obtained by the German journalists, in 2018 Seipel, renowned in Germany as one of the top independent experts on Russia, signed a 600,000-euro sponsorship agreement to write and promote a book about the "political climate in Russia" -- an unusually high fee in Germany's publishing business.
The book was published in 2021 under the title Putin’s Power: Why Europe Needs Russia, following a previous Putin biography published in 2015 and titled Putin: Inner Views Of Power.
In the documents obtained by the investigation, there is a handwritten note indicating that Seipel may have already received money in 2013 for preparing Putin's biography.
Seipel, who has said that he met Putin "nearly 100 times" and was one of the very few Western journalists to have direct access to the Russian leader, did not warn his readers or the publisher about a possible conflict of interest.
Seipel confirmed to ZDF that he had received "financial support through Mordashov," but claimed that this "did not influence the content of his books in any way," pointing to a contractual clause stating that the author "has no obligation to the sponsor in relation to the book project."
The NDR television company said in response to a request from the investigative team that it did not know about Seipel's Russian financing and said it was considering filing a lawsuit against him.
ARD and the Russian side, including the Kremlin's press service, declined to comment.
Mordashov, a steel and banking magnate who was placed under U.S, EU, and British sanctions last year for his close ties to the Kremlin, owns a majority stake in the German travel company TUI.
He is one of Russia's richest people, with a net worth estimated by Forbes at nearly $21 billion.
After being included in the sanctions list, Mordashov's representatives claimed that he had withdrawn his shares in Rossia Bank, owned by close Putin associate Yury Kovalchuk.
However, in September, the European Court found that the alleged transfer of shares was not supported by documents.
With reporting by The Guardian, AFP, and ICIJ
Leaked Documents Indicate Abramovich Had Financial Ties To Putin
Two companies controlled by Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich sold shares in a lucrative advertising firm in 2010 to two men whom Western governments claim are nominal holders for President Vladimir Putin, the BBC reported, citing leaked financial documents from Cyprus, a well-known offshore haven for Russian businessmen. The sale price of the 25 percent stake in Video International appears to have been below fair value, the BBC said, and could challenge the tycoon's long-standing position that he had no financial relationship with the Russian president. The EU placed sanctions on Abramovich in 2022, claiming he had "privledged access" to Putin.
Armenia, Britain Discuss Defense Cooperation As 'Strategic Dialogue' Commences
Armenia and Britain are discussing defense cooperation among "a range of global and regional issues of mutual concern," as part of a "strategic dialogue" launched during Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's visit to London this week. A joint statement issued following a first meeting on November 13, said it was "an opportunity to mark the strong cooperation and friendship between our two democracies." Bilateral defense cooperation "continues to expand," the statement said. It added that Britain "will soon begin working to support Armenia's border management capacities to tackle security and migration issues." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Russian Sentenced To Six Years In Jail For Damaging Army Posters
A court in the Russian city of Tolyatti has sentenced a man to six years in prison for damaging posters depicting soldiers in the latest attempt by the authorities to muffle dissent. Aleksei Arbuzenko, a 46-year-old teacher, was charged with discrediting the Russian Army and involving a minor in a crime. Arbuzenko allegedly commited the act with this young son. A video presented by prosecutors shows two people throwing what appears to be rocks at a large roadside poster. Russian President Vladimir Putin last year signed a bill into law outlawing criticism of the armed forces with prison terms of up to 15 years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Seeks To Send 500 Residents Of Siberian Region To War Weekly
A Russian defense official has requested that Yakutia, a region with a non-ethnic Russian majority in northeastern Siberia, send 500 men to the Ukrainian front on a weekly basis to improve its ranking.
Aleksandr Avdonin, the military commissar of Yakutia, told a closed-door meeting with local officials in September that the region was at the bottom of the pack in terms of troop recruitment.
Yakutia had filled its recruitment plan by only one-third, Avdonin told them, according to rights group Free Yakutia Foundation, which acquired an audio recording of the meeting. That was the lowest among regions in Russia's Far East, he said.
He urged officials to send 15 residents from each district on a weekly basis until the end of the year. Yakutia, one of the poorest regions in Russia, has 36 districts, which would imply sending 540 men a week to Ukraine.
Yakuts, a Turkic-speaking people, are the largest ethnic group in Yakutia, followed by Russians. The Kremlin has tried to justify its aggression against Ukraine on various spurious grounds, including the need to protect Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.
Rights groups have said that some ethnic minorities in Russia have shared a greater burden of the war effort than their percentage of the Russian population would imply. Ethnic regions of Russia are among the poorest and men may be attracted by the high salaries offered to fight in Ukraine.
Avdonin did not hide the fact that Russians are dying in large numbers in eastern Ukraine but said that he and local officials could face consequences if they did not increase recruitment, noting that the Defense Ministry and Dmitry Medvedev, the former president and current deputy chairman of the Security Council, are monitoring regional recruitment.
"We will work, we will work hard, we will send people. Because nothing has ended. It seems some people are saying that the [Ukrainian] counteroffensives have been stopped, that it seemingly has become easier at the front, but not a damn thing is easier. The guys in the trenches are dying every day," the Free Yakutia Foundation quoted Avdonin as saying.
Yakutia is located about 5,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian front, or more than twice as far as the United Kingdom and the Ukrainian front.
Iranian Activist Tabarzadi Handed New Sentence After Closed-Door Trial
Iranian political activist Heshmatollah Tabarzadi, who has already been sentenced to more than 45 years on charges including "collaboration with a hostile government" and "waging war against God," has been sentenced once again, this time to four years and three months on charges of "propaganda against the system" and "conspiracy to disrupt internal and external security."
Tabarzadi, who has been in custody for some 400 days, said in a letter obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the new sentence was handed down by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court, which was presided over by Judge Iman Afshari, in a closed session.
In the letter, Tabarzadi described enduring extensive pressure during his detention, which came shortly after nationwide protests broke out over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged hijab offense. The unrest has led to renewed pressure on political activists.
Tabarzadi, a journalist who is also the head of the banned Democratic Front of Iran, said that the night before his trial, he was moved from Isfahan prison to solitary confinement in a detention center in Tehran under heavy security.
Tabarzadi said he did not defend himself at the court hearing because "according to the law and principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the trial must be public, independent, and held in the presence of a jury and lawyer."
His daughter, Tima Tabarzadi, told Radio Farda that her father, as previously, did not accept any of the new charges.
"My father does not have the option to choose a lawyer. A court-appointed lawyer has been selected for him, and we have no contact with him," she added, noting that since her father does not recognize the court, he will not appeal the verdict.
"His lawyer, Mohammad Moqimi, is currently outside Iran, and if he were in Iran, they would not allow him access to the case anyway," Tima Tabarzadi said.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Late Moscow Mayor's Brother-In-Law Sentenced To Six Years In Prison
A Moscow court on November 14 sentenced Viktor Baturin, the brother of the widow of former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, to six years in prison on charges of attempted fraud and forgery. The Simonovsky district court ruled that Baturin attempted to illegally take over the property of his sister, Yelena Baturina, one of the richest women in Russia, who built her fortune during the 1990s and 2000s when her late husband dominated Moscow politics. Luzhkov, who served as the mayor of Moscow from 1992 to 2010, died in December 2019 at the age of 83. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Tehran Prosecutor Charges 40 Over Deadly 2022 Blaze At Evin Prison
The Tehran Prosecutor's Office says it has charged 40 people over a deadly fire at the notorious Evin prison in October 2022. Prosecutor Ali Salehi made the announcement on November 14 but gave no further details. Eight prisoners were killed in the blaze, which officials said was caused during a fight between inmates. However, activists are skeptical of the government's claims. Sources told RFE/RL that a riot broke out at the prison, which is famous for holding political prisoners. At the time, the country was being rocked by protests over the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
- By AFP
Second Hungarian Museum Bars Minors Over LGBT Content
Hungary's Museum of Ethnography is barring minors from part of a photo exhibition showing homosexuality, a week after the head of another museum was fired for failing to enforce an access ban. The culture minister fired the director of the Hungarian National Museum on November 6 for "failing to comply" with a controversial law that bans the "promotion" of homosexuality to people under 18. The institution had said it "cannot legally enforce" the order stopping under-18s attending the prestigious annual World Press Photo exhibition, which showed a series of pictures of a community of older LGBT people in the Philippines.
Russian Artist On Trial For Using Price Tags For Anti-War Protest Calls Her Case 'Funny'
Aleksandra Skochilenko, a 33-year-old Russian artist on trial for using price tags in a city store to distribute information about Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has called the case against her "strange and funny" as her actions were an attempt to support peace.
Skochilenko was arrested in April 2022 after she replaced price tags in a supermarket in late March with pieces of paper containing what investigators called "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
In closing arguments at a trial in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, on November 14, Skochilenko expressed gratitude to the initial investigator assigned to her investigation after he quit his job in protest against the case.
She also questioned why other investigators and prosecutors aren't facing the same charge because while she wrote on just five price tags, they spread her message across the country by publicizing the case, otherwise only "an old lady, a cashier, and a security officer" at a store in St. Petersburg would have had access to it.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"I am a pacifist...Wars are initiated by combatants, but peace comes thanks to pacifists. By incarcerating pacifists, you put off the long-awaited day of peace," Skochilenko said.
Prosecutors asked the court last week to convict Skochilenko and sentence her to eight years in prison.
Skochilenko has several medical conditions, including a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder, gluten intolerance, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Since her arrest, rights groups have called for her immediate release.
Weeks after Russia started its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
That includes a prohibition on calling it a war. Moscow officially calls it a "special military operation."
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian armed forces that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Skochilenko is expected to make her final statement on November 16 before the court announces its verdict.
With reporting by Mediazona
Nationwide Air-Raid Alert Declared In Ukraine
An air-raid alert was declared for the whole territory of Ukraine on November 14, with the authorities urging the public to seek shelter amid reports of Russian air activity.
"There is a danger of missile strike throughout Ukraine. MiG-31K war planes belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from their bases," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The statement, which gave no further details, came after at least one person was killed and another wounded earlier on November 14 in the southern city of Nikopol in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, which was attacked by three Russian drones.
"A 72-year-old man was wounded and is in the hospital in a moderate condition. Unfortunately, there is also a dead person. Condolences to the relatives," regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram, without giving more details.
Dnipropetrovsk is a Ukrainian region that has been constantly targeted by Russian strikes.
Separately, Ukraine's air defense said seven Russian drones were downed above Ukraine on November 14, without specifying what regions had been targeted and whether there had been casualties or damage.
Russia's Defense Ministry in turn said its air defenses had shot down four Ukrainian drones in four Russian regions -- Moscow, Tambov, Oryol, and Bryansk -- early on November 14.
The governor of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, said that "there was no damage to infrastructure and no casualties" from the drone shot down over Oryol.
Ukraine has not commented on the report.
Ukraine, whose cities and civilian population have been constantly under drone and missile attacks since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion, has in recent months gradually stepped up its own strikes with air and sea drones on objectives located as deep inside Russian territory as Moscow.
Meanwhile, Germany on November 14 delivered a fresh package of military aid to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry announced.
The package includes 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks and 1.4 million small-arms rounds, the ministry said in a statement.
However, in less good news for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius separately said the goal to supply Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells will not be reached by its March deadline.
Pistorius said on November 14 that EU members were working together with the defense industry to step up production. However, "it is safe to assume that the 1 million-shells mark will not be reached," he told reporters ahead of a EU Defense Council meeting in Brussels.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 80 close-quarter battles along the front line over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's military General Staff said on November 14.
Heavy fighting took place in the Lyman direction of the eastern region of Kharkiv, and around Avdiyivka, in the Donetsk region, which Russian forces have been unsuccessfully attempting to encircle for months.
Ukrainian forces "continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction" in southern Ukraine, the military added, without giving more details.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Protester's Death Sentence Said Confirmed, Execution May Be Imminent
An Iranian court has confirmed the death sentence of 22-year-old Milad Zohrevand, a protester detained during last year's nationwide unrest, sparking concerns his execution may be imminent.
Hossein Khanjani, the prosecutor for the western city of Hamedan, told the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), on November 13 that "one of the branches of the Supreme Court has confirmed the retribution sentence" against one of the defendants accused of killing Ali Nazari, a member of the IRGC intelligence service in Hamedan.
The judiciary's Mizan news agency published a similar report.
While Khanjani did not identify Zohrevand as the defendant, Dadban, a platform that provides free legal counsel to protesters and victims, referring to the prosecutor's statements in a post on social media, announced that "the Supreme Court has confirmed the death sentence against Milad Zohrehvand, a 22-year-old from Malayer."
He was charged with being involved in the death of an IRGC member during protests last year in Hamedan Province over the death of Mahsa Amini. Rights groups have questioned the charges.
"Zohrevand's death sentence was confirmed in the Supreme Court while, according to informed sources, he was denied access to a lawyer during his detention, and during this time his family was under severe pressure from the IRGC Intelligence Organization not to disseminate information about him," Dadban said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Khanjani emphasized that "legal procedures are ongoing for sending to the prosecutor's office of Hamedan Province and the implementation of the sentence."
Those words and the fact that the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, triggered fears among rights activists that Zohrevand's execution may come soon.
Zohrevand was charged in the death of Ali Nazari, an IRGC agent who was part of the security forces trying to suppress street protests that occurred after a gathering of students at the Malayer Faculty of Medical Sciences following Amini's death.
The day after Nazari's death, Hossein Farsi, the deputy governor of Malayer, said that "about five people with covered faces" were seen in a car near where he was shot, but some of them "fled upon seeing law enforcement and security forces."
Security officials said six people were arrested in connection with the case.
Zohrevand was said to be one of those in the car. The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir said he was arrested under the fabricated scenario of "killing a government agent."
Since his arrest in Malayer on October 26, 2022, no information about his physical and mental condition has been available" and his family is also "under severe pressure," 1500tasvir said.
The judiciary has executed seven detainees from the nationwide protests of 2023 over the past year
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran has executed more people than any other country in the world other than China so far this year.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on November 2 that Iran was carrying out executions "at an alarming rate," putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Adds Suspected Owner Of Telegram Channel Allegedly Behind Anti-Semitic Unrest In Daghestan To Wanted List
Russia's Interior Ministry on November 14 added to its wanted list on unspecified charges Abakar Abakarov, who is believed to be an owner and administrator of Utro Daghestan (Morning Daghestan), the Telegram channel allegedly behind violent anti-Semitic unrest last month in the mostly Muslim-populated North Caucasus region. On October 29, hundreds of people shouting anti-Jewish slogans stormed and shut down the airport in Daghestan's capital, Makhachkala, after a flight arrived from Israel. A hotel was also attacked amid rumors that Israeli "refugees" were staying there, while the unfinished building at a Jewish community center was attacked by arsonists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Convicted Former Kazakh Security Chief Masimov Faces New Charges
The imprisoned former chief of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (KNB), Karim Masimov, has been handed new charges of money laundering and taking a bribe.
The KNB's press service said on November 14 that Masimov was currently in a pretrial detention center in Astana, the capital, awaiting trial on the new charges. No details on the charges were provided.
Masimov, once a close ally of the former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, is already headed for prison after he was sentenced to 18 years in April over his role in deadly events that followed unprecedented anti-government protests in the former Soviet republic in January 2022.
His deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov and Daulet Erghozhin, were sentenced to 16 years and 15 years in prison in that case. A court in Astana found all three men guilty of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
Another former deputy of Masimov, Marat Osipov, was sentenced to three years in prison on a charge of abuse of office at the same trial.
The 58-year-old Masimov was arrested days after the protests turned into mass unrest, leaving at least 238 people -- including 19 law enforcement officers -- dead.
Masimov's first deputy, Samat Abish, a nephew of Nazarbaev, was dismissed but did not face any charges.
The protests began in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen in January 2022 over a sudden fuel-price hike. But the demonstrations quickly grew into broader unrest against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of the protesters' anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed power to Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that Toqaev invited into the country claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence to back Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists.
With reporting by Tenrginews, Kazinform, and KazTAG
Report Says Use Of Mines, Including In Ukraine, Disproportionately Harms Civilians, Children
The use of antipersonnel land mines continues to cause a large number of casualties despite the devices being banned by most countries, a new report by a group of organizations looking at the issue said, adding that civilians, many of them children, bear the brunt of the damage, sometimes long after a conflict has ended.
The Landmine Monitor 2023 was released on November 14 in Geneva by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, a global coalition of nongovernmental organizations chaired by Human Rights Watch (HRW).
It said Russia has continued to use land mines extensively in its illegal and unprovoked war in Ukraine, a country that is a signatory of the 1997 Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction, commonly known as the Mine Ban Treaty.
The continued use of land mines by Russia in Ukraine marked an unprecedented situation in which a state that is not a signatory of the treaty is using the weapon on the territory of a treaty member, the report said.
It said that at least 4,710 new casualties were recorded in 51 countries in 2022, including 1,661 deaths, out of which 85 percent were civilians -- half of them children.
Ukraine recorded the second-largest number of casualties -- 608 -- after Syria, which is not a signatory of the treaty and registered 834 casualties in 2022.
Russia heavily mined its front line in Ukraine in expectation of Ukraine's counteroffensive that started in late spring this year. According to estimates, as much as 174,000 square kilometers have been mined mostly in the east, making Ukraine the most mined country in the world.
It is estimated that it could take decades after the end of the conflict to demine the whole territory of Ukraine.
The report says there is "credible information" that Ukraine, which joined the treaty in 1999, used land mines in violation of the treaty in and around Izyum in the eastern region of Kharkiv during 2022, when the city was under Russian occupation.
In November last year, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Polishchuk responded to an HRW request to confirm evidence that showed Ukraine's use of land mines that Kyiv cannot comment on the types of armaments it uses "before the end of the war and the restoration of our sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Polishchuk added in his response letter that Ukraine remains "a reliable member of the international community, and it fully commits to all international obligations in the sphere of mine usage. This includes the nonuse of antipersonnel mines in the war."
The 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, also known as the Ottawa Convention, came into force on March 1, 1999, and was signed by 164 countries including all NATO members with the exception of the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden in June last year set the goal of ultimately joining the treaty.
"All countries that have not banned antipersonnel mines should help put an end to the casualties and suffering caused by these indiscriminate weapons," said HRW's Mark Hiznay, an editor of the Landmine Monitor 2023.
"Only through universal adherence can the Mine Ban Treaty achieve its goal of a world without antipersonnel mines," he added.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
In Another Apparent Snub Of Moscow, Armenian PM Won't Attend CSTO Summit In Minsk
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has informed Belarus that he will not participate in a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) scheduled for November 23 in Minsk. Last month, Pashinian skipped the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in Kyrgyzstan, sending his foreign minister there in his stead. Also in October, Armenian troops did not participate in CSTO maneuvers in Kyrgyzstan. The absence highlights a growing rift between Yerevan and Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit in Minsk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Man Convicted In Murder Of Russian Journalist Politkovskaya Pardoned After Fighting In Ukraine
Former Russian police officer Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in organizing the 2006 assassination of the prominent journalist Anna Politkovskaya, has received a pardon from President Vladimir Putin after taking part in Moscow's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Khadzhikurbanov's lawyer, Aleksei Mikhalchik, on November 14 confirmed media reports saying the Defense Ministry had recruited Khadzhikurbanov to join the war in Ukraine in late 2022. Mikhalchik said that after serving six months in Ukraine, his client was pardoned but continues to serve in the Russian armed forces in Ukraine on a contractual basis.
In 2014, the Moscow City Court sentenced Khadzhikurbanov to 20 years in prison on a charge of mediating the organization of the murder of Politkovskaya, a critic of Putin whose dogged reporting exposed high-level corruption in Russia and rights abuses in Chechnya. She was shot dead in her Moscow apartment building on October 7, 2006.
Two natives of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Rustam Makhmudov and Lom-Ali Gaitukayev, were subsequently handed life sentences after a jury found Makhmudov guilty of shooting Politkovskaya, while Gaitukayev was convicted of organizing the assassination. Gaitukayev later died in prison.
Another defendant in the case, former Moscow police officer Denis Pavlyuchenkov, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after he confessed to organizing the surveillance of Politkovskaya before she was murdered.
Khadzhikurbanov pleaded not guilty and insisted that the charge against him was based on, what he called, Pavlyuchenkov's "false" testimony.
Politkovskaya's murder occurred on Putin's birthday, prompting speculation that it was meant as a "gift" to the president.
Novaya gazeta issued a statement by its staff and Politkovskaya's children, Ilya Politkovsky and Vera Politkovskaya, calling the clemency handed to Khadzhikurbanov "a fact of a monstrous injustice."
"For us such a "clemency" is not the indication of redemption of guilt and repentance of the murderer. It is a monstrous fact of injustice and lawlessness, desecration of the memory of the person who was killed for her beliefs and professional duties," the statement said.
Russia's policy of freeing violent criminals, including murderers, who serve a tour of duty in Ukraine has outraged many many families of victims. Russia permitted mercenary groups and the Defense Ministry to recruite criminals for the war effort in Ukraine amid a lack of manpower.
In their statement, Politkovskaya's family and Novaya gazeta's editors said they were not informed beforehand about the murderer being pardoned, saying it was typical of the state's dismissive attitude toward the case.
"They [still] do not inform us about their search for other murderers [of Politkovskaya], namely those who ordered the killing. That is because they do not search for them. Because they cover them up," the statement said.
In 2018, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia "had failed to take adequate investigatory steps to find the person or persons who had commissioned the murder."
Politkovskaya was born in New York in 1958, the daughter of a Soviet diplomat from Ukraine.
She was the laureate of numerous Russian and international awards including an Amnesty International Global Award for Human Rights Journalism in 2001, a PEN Freedom to Write award in 2002, an Olaf Palme Prize in 2004.
In 2007, she became the first person ever to receive a posthumous UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize.
With reporting by Novaya gazeta
Ukrainian Lawmaker Detained For 60 Days On Suspicion Of Treason
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced on November 14 that lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskiy has been officially informed that he is under suspicion of treason and has been ordered to be placed in detention for 60 days by a Kyiv court.
The SBU said Dubinskiy is suspected of collaborating with Russia and being involved in subversive actions against Ukraine, accusations that he has denied.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The Pechersk District Court issued a preventive measure in the form of detaining a people's deputy who is suspected of treason and participation in a criminal organization," the SBU said in a statement.
The court ruling was made during a closed-doors session.
The SBU said it "exposed the deputy [Oleksandr Dubinskiy] for taking part in criminal activities supervised by officials of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine."
The court "admitted that the SBU's suspicions are well-founded, and the evidence is sufficient," the statement said, adding that Dubinskiy will be held without bail.
Dubinsky confirmed in a separate video on his Telegram channel that he was ordered into custody until January 12.
"That is called 'new year in a pretrial detention center' for criticizing the government," he said.
Dubinskiy was expelled from Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party in 2021 after he was put on a U.S. sanctions list over alleged election meddling, which he denies. He has continued in parliament as an independent lawmaker.
On November 10, the SBU announced that it had completed an investigation into the actions of an unnamed lawmaker who was suspected of forgery and giving authorities false information to facilitate traveling abroad.
Ukrainian media reported that the lawmaker under investigation was Dubinskiy.
On November 13, the SBU announced that a new accusation had been brought against the investigated lawmaker.
The SBU said that the suspect, who had the call sign Buratino, "was part of a criminal organization formed by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU)," whose principal task was "to undermine the social and political situation in Ukraine and discredit the state in the international arena."
Siberian Man Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Jail For Criticizing Stalin, Ukraine Invasion
Russia has sentenced a resident of the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk to 7 1/2 years in prison for posts he made criticizing Soviet dictator Josef Stalin as well as the invasion of Ukraine.
Igor Orlovsky was convicted of “rehabilitating Nazism” for posting that “Stalin was the same aggressor as Hitler.”
He was also convicted of spreading “fakes” about the Russian military for posting that Moscow bombed civilians hiding in a drama theater in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Russian President Vladimir Putin outlawed criticism of the invasion of Ukraine and of the Russian armed forces days after he launched the war amid small-scale spontaneous protests around the country.
Hundreds of Russian citizens have been detained and dozens sentenced to prison for posting facts or views about the war in Ukraine that the authorities deem harmful.
An investigation by Amnesty International and the Associated Press concluded that Russia bombed the Mariupol theater, killing dozens to hundreds of civilians, including children.
Russia has denied targeting the theater, blaming it on Ukrainian artillery. Experts said the damage was consistent with a heavy bomb delivered by plane.
Putin has also sought to defend the Soviet Union’s record in World War II, describing it as a victim of Nazi aggression and papering over Stalin’s decision to invade Poland, Finland, and the Baltic States prior to the 1941 Nazi invasion.
It is not the first time Orlovsky has been sentenced for his views on the war. In March, he was handed a three-year prison term for extremism for calling for the death of “Russian occupiers” in Ukraine.
Russia Seeks To Amend Law To Charge Volunteer Fighters For Ignoring Orders, Desertion
Russia may charge volunteer fighters who surrender, desert, or refuse to carry out orders with a crime as the Kremlin seeks to maintain discipline on the front lines in Ukraine.
Russian lawmakers have proposed amendments to the criminal code that would equate punishments for volunteers with those of professional soldiers, according to a document published on the parliament’s website. Volunteers are not criminally liable for such actions under current legislation.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russia recruited many volunteer fighters for its invasion of Ukraine with promises of high pay for a tour of duty lasting several months. However, it has extended their tour indefinitely amid a lack of manpower.
President Vladimir Putin said last week that all fighters will remain at the front lines until the war is over. Analysts say he is hesitant to carry out another large-scale mobilization ahead of presidential elections in March. Putin ordered a mobilization in September 2022, sparking anger and the flight of hundreds of thousands of men abroad to avoid conscription.
Some volunteer fighters who have served the terms of their contract have left while others have refused to carry out orders they considered suicidal, according to social media videos. Russia has sent soldiers to attack Ukrainian positions in what is described as “human waves,” leading to a large loss of life.
U.S. intelligences has estimated that more than 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in fighting in Ukraine.
EU Foreign Ministers Approve Expansion Of Border Monitoring Mission In Armenia
The European Union’s foreign ministers approved a proposal to expand the border-monitoring mission deployed in Armenia and activate discussions on visa liberalization with the South Caucasus country, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in Brussels on November 13.
The decisions were made during a session of the Foreign Affairs Council, which also had the issue of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations on its agenda.
“We decided to beef up our mission in Armenia…with more patrols in the sensitive areas of the border,” Borrell said after the meeting.
“And we will explore possible support to Armenia under the European Peace Facility and an option for visa liberalization for Armenia,” he said.
The European Peace Facility is an instrument by which Brussels provides the means to increase the defense capacity of countries that are not members of the bloc, prevent conflicts, and strengthen peace. It is through this facility that Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova have received aid from the European Union.
Borrell also said the EU has to be “very much vigilant for any attempt of destabilizing Armenia internally and externally.”
“Our message to Azerbaijan has been clear: Any violation of Armenian territorial integrity would be unacceptable and would have severe consequences for the quality of our relations,” the EU foreign policy chief stressed.
Borrell called for the resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the work done by the president of the EU Council.
“We need a peace treaty to be concluded, and we are committed to continue our mediation role,” Borrel said, adding that the EU foreign ministers had decided to invite Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to join them on the margins of one of the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meetings.
The decisions of the EU foreign ministers are to be put on the table of the European Commission in due time. The commission should then present proposals to implement them. The proposals should make clear to what extent and how the European Union mission (EUMA) deployed in Armenia can be expanded, and what kind of aid Yerevan can expect from Brussels. The decisions of the European Commission, in turn, must be ratified by the 27 EU member states.
Iranian Education Minister Proposes Transformation Of System With Introduction Of Gender-Specific Textbooks
Iran's education minister has announced plans for a fundamental transformation of the country's educational system with the introduction of gender-specific textbooks for male and female students, suggesting a deeper ideological shift in the Islamic leadership's governance.
Rezamorad Sahraei, speaking at the Behindokht festival's closing ceremony on November 12, said the initiative signifies a significant change in Iran's approach to education and aligns with what he referred to as a "culture of modesty" being sought by authorities.
He did not provide specific details or a timetable for the implementation of gender-segregated textbooks.
The announcement comes amid a sweeping educational change in Iran, with Sahraei saying more than 120,000 schools across the nation face a "major" overhaul.
On the eve of the new academic year two months ago, Sahraei announced that nearly 20,000 school principals were changed to "create transformation in schools."
Meanwhile, Jalal Mahmoudzadeh, a Sunni representative from Mahabad in the Iranian parliament, criticized the "purification" in the government program presented last month, stating that in less than five months 15,000 to 20 thousand school principals in Iran have been sidelined for "political and ideological reasons."
Iran's schools, particularly girls' schools, became focal points for unrest over the past year after the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a hijab violation.
The government has responded by cracking down violently on student campuses, while firing and imprisoning many educators for their support of the demonstrators.
Restrictions have been tightened already at many educational institutions, with teachers under increased pressure and many students facing severe disciplinary actions for voicing any dissent.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread discontent with the government.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian Court Sentences Former Lawmaker To 14 Years In Prison In Absentia
A court in Ukraine's western city of Lviv on November 13 sentenced former lawmaker Illya Kyva to 14 years in prison in absentia after finding him guilty of high treason and public calls to seize power and change the constitutional order among other crimes. Kyva has been known for his pro-Russia stance. After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kyva moved to Russia, where he took part in televised pro-Kremlin talks shows and roundtables. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Awards Veteran Crimean Tatar Leader Mustafa Dzhemilev With Hero Of Ukraine Title On His 80th Birthday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awarded the Golden Star Order and the title of the Hero of Ukraine to longtime Crimean Tatar leader and human rights activist Mustafa Dzhemilev, who spent much of his life fighting Soviet and later Russian repression.
The ceremony, which took place in Kyiv on November 13, coincided with Dzhemilev's 80th birthday.
Dzhemilev headed the Mejlis, the Crimean Tatar's self-governing body, from its founding in 1991 -- when Ukraine achieved independence from the Soviet Union -- until 2013. He sided with Kyiv when Russia seized Crimea in 2014 and was later barred from entering his homeland by the Kremlin.
It was the second time Moscow had banned Dzhemilev from Crimea. As an infant, he was deported to Central Asia along with the rest of the Crimean Tatars by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during World War II.
Dzhemilev told RFE/RL on November 13 that as a teenager he began taking part in the activities of the underground Crimean Tatar resistance movement in the Soviet Uzbekistan, where he and his family were deported.
Dzhemilev was a leading human rights activist during the Soviet era and served six jail sentences in Soviet prison camps from 1966 to 1986. He is also known for going on a 303-day hunger strike -- the longest in the history of the Soviet human rights movement.
He returned to his homeland in the late 1980s along with thousands of other Tatars as Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev ushered in a period of reforms and freedoms known as "Perestroika" and "Glasnost."
He later became a member of Ukraine's parliament representing Crimea.
He has continued to fight for the rights of his ethnic brethren in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Since seizing Crimea nearly a decade ago, Russia has oppressed members of the Turkic-speaking minority on the peninsula who opposed Moscow's rule, including jailing dozens of Crimean Tatars.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Kazakhstan Opens Secret KGB Archives Amid Moves Toward Decolonization In Central Asia2
Armenia's New Indian Weaponry3
Russia Struggles To Contain A Ukrainian River Crossing. What Will It Do For The Counteroffensive?4
Ukraine War Marks 'Moral Bankruptcy Of The Russian Imperial Myth,' Says Exiled Journalist5
After Winning Back Nagorno-Karabakh, What Will Aliyev Do Next?6
Ukraine Says 'Resistance' Fighters Blew Up Russian HQ In Occupied Melitopol, While Zelenskiy Warns Of Difficult Winter7
Russian State News Agencies Retract Story On Troops 'Regrouping' East Of Dnieper8
Montenegro Told The EU It Had Frozen Assets Of Blacklisted Russians, But It Wasn't True9
In Photos: Inside Avdiyivka's Battle Against Russian Encirclement10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe