Ukrainian, Russian Negotiators Set To Hold More Talks Amid Continued Fighting Across Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators prepared to hold more talks on March 14 after both sides cited progress over the weekend despite the shelling of suburbs northwest and east of Kyiv overnight and continued bombardment across the country.

A fourth round of talks is expected to take place via videoconference to discuss getting aid to cities and towns under fire, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said.

Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.

"Russia is already beginning to talk constructively," Podolyak said in a video online on March 13. "I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days."

The diplomatic efforts raised hopes that Moscow might open the way for more civilians to evacuate even as Russian forces keep up their pressure on the capital.

Previous talks have not led to major breakthroughs or a solution for getting aid or evacuation convoys to the strategic city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of people faced extreme shortages of food, water, and medicine.

A Russian delegate to the talks, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency as saying the discussions had made significant progress and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.

Ukrainian and European leaders have pushed for Russia to grant safe passage to civilians trapped by fighting. Ukrainian authorities said on March 13 that more than 10 humanitarian corridors were set to open, including to Mariupol, but such promises have repeatedly crumbled.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said suffering in Mariupol was “simply immense” and that the bodies of civilians and combatants remain trapped under the rubble or “lying in the open where they fell.”

The fight for Mariupol is crucial because it lies in an area that could help Russia establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The fighting near the Ukrainian capital included Russian forces firing artillery on suburbs northwest of Kyiv, a major political and strategic target for the invasion, as well as points east of the city, according to a Kyiv regional administration chief, Oleksiy Kuleba, speaking on Ukrainian television.

Kuleba said a member of the town council for Brovary, east of Kyiv, was killed in fighting there and shells fell on the towns of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel.

Russian fighters also fired at the airport in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, which is less than 150 kilometers north of Romania and 250 kilometers from Hungary.

U.S. President Joe Biden is sending his national-security adviser to Rome to meet with a Chinese official over worries that Beijing is amplifying Russian disinformation and may help Moscow evade Western economic sanctions.

Jake Sullivan is due to meet with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, on March 14. Sullivan has warned that Beijing would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sanctions.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, also discussed diplomatic efforts to stop Russia's invasion, the State Department said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken spoke by phone with Kuleba on March 13 “to offer continued support to the people and government of Ukraine and to condemn the Russian Federation’s ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities, which have caused increasing civilian deaths.”

They also discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “war of choice,” and Blinken “reiterated the United States’ steadfast solidarity with Ukraine in defense against the Kremlin’s continued brutal aggression.”

With reporting by AP and Reuters